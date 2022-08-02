Tazewell County Public Schools Announces Policy To Provide Free Meals To Students

Colorful Lunch Break School Lunch on Green Cafeteria Tray Themes Shot Top Down Overhead View Peach Background

TAZEWELL, VA (LOOTPRESS) – Tazewell County Public Schools announced its policy for providing free meals to all children served under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.

Each school and/or central school nutrition office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party. All schools in the division will be participating in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) as implemented under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010.

Enrolled students will be provided a nutritious meal for breakfast and lunch each day at no charge to the household.

Households will not be required to submit a meal application form to receive meals at no charge.

Each household will receive a letter informing them of the program, including contact information for any questions.