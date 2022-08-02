Read on www.gq.com
Related
The Latest GQ Box Comes With Your Next Go-To Sweatshirt
We're pretty excited about the newest edition of the GQ Box. The sweatshirt? Cool as hell and [whispers] $50 off what it normally costs. But before we get to that…. First, let us explain how the GQ Box works: Every three months, we pile a bunch of GQ editor-endorsed goodies in a box—menswear essentials, top-tier grooming products, useful gear, and more. Then we ship it to your house. Each box costs $50—or $190 for 4 boxes, a full year—but what’s inside is worth $200 or more. It’s a no-brainer. (See more details and subscribe to the GQ Box here.)
Chris Pine Kicks Off the Weekend in Perfect Summer Shoes
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Chris Pine—weird-hat-lover, maestro of big fits—has captured our attention yet again. Twice in one month might seem like a lot, but as long as the guy keeps freaking it we're obligated to tell you so you can freak it, too. By now, he's amassed enough noteworthy outfits to make a pretty epic run for the sartorial Hall of Fame. During a panel on his upcoming film (Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, FYI!) at San Diego Comic Con, Pine took the stage in front of an adoring audience wearing a pale lemon camp shirt and dusty pink pants—relaxed enough to perform a few high kicks, natch—accented by key hits of gold jewelry.
Actually, The Bear Is a Menswear Show
Yes, sure, of course: technically, The Bear is a show about a chef and the sometimes-traumatizing experience of working in kitchens. But most viewers of the show have come to the same conclusion after finishing the series’ eight episodes: the show’s main character Carmine “Carmy” Berzatto, played by Jeremy Allen White, looks extremely good. It’s the “hottest show of the summer.” “Carmy is sexy as hell.” Allen White is the “internet’s new boyfriend.” (Even New Yorker cartoonists appreciate the show’s unspoken steaminess.) The cause of all this sex appeal comes down to Carmy’s always disheveled hair, and many tattoos—and, I’ll submit, his impeccably dialed-in style. A little digging on that front confirmed my suspicion: that while The Bear appears to be a food show, it’s actually the next great menswear show.
Meet the Designer Behind Brad Pitt’s Skirt
At 58, Brad Pitt told Otessa Moshfegh in the cover story for GQ’s August issue, he’s entering what he considers to be the “last semester or trimester” of his career. That means picking up new hobbies, rethinking his work, and—yes—experimenting with his look. While promoting his latest movie Bullet Train in Europe over the last few days, he’s been wearing a string of very funky custom outfits, which were revealed to be created by private-label designer Haans Nicholas Mott, that seem to speak to all of these things at once. In brief remarks emailed to GQ, Mott gave us an inside look at his work with one of the biggest stars on earth.
RELATED PEOPLE
It’s Time to Wrap Your Torso in the Plush Embrace of a Terry Cloth Polo
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re headed to the beach, no one’s going to fault you for pulling up in a tank top or a faded white tee. But why not live a little? Summer’s all too fleeting, and the opportunity to flex your elite warm weather taste is a terrible thing to waste. Standing apart from the shoulder-bearing masses is a worthy goal. Copping a shirt that’ll help you do it while keeping you cozy and dry after the tide’s come in? That’s what we call a no-brainer. So if you don’t own a terry cloth polo shirt yet, consider this an excuse to rectify that mistake, STAT.
Noah and Warby Parker Have High-Minded Aspirations for Your Frames
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Brendon Babenzien is on an absolute tear. In the midst of revitalizing catalog-brand-turned-mall-darling J.Crew, the Noah co-founder—and former creative director of Supreme—isn't letting up. Noah built its reputation as an against-the-grain prep-punk label willing to pit Bad Brains tees against Harris Tweed blazers, and the brand's knack for collaborations has yielded projects with storied labels like Barbour and Adidas. But its latest link-up is with a far newer name—DTC eyewear brand Warby Parker.
The Real-Life Diet of Bear Grylls, Who Gave Up Veganism for Butter and Liver
Bear Grylls eats a little bit different at home than in the field. The famed adventurer, known for drinking blood and eating snakes—and whatever else he needs to survive—will likely do more of the same on the new season of Running Wild: the Challenge, on which debuts this week on National Geographic (and drops August 10 on Disney+), where he guides big names like Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher, and Florence Pugh through outdoor challenges.
The Best Summer Blazers for Men Are Heavy on Vibes but Light Everywhere Else
If “summer blazers for men” sounds like an oxymoron, you came to the right place. Sure, suiting up during the height of August will never feel as freeing as throwing on, say, a sheer shirt and breezy drawstring pants, but at a certain point it becomes inevitable. The trick to actually looking forward to those inevitabilities, whether they’re spurred by a sudden uptick in long-delayed weddings or an imminent return to the office? Making sure the blazers in your warm weather arsenal are cut from a different cloth entirely than their winter counterparts. We’re talking cotton, linen, seersucker, or some blessed combination of the three—the sometimes crinkly, sometimes wrinkly, always breathable fabrics heavy on vibes but light everywhere else. Sweating at the mere thought of it? You shouldn’t be. Because the best summer blazers for men will help you keep your cool, natch, but they’ll also look so good you might find yourself RSVPing “YES!” to your second cousin’s bachelor party (or hopping off Zoom to brave the subway to work) purely for the chance to bust one out. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Everything to Buy From Brendon Babenzian’s Vision for the New J.Crew
In menswear, good things don’t always come to those who wait. (Patience might be a virtue, but it’s no match for a savvy teenager with an army of bots.) So if you’ve been keeping up with the going-ons at J.Crew—the beleaguered mall brand juggernaut in the midst of a dramatic, Brendon Babenzian-led overhaul—biding your time to score some of those much buzzed-about goods probably felt like an exercise in futility. Until now.
Your One-Stop Shopping Guide to Todd Snyder, the Patron Saint of Approachable Menswear
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Todd Snyder is a master of modern American menswear. Before making waves spearheading J.Crew's first comeback during the late 2000s, the Midwestern designer cut his teeth at Ralph Lauren. So it's hardly surprising that his eponymous brand combines elements of what the names on his CV do best—an uncompromising commitment to approachable craftsmanship, and a finger placed firmly, but not too firmly, on the pulse of the fashion landscape.
Gigi Hadid just revealed she’s launching her own fashion line
Gigi Hadid one of the most popular supermodels of today took to Instagram yesterday to share that she is taking her career beyond the runways and taking a leap as an entrepreneur and designer with her own fashion brand. The 27 year old, decided to launch a...
The Best Austin Airbnbs Are Your Ticket to Laid-Back Southern Living
“Keep Austin weird” isn't just a mantra, but a movement that's apparent in every aspect of this quirky Texas city. And the best Austin Airbnbs present some of the quickest ways to experience its eccentricities for yourself. Here, swimming holes and nature hikes are a central part of the fitness program, brick-and-mortar food trucks (yes, that’s a thing) are considered fine dining, and eating tacos for breakfast and smoked meat at all hours of the day is basically a rite of passage. It’s no wonder that hoteliers, restaurateurs, and techies are popping up at every corner with new developments for the lifers and hipsters that have long coexisted here, but new franchises are bringing new energy and new crowds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Old Navy Is Selling a Bored Ape Yacht Club T-Shirt
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re hiding indoors from a heatwave this weekend, you may find yourself doing some internet shopping. And the hot air outside may remind you to re-up on some inexpensive beach sandals, or finally acquire an unfaded pair of swim trunks. Such goals may feasibly lead you to Old Navy, at which point you may encounter a simple unisex gray T-shirt featuring a screenprint of the zombie-eyed Bored Ape #7285, causing you to wonder what parallel plane you have traveled to.
Yachts, Bees, and Swedish Prison? Inside Drake's European Vacation
Drake has the kind of appreciation for warm-weather vacations familiar to anyone who grew up in a city with brutal winters. From the pool selfie seen ‘round the world to his Turks and Caicos trip with acolyte Jack Harlow, the superstar rapper really knows how to cut loose once he’s off the clock and in the sun. And cutting loose is exactly what he’s been doing during a sprawling, headline-grabbing excursion across Europe following the release of his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind.
Ye Is Bringing Yeezy Gap to Times Square
On Thursday morning, Ye’s Yeezy Gap line will be available to purchase in person for the first time, at a special pop-up inside Gap’s New York City flagship store in Times Square. The space, according to an press release, “has been reengineered and distilled to its most essential form in Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga’s vision of utilitarian design”—and, judging from a video posted to Instagram announcing the release, just might feature a mountainous heap of clothing set against an otherwise minimalist, monochromatic layout.
Ben Affleck Wears His Mood on His Wrist
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. The biggest watch story of 2021 involved Ben Affleck and his romantically nostalgic choice of wristwear. In case you missed it: when the actor got back together with former fiancee Jennifer Lopez, he put all his efforts toward recapturing the magic of 2002 through either science or magic. Part of this involved dusting off the Franck Muller watch that Lopez gave him and which he wore when they were first together in the early 2000s. Since this moment, you could almost interpret Affleck’s mood through what’s on his wrist.
This Watch Just Went to Space. What’s That Worth?
How does that famous quote go? One small step for man, one giant leap for…triple axis tourbillons? On April 8th, the first mission to space featuring an all-private crew took off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. A fitting cabin mate for the handsomely paying AX-1 crew: a luxury watch from rapper-beloved midtown jeweler Jacob & Co. The watchmaker, together with the retailer Bucherer and Sotheby’s, hatched the plan to launch the brand’s Astronomia watch into “the unmapped vastness of space,” according to a press release. One question, to start: Why go through all the trouble to send a watch on a voyage that barely more than 600 people have ever made?
Frank Ocean Is Riding Out Summer in Big, Burly Boots
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. A few weeks back, a GQ reader reached out via Instagram and asked, simply: “Boots in the summer?" Emphatically and without hesitation, I scoffed at the idea (sorry, whoever you are). For me, the main goal of warm weather dressing is looking fly—and sweating as little as possible. At the time, wearing boots at the apex of a July heat wave felt like the same kind of chaotic logic that pushes people to throw on a hoodie in 95-degree weather. I’m suffering as it is in the humidity; I don’t need to suffer for fashion too.
In Watch Design, Tiny Moves Make a Big Difference
Among Rolex’s 2022 releases, the uncontested headline grabber was the southpaw, crown-at-nine GMT-Master II with the black-and-green bezel—the Sprite or Riddler, if you’re into nicknames. Moving the crown to the opposite side of the dial, which makes it more comfortable for wearing on the left wrist, delivered the sort of stunt Rolex that geeks love, and offered a chance for obsessives to post pictures of other left-handed Rolexes of the past. As a seasonal trophy watch it’s a slam dunk, but my curiosity was instead piqued by a reissue that was defined by more subtle modifications. I’ve been thinking about the relaunch of a historic and perplexing Rolex—the Air-King.
Buckle Up, Because Yeezy Day 2022 Is Here
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. While the artist formerly known as Kanye West may be an iconic Gemini, it makes sense that Yeezy Day—a.k.a. your annual best shot at snagging a pair of Yeezy sneakers at retail prices—falls during Leo season. Now’s the time to show up and show off.
GQMagazine
New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
853K+
Views
ABOUT
Look Sharp. Live Smart.http://gq.com
Comments / 0