Major crash closes Southbound lanes of IH-35, traffic backed up for miles

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police say one man is dead and another is in jail after a fight on the South Side. Officers went to a home near Loop 410 and Palo Alto Road on report of shots fired, and they say they found a 27-year-old man hurt when they got there before 8:30 p.m. Monday.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO