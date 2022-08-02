Major crash closes Southbound lanes of IH-35, traffic backed up for miles

Read on www.ktsa.com
KSAT 12
Driver dies after hitting mattress on I-37, crashing into trees in South Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – A driver died after he crashed his truck along Interstate 37 in South Bexar County on Thursday night, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. BCSO said the driver was traveling northbound on I-37 near Hardy Road at around 9:30 p.m. when he hit a mattress on the road.
KTSA
Driver killed in crash while trying to avoid mattress in South Bexar County highway
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a traffic fatality on IH-37 near Hardy Road. It happened at around 9:30 P.M Thursday. The driver had swerved to avoid hitting a mattress that was in the road. The vehicle rolled off the highway and into some trees.
Fatal accident reported at I-35 and Evans Road on the northeast side
SAN ANTONIO — The southbound lanes of I-35 at Evans road in Selma are closed after a fatal accident, officials said. The Texas Department of Transportation confirmed that someone was killed in the accident. The crash was first reported around 8:45 a.m. The accident is causing a massive traffic...
KSAT 12
2 taken to hospital, 1 charged in head-on crash on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized and one person was arrested following a head-on crash on the Southwest Side on Tuesday evening. San Antonio police said an Audi SUV was driving the wrong way in the 4000 block of Southwest Military Drive, near Quintana Road, when he crashed into a Mercedes just after 5 p.m.
news4sanantonio.com
Police on scene of possible standoff at Far North Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - Police are on the scene of a suspected standoff at a Far North Side apartment complex. The standoff began sometime after 10 a.m. at the Agora Stone Oak Apartments off Agora Palms Drive and Hardy Oak Boulevard. A viewer who is in one of the apartments sent...
63-Year-Old Marvin Rose Killed, 3 Others Injured After Multi-Vehicle Accident in Selma (Selma, TX)
The Selma Police Department reported that 1 person was killed and 3 others were injured after a multi-vehicle accident on Tuesday morning. The fatal accident was reported to have taken place on the I-35 [..]
KTSA
Castle Hills Police find stolen mail during traffic stop, driver arrested
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Castle Hills are looking into how a man they stopped for a traffic violation got his hands on hundreds of pieces of mail that didn’t belong to him. When officers stopped the man on Jackson Keller Road, they noticed a large...
KTSA
San Antonio police working standoff at North Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are involved in a standoff at a North Side apartment complex. KSAT reports a tip was given to police Wednesday evening around 11 p.m. that a suspect with numerous warrants, including one for murder, was inside the complex in Stone Oak.
KTSA
TxDOT taps the brakes on San Antonio’s Broadway improvement plan
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A plan to turn San Antonio’s Broadway into a “complete street” is at a standstill and the Mayor isn’t happy with the suggested detour. KSAT-12 is reporting that Mayor Ron Nirenberg met with officials with TxDOT and the Texas Transportation Commission Thursday to discuss the city’s plan to make changes to Broadway.
KSAT 12
Authorities ID man shot in head, killed while working out at LA Fitness on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old man who was fatally shot while working out at LA Fitness on the North Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. The ME’s office said Brandon Broadnax died of a gunshot wound to the head just after 7 p.m. on Monday.
KTSA
Woman in an apartment on San Antonio’s West side hit by bullets fired from outside the building
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A West side resident is in the hospital after she was shot while inside her apartment. Police were called to an apartment complex in the 120 block of San Lino Walk at around 3 A.M. The victim and a man were in the apartment...
KTSA
One man dead, another arrested after South Side fight
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police say one man is dead and another is in jail after a fight on the South Side. Officers went to a home near Loop 410 and Palo Alto Road on report of shots fired, and they say they found a 27-year-old man hurt when they got there before 8:30 p.m. Monday.
news4sanantonio.com
Woman shot multiple times with assault rifle while inside her West Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO - A woman was rushed to the hospital after being shot several times with an assault rifle while inside her West Side apartment. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex off San Lino Street near S. Hamilton Avenue. Police are still trying to piece...
Police continue negotiating with murder suspect barricaded in San Antonio apartment building
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police officers, along with SWAT teams and police negotiators, are approaching 32 hours of being at a north-side apartment complex where a standoff has been unfolding since Wednesday night. Authorities arrived at the Agora Stone Oak Apartments around 11 p.m., where they continue trying...
Multiple homes evacuated due to wildland fire in Wimberley
The fire is in the River Mountain Ranch area between Bluff View and the Blanco River off of FM 3237 (Old Kyle Road) and River Mountain Road.
KHOU
Evacuations underway after large wildfire ignites in Austin area
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple departments are responding to a large wildfire on RM 165 in Hays County on Tuesday. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, RM 165 is closed between FM 2325 and US 290 due to the fire. The Blanco County Emergency Management office reported that...
Family identifies man shot and killed inside San Antonio LA Fitness
SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 is learning new information about the man murdered inside an LA Fitness on Monday. The family tells KENS 5 Brandon Marquis Broadnax was the man working out when he was shot and killed. The man accused of pulling the trigger, Jessie Marquis MacWilliams, is...
'It can't be' | Family reacts to recent Harlandale graduate killed by alleged drunk driver
SAN ANTONIO — New developments in the head-on collision that killed a teenager who just graduated from Harlandale High School. Police said the woman, who hit the teen and his friends, was driving drunk. The deadly crash happened over the weekend on New Sulphur Springs Road. Alex Jaimes, 18, was the only passenger who didn't survive.
KTSA
Man stabbed in the back during burglary attempt in Southeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Deputies were called to a home in Southeast Bexar County early Wednesday morning where a man was stabbed in the back. KSAT -12 reports it happened around 2:15 A.M. on Gardner Road. Deputies were told a man was stabbed during a burglary attempt. The...
Texas man shot and killed in gym, suspect arrested
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot and killed after a gunman went up to him inside an LA Fitness in northern San Antonio. At about 7 p.m., officers responded at the 7100 block of Blanco Rd where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect, Jessie MacWilliams, 32, was located […]
