If “summer blazers for men” sounds like an oxymoron, ​​you came to the right place. Sure, suiting up during the height of August will never feel as freeing as throwing on, say, a sheer shirt and breezy drawstring pants, but at a certain point it becomes inevitable. The trick to actually looking forward to those inevitabilities, whether they’re spurred by a sudden uptick in long-delayed weddings or an imminent return to the office? Making sure the blazers in your warm weather arsenal are cut from a different cloth entirely than their winter counterparts. We’re talking cotton, linen, seersucker, or some blessed combination of the three—the sometimes crinkly, sometimes wrinkly, always breathable fabrics heavy on vibes but light everywhere else. Sweating at the mere thought of it? You shouldn’t be. Because the best summer blazers for men will help you keep your cool, natch, but they’ll also look so good you might find yourself RSVPing “YES!” to your second cousin’s bachelor party (or hopping off Zoom to brave the subway to work) purely for the chance to bust one out. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

APPAREL ・ 7 DAYS AGO