Tazewell County, VA

Tazewell County Public Schools Announces Policy To Provide Free Meals To Students

By Tyler Barker
 3 days ago
Colorful Lunch Break School Lunch on Green Cafeteria Tray Themes Shot Top Down Overhead View Peach Background

TAZEWELL, VA (LOOTPRESS) – Tazewell County Public Schools announced its policy for providing free meals to all children served under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.

Each school and/or central school nutrition office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party. All schools in the division will be participating in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) as implemented under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010.

Enrolled students will be provided a nutritious meal for breakfast and lunch each day at no charge to the household.

Households will not be required to submit a meal application form to receive meals at no charge.

Each household will receive a letter informing them of the program, including contact information for any questions.

Boil water advisory lifted for Pebblestone Drive, other area

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Water Company lifted a precautionary boil water advisory for the Pebblestone Drive area. The precautionary advisory was issued on Wednesday due to a broken main line, and pertained to Pebblestone Drive, Riverstone Court, Cobblestone Lane, Lava Lane, Moonstone Circle, Flintstone Lane, Cornerstone Drive and 599 Stovers Fork Road.
BECKLEY, WV
Many events planned this month in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A lot is happening in the month of August in Beckley. Take a look at some of the events that are planned this month. Fridays in the Park continue: 8/5 – Lady D, 8/12 – How Great Thou Art Theatre Group (Motown), 8-19 – Chris Oxley Quartet, 8-26 – Lost Cannon Bluegrass Band & Shane Ingram.
BECKLEY, WV
WJHL

Wise County Sheriff’s Office hires new SRO through federal grant

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has received a federal grant to assign a new school resource officer. According to a Facebook post from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, the grant allowed a deputy to be assigned to the Regional Learning Academy in Wise, Va. The grant came through the Virginia […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Volunteers sought for “ReNew the New” river clean-up event

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Places across the New River Valley are hosting the seventh regional New River Cleanup event “ReNew the New” August 27. They invite citizens of the New River Valley to volunteer time to ensure the namesake of the region is healthy and clean. The 2022...
RADFORD, VA
wvpublic.org

Biden Administration Invests In W.Va. Communities Struggling With Water Infrastructure

The Biden Administration is providing technical assistance to two West Virginia counties lacking basic water services. The assistance will help communities identify infrastructure needs and apply for federal dollars. The Environmental Protection Agency will use new and existing programs to help disadvantaged communities in Raleigh and McDowell Counties. The Closing...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Commission Recap: Raleigh County Budget

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Commission convened Tuesday, making quick work of the week’s agenda which featured items such as budget approvals and revisions, as well as code ordinance adoptions. Soon after the calling to order of Tuesday’s session, a request from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
SWVCTC to embark on Back to School tour

LOGAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – With the 2022 Fall Semester drawing ever closer, Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College (SWVCTC) is hitting the road this weekend to spread the word of all that Southern has to offer. This Friday, Southern will be attending “The Annual Back 2 School Bash...
LOGAN, WV
Boil water advisory lifted for Valley Road area

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Water Company lifted a precautionary boil water advisory in the Valley Road area. The precautionary advisory was issued on Wednesday due to a broken main line and pertained to 329 through 429 Valley Road. Testing has confirmed that the water in these areas...
BECKLEY, WV
