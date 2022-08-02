ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

It’s time for the disabled community to take center stage

By Caroline Casey
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13eywU_0h1oRqSr00

CODA's success should have provided the impetus for Hollywood to become more inclusive of disabled talent–but exclusion remains rife in the entertainment sector.

It was German poet Bertrold Brecht who once mused that “art is not a mirror to reflect reality, but a hammer with which to shape it.” In 2022, disabled actors remain critically underrepresented, and Brecht’s words feel more pertinent than ever.

Disabled actors and representatives in the media industry are unfamiliar to the masses. Increasing their prominence requires a conscious mindset shift, particularly in the media, where the power to publicize the unique narratives of that community resides.

The media industry holds the power to showcase the untold talents of the disabled community–but it’s the entertainment sector that will be key to their popularity. Around 15% of the global population live with a disability, whereas only 2.8% of characters in American television series this year were disabled, according to a study by GLAAD.

Whichever side of the camera–or the Atlantic–one looks, the exclusion is rife. In the U.K. television industry, disabled people made six percent of onscreen and 8.3% of offscreen contributions from August 2020 to August 2021, according to a report by Creative Diversity Network’s Project Diamond.

This is not just an issue of aesthetics. Such cross-industry underrepresentation establishes damaging cultural norms that perpetuate the exclusion of disabled people in both personal and professional capacities.

Authentic portrayals of disabled individuals not only provide a snapshot of the potential successes they can achieve but also deliver a profound and practical impact reaching far beyond the confines of the stage.

Disabled consumers are crying out for more representation–and by responding to these demands, the entertainment sector has the power to lead the way in acknowledging the importance of recognizing this underrepresented community’s ability to dictate trends.

Ultimately, we need to work together to end the stereotype of a community that is helpless and marginalized. Greater representation in the entertainment industry is a crucial first step.

It is imperative that disabled people are integrated into the industry, with the necessary infrastructure put in place to enable them to do so smoothly.

The three Oscars won this year by CODA (or ‘Child of Deaf Adults’) should have provided all the impetus needed to kickstart addressing the marginalization of those with disabilities in Hollywood and the wider industry.

As the film’s leading actor Daniel Durant explained in an interview for the purposes of this essay: “I had the opportunity to see first-hand how huge the change was for deaf actors before and after CODA. Deaf people have always struggled with access and have always tried to make healthcare professionals, educators, and politicians understand how important it is to have access to Sign Language, and for it to be seen. CODA showed the world that not only is it necessary for us to have a visual language but that our language is beautiful and anyone can enjoy it! Disabilities need to be portrayed on screen, and when they are portrayed authentically it is definitely a path to success!”

There have been other important steps forward for this movement. Deaf actress Millicent Simmonds played the role of John Krasinski’s daughter in the 2018 film A Quiet Place. In the Marvel film Eternals, Lauren Ridloff’s character Makkari communicates entirely through sign language. Both films made a concerted effort to seamlessly build authentic representation into the storyline. Lamentably, it is the paucity of these examples that makes them newsworthy–but more needs to be done throughout the entertainment world to recalibrate perceptions and foster an inclusive ecosystem in the industry.

For industry leaders, the case for disability inclusion extends far beyond moral appeals. The community wields a financial influence that the entertainment industry would be foolish to dismiss. According to research by Return on Disability, the disabled community and their loved ones represent $13 trillion of disposable income worldwide.

The Ruderman Family Foundation estimates that Hollywood loses $125 billion annually through a lack of authentic disability representation. Acknowledging people with disabilities is neither a charitable act nor even the basis of a compelling sob story. It is a commercial imperative–and businesses need to start taking serious long-term action.

Beyond Hollywood, there is also significant ground to be covered on audience accessibility in the broader arts and entertainment sector. Recent reports from the U.K.’s Wireless Festival (headlined by A$AP Rocky and Cardi B) found that disabled attendees were made to feel like second-class citizens.

There was little to no thought put into accessibility provision, with steep hills, rough gravel, and obscured stage views making for a distressing experience. This is by no means an isolated incident: The typical festival experience for those with disabilities often involves being cast as far away from the action as possible.

We need change–and it must come from the upper echelons of the industry. June Sarpong, the director of creative diversity at the BBC has told me there have been improvements in representation both on and off the screen. For example, the audience was captivated by Rose Ayling-Ellis, the first deaf Strictly Come Dancing contestant (similar to the U.S. Dancing with the Stars), and the TV drama ‘Then Barbara Met Alan’, written by disabled writers and featuring a large disabled cast, told the story of two disability rights activists. Sarpong has also recognized that they need to do more as an industry.

We know change does not happen overnight. The business case for inclusion has been settled. It’s now high time for noble intentions to translate into meaningful next steps. We say enough is enough. It’s time for the disabled community to take to the stage.

Caroline Casey is a disability activist and the founder of the global business collective the Valuable 500, whose members include Apple, Microsoft, and Spotify.

The opinions expressed in Fortune.com commentary pieces are solely the views of their authors and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of Fortune.

More must-read commentary published by Fortune:

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Apple chipmaker boss Mark Liu warns a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be a disaster with only losers: ‘Why do we jump again into another trap?’

There will be no winners, only losers, if China invades Taiwan, warns the chairman of the world’s largest chipmaker, TSMC. Tensions between the U.S. and China are at their highest in decades amid a possible unofficial meeting on Tuesday between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwan’s pro-independence president, Tsai Ing-wen.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Seniors feel forgotten by state stimulus efforts to combat inflation: ‘We’re not important enough to be considered’

Seniors across the country say they feel “excluded” from state stimulus efforts to combat inflation. Between her increased rent and rising gas and grocery prices, Caren Spencer, 76, has little money left over at the end of each month. She’s pared back her cable package and rarely shops; she’s considering cutting the monthly donations she makes to a couple of charities just to get by herself.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

1in4 Coalition Schedules Second Edition of Disabled Writers Program

Click here to read the full article. The 1in4 Coalition is accepting applications for the second edition of its Disabled Writers Mentorship Program. The first program launched in March, selecting 14 individuals who each had a complete script, pilot or play. Each mentee was matched with an industry artist or professional from companies such as CAA, Showtime and Shondaland. The 1in4 Coalition was unveiled in April 2021 to increase access, employment and authentic representation of disabled people; the group consists of disabled individuals. One of its projects is 1in4 Writers, which is working to offset challenges facing disabled scribes, by providing...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Durant
Person
Millicent Simmonds
Person
John Krasinski
Person
June Sarpong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deaf People#Center Stage#Disability Rights#Academy Awards#Racism#Coda#German#American#Glaad
Fortune

The other supply-chain crisis: The Rhine is drying up, and it could become the ‘Achilles’ heel’ of European energy, Deutsche Bank warns

A supply-chain crisis has been disrupting the ocean shipping industry and trucking companies for months, causing chaos around the globe and befuddling U.S. retailers. But there might be a new arena for a transportation crisis on the horizon: European rivers. The Rhine, which runs through Western Europe from Switzerland to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

The cofounder of a $4 billion VC firm says the bear market has Silicon Valley somewhere in the 5 stages of grief. ‘We’re probably somewhere between anger and bargaining’

Silicon Valley's VC industry is facing a slowdown that many are struggling to accept. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by DNY59 via Getty Images. The venture capital market is slowing, and some VCs are having trouble accepting the news. At least that’s what Josh Wolfe, the co-founder of the...
MARKETS
Fortune

‘There’s no path out of economic oblivion for Russia’: New report reveals how corporate exodus has already wiped out decades of post–Cold War growth

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an Orthodox Easter service, April 23, 2022, in Moscow. Over the past six months, Russia has fortified its economic defenses after Western countries pummeled it with sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. Despite the crackdown, the Kremlin continues to rake in billions in oil and...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fortune

Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023

There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

The housing market correction takes an unexpected turn

The Federal Reserve has a simple inflation-fighting playbook. It goes like this: Keep applying upward pressure on interest rates until business and consumer spending across the economy weakens and inflation recedes. Historically speaking, the Fed’s inflation-fighting playbook always delivers a particularly hard hit to the U.S. housing market. When it...
BUSINESS
Fortune

‘One miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation’: U.N. chief warns of global conflict as Ukraine war pushes nuclear risk to highest level since the Cold War

U.N. chief António Guterres warns of global conflict as Ukraine war pushes nuclear risk to highest level since the Cold War. Recession talk reached a fever pitch last week after the federal government said the U.S. economy shrank for a second consecutive quarter. On Monday, the United Nations issued a far more dire warning than any economy-related commotion could ever match: The world is in danger of nuclear disaster.
WORLD
Fortune

The recession is already here–if you’re a woman

Gender inequities that existed pre-pandemic have been exacerbated. Women's labor force participation is plummeting and inflation is hitting products that are marketed to women twice as hard as those marketed to men. Is there a fact that seems obvious to you, but when you share it with someone else, they...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Start considering the worst-case ‘mass extinction’ scenarios of climate change, warn scientists in new paper

A firefighter helmet hangs at the entrance to a property in the community of Klamath River, which burned in the McKinney Fire, California, on July 31, 2022. There is a critical gap in how the scientific community and the public conceptualize the consequences of human-caused climate change, as new research suggests we are ignoring the truly worst-case and catastrophic risks.
ENVIRONMENT
Fortune

Fortune

181K+
Followers
8K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy