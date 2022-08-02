Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Morning’ game

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans on Friday unanimously chose Milwaukee in swing state Wisconsin to host the 2024 national convention, beating out Nashville in deep-red Tennessee. The decision in favor of Milwaukee was announced at the Republican National Committee’s summer meeting in Chicago, follows months of wrangling by Wisconsin and Tennessee to land the convention where the party’s next presidential candidate will be officially nominated. Ronna McDaniel, chair of the RNC, announced the long-anticipated decision on Twitter, saying the vote was unanimous. “Milwaukee is a world-class city, and we are eager to see it shine in the spotlight come 2024,” she tweeted.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Could outdoor gambling be at least a partial solution to an impasse between Atlantic City casino workers who want smoking banned indoors, and gambling executives who fear a smoking ban would hurt business and cost jobs? It may depend on what the definition of “outdoors” is. For more than two years, many casino workers have been pushing for the enactment of a state law that would ban smoking inside Atlantic City’s nine casinos — virtually the only workplaces in New Jersey where indoor smoking is still allowed. A bill that would end smoking in the casinos has sat untouched in the state Legislature for months and has yet to have a hearing — even though more than half the entire state Legislature has signed onto it as sponsors or co-sponsors. An identical bill introduced last year suffered the same fate, languishing without action.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by a thin margin, with advocate Carnita Atwater finishing a distant third. Both Smiley and Atwater would have been the state’s first Black gubernatorial nominee if either had won. “We hear your message loud and clear. You’re upset that Bill Lee has failed you,” Martin said late Thursday, declaring victory before the race was called as he held a narrow lead in the vote count. “He stood on the sidelines while 27,000 of our fellow Tennesseans died during the last couple of years,” Martin added, referring to the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine-based sporting goods chain that once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast is shuttering its remaining 35 stores. The company confirmed the stores would close by the end of September and that liquidation sales had begun at all locations. Olympia Sports was founded in 1975 by Edward Manganello, who opened his first store at the Maine Mall in South Portland. By 2013, it had 226 locations from Maine to Virginia, the Portland Press Herald reported. Denver-based running and active lifestyle brand JackRabbit bought the company in 2019.
Thunderstorms on Friday brought a renewed threat of flooding to parts of Kentucky ravaged by high water a week ago. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch through Saturday morning for nearly the entire state. As residents continued cleaning up from the late July floods that killed at least 37 people, rain started falling on already saturated ground in eastern Kentucky late Friday morning. Some places could receive up to 3 inches of rain by Friday night, and the storm system wasn’t expected to let up until at least Saturday evening, the weather service said. “There’s a lot of debris that’s out there that could cause clogging in waterways that could lead to flooding,” Beshear said at a news conference.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to eastern Kentucky on Monday to survey the damage from last week’s devastating floods and meet with those affected. The White House announced Friday that the Bidens would join Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, at a Federal Emergency Management Agency State Disaster Recovery Center. At least 37 people lost their lives in the flooding after 8 to 10 1/2 inches (20 to 27 centimeters) of rain fell in just 48 hours last week in the Appalachian mountain region. The flooding also hit areas just across the state line in Virginia and West Virginia. More than 1,300 people were rescued in the days after the storm as teams searched in boats and combed debris-clogged creekbanks. Work crews were still trying to restore power and water connections to homes, as residents look to repair their homes and lives after the floods. Thunderstorms on Friday brought a renewed threat of flooding to parts of Kentucky ravaged by high water a week ago.
MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — A Texas man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for attacking an Asian family in 2020 because he thought they were Chinese and therefore responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, according to federal court records Jose Gomez III, 21, of Midland, Texas, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to three counts of committing a hate crime. When pleading guilty in March, Gomez admitted that he used a knife to slash Bawi Cung and his 6- and 2-year-old sons inside a Sam’s Club in Midland because he believed they were Chinese and spreading the coronavirus. Bawi Cung is from Myanmar. The March 2020 attack occurred as Asians faced verbal harassment and physical assaults across the United States after the virus began spreading nationwide.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying Thursday that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger that crossed a state highway’s centerline and caused the head-on collision. Walorski and two members of her congressional staff died in the Wednesday afternoon crash in northern Indiana, along with the woman driving the other vehicle, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said. The department’s initial account was that the car driven by Edith Schmucker, 56, Nappanee, Indiana, crossed into the SUV’s path, but the office released a statement Thursday saying investigators had talked with witnesses and viewed video evidence that their preliminary determination of which direction the vehicles were traveling was incorrect. Investigators determined that the SUV driven by Zachery Potts, 27, of Mishawaka, Indiana, crossed the centerline for unknown reasons in a rural area near the town of Wakarusa. Potts was Walorski’s district director and the Republican chairman for northern Indiana’s St. Joseph County. Also killed was Emma Thomson, 28, of Washington, D.C., who was Walorski’s communications director.
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters made gains against the state’s deadliest and largest wildfire of the year just as an eastern Washington town was evacuated Thursday because of a blaze that was burning homes. At about 1:30 p.m. the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that homes in Lind had burned. “At this time all residents of the town of Lind need to evacuate immediately,” the sheriff’s office said in the post. Later Thursday, Sheriff Dale Wagner said six homes had burned as well as eight other structures. With the help of state and local resources, Wagner said the fire was starting to calm down and all evacuations were lifted as of 8 p.m.
LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — A North Carolina man was found dead along the side of the road in southern Delaware over the weekend, officials said Wednesday. Troopers were called to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road in the Lincoln area of Sussex County around 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road, Delaware State Police said in a news release. When troopers arrived, police said they found a man dead. On Wednesday, police announced that the man had been identified as Jose Santiago-Zamora Jimenez, 40, of Charlotte, North Carolina. Police have said they are conducting a criminal investigation, but they didn’t release details about how he died.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The white man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the running Black man in a Georgia neighborhood says he fears he will be killed by fellow inmates if he’s sent to a state prison to serve a life sentence for murder. Travis McMichael, 36, faces sentencing Monday in U.S. District Court after his conviction on federal hate crime charges in February. His defense attorney filed a legal motion Thursday asking the judge to keep McMichael in federal custody. Attorney Amy Lee Copeland argued McMichael has received “hundreds of threats” and won’t be safe in a Georgia state prison system that is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department amid concerns about violence between inmates. On Feb. 23, 2020, McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, armed themselves with guns and jumped in a pickup truck to chase Arbery after he ran past their home just outside the port city of Brunswick. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Whether South Carolina can start executing prisoners again either with a firing squad or electric chair is now in the hands of a judge after a trial over whether shooting or electrocuting inmates is cruel and unusual punishment banned by the U.S. Constitution. Lawyers for four death row inmates argued this week the prisoners would feel terrible pain whether their bodies were “cooking” by electricity or heart stopped by marksman’s bullet — assuming they are on target. Attorneys for the state countered with their own experts who said death by the yet-to-be-used firing squad or the rarely-used-this-century electric chair would be instantaneous and the condemned would not feeling any pain. The state Supreme Court ordered Judge Jocelyn Newman to rule within 30 days, but it almost certainly won’t be the end of the case. Whichever side loses is expected to appeal. From 1995 to 2011 - when the state’s last execution was performed - South Carolina carried out the death penalty on 36 prisoners with lethal injections. But the state’s supply of lethal injection drugs expired in 2013, and pharmaceutical companies have refused to sell more for executions.
DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, today announced its newest community in southeast Michigan, Kensington Ridge by Del Webb. Grand opening in spring 2023, this age-restricted community will offer resort-style amenities and new ranch home designs from Del Webb’s GenYou™ collection in Milford Township. At buildout, Kensington Ridge by Del Webb will include over 600 homes and a 15,000 sq. ft. clubhouse. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005211/en/ Grand opening in spring 2023, this age-restricted community will offer resort-style amenities and new ranch home designs from Del Webb’s GenYou™ collection in Milford Township. (Photo: Business Wire)
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The State Board of Election Commissioners on Wednesday blocked a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana from appearing on Arkansas’ ballot this fall. The panel rejected the popular name and ballot title for the proposed constitutional amendment that supporters hoped to put on the November ballot. Supporters submitted more than enough valid signatures from registered voters to qualify, but the proposal still needed approval from by the board to appear on the ballot. Arkansas voters in 2016 approved a constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana. The proposed amendment would allow people age 21 and older to possess up to an ounce of cannabis and would allow state-licensed dispensaries to sell recreational marijuana. An attorney for Responsible Growth Arkansas, the group backing the proposal, said it would appeal to the state Supreme Court.
