This 'Hocus Pocus' Halloween Advent Calendar Is Already an Amazon #1 Best-Seller & It's on Sale Today

By Olivia Harvey
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
It’s August, so you know what that means…It’s Halloween season! Yes, we still have months to go before the spookiest night of the year, but that’s not about to stop Halloween-obsessed boys and ghouls from preparing well ahead of time. And here’s something to sink your fans into: The ‘ Hocus Pocus ’ Halloween advent calendar is officially here and it’s already a bestseller on Amazon .

Called ‘ Hocus Pocus: 13 Frights of Halloween ,’ this 13-day advent calendar stars the Sanderson Sisters, Max and Dani Dennison, Billy Butcherson, and Thackery Binx, who guide you through two weeks worth of surprises and Halloween goodies.

'Hocus Pocus' Advent Calendar

Gifts and prizes include recipe cards, stickers, keychains, mini books, and more. And what’s even better is the fact that the ‘Hocus Pocus: 13 Frights of Halloween’ advent calendar is currently on sale. You can pick it up for just under $23, down from the original price of $24.99. It’s not a massive savings, but every little bit counts!

And the advent calendar is beautifully illustrated in vibrant colors and features quotes from the movie including, “Amok, amok, amok!” and “Who dares to light the Black Flame candle?”

Pick up a calendar for yourself or for your favorite witch or warlock, and try your hardest not to reveal the prizes inside until 13 days before Halloween. It may technically be Halloween season according to the spooks of the world, but we still have a ways to go until the actual holiday, so no peeking!

