ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Dozens of shark sightings reported in Nantucket waters in recent weeks

NANTUCKET, Mass. — Nantucket's harbormaster said the number of shark sightings around the popular vacation destination have "just exploded" in recent days. In the last week, Harbormaster Shelia Lucey said the island has seen 43 shark sightings. That includes a rare sighting of a hammerhead shark off Ladies Beach on the island's southern shore.
NANTUCKET, MA
capeandislands.org

‘Old Ladies’ dive into Cape ponds seeking trash, emerge triumphant

Mary Grauerholz, 72, hoists a car tire found at the bottom of Flax Pond onto a kayak. This is part of an effort to clean up pollution in freshwater environments. People normally aren’t excited to find garbage on the bottom of a pond, but for an unusual group of underwater trash collectors on Cape Cod, there’s a certain exhilaration when the biggest discovery of the day suddenly appears 8 feet below the surface.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Nantucket, MA
Pets & Animals
County
Nantucket, MA
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
City
Nantucket, MA
Nantucket, MA
Lifestyle
capecod.com

Sandwich firefighters rescue several children on raft being carried out to sea

SANDWICH – Sandwich firefighters on their boat were able to rescue several children. The incident happened around 2 PM Tuesday off Phillips Road near Scussett Beach when the raft with 10 people including several kids apparently dragged anchor and began getting carried out to sea by winds estimated to be blowing at least 25 mph. The Coast Guard also responded. All of the kids were brought onto the fireboat and returned safely to shore.
SANDWICH, MA
WCVB

Problem solvers: Waterside assistance for broken boats, and a 'Hardtop Hotel' for Jeeps

NEEDHAM, Mass. — When a car breaks down on the road, there are options — tow trucks, and roadside assistance. But what to do when a boat breaks down? Captain Shawn Brule and his wife Stacy ownCape Towing and Salvage. They operate TowBoatUS Cape Cod/Plymouth. Similar to roadside assistance, a membership with TowBoatUS provides boaters waterside assistance, 24/7. Captain Brule and his fleet of six boats patrol one of the busiest regions in the country.
PLYMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

4 construction trailers scorched in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — The Yarmouth Fire Department said that four construction trailers caught fire early Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to the town’s transfer station, where trailers were waiting to be transported off of Cape Cod at about 5 a.m. When crews got to the scene all four...
YARMOUTH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hammerhead Sharks
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Fishing Vessel Collides with Cruise Ship

A cruise ship and a fishing vessel collided off the island of Nantucket this weekend. The Coast Guard says the Norwegian Pearl, which belongs to Norwegian Cruise Lines, was struck by a 92-foot fishing vessel named the Gabby G overnight Saturday. No significant injuries were reported. As for the boats...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
vanyaland.com

Coast-Fest brings live music to the shores of Falmouth with second edition

Let’s get one thing straight: Crooked Coast know how to celebrate an album release. Perhaps the band would host the second iteration of Coast-Fest this weekend even if their new record Picture This wasn’t dropping tomorrow (August 5), but damn does the timing line up perfectly. After a...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Humpback whale dies after getting stranded off Cape Cod

WELLFLEET, Mass. — A humpback whale died after getting stranded off Cape Cod this week, officials said. The International Fund for Animal Welfare says it received a report on Tuesday night about a struggling humpback whale in the shallow shores of Wellfleet, the non-profit said in a Facebook post.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Boston Globe

Home of the Week: For $3.99 million, a Cape property with a lighthouse

What’s the best thing about this house? The owner suite? Nah. The first-floor bedroom with sliders to the deck? Nope. The lighthouse overlooking the harbor? Yep. This three-bedroom contemporary with direct access to the sandy beach lining Hyannis Harbor comes with its own lighthouse, one with space for a nap and a half bath. It offers a great perch with 360-degree views.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Alina Andras

3 affordable weekend getaways in Massachusetts

It's no secret that Massachusetts is a very beautiful state. Here, you can find pretty much anything you could think of. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will most likely find something exciting to do in Massachusetts. It's a great holiday destination for those travelling with their families and children but it's also a great choice for groups of young people who want to make some amazing memories together. Last but not least, it's a good place to travel on your own too, if you prefer to travel solo. So you have never been to Massachusetts before, it's time to change that.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Driver to face OUI charges after Harwich crash

HARWICH – Around 4:30 Monday the female driver of a Toyota Avalon reportedly pulled out from Smith Street plowing into a Jeep SUV heading north on Depot Road West, pushing the Jeep into a tree. The Avalon allegedly left the scene and ended up in Dennis at the Ocean State Job Lot parking lot. The Avalon driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Harwich Police will be sending her a summons for Operating under the influence of liquor and Leaving the scene of property damage.
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

One person seriously injured in crash on Route 6 in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – One person was seriously injured in a crash on Route 6 in Barnstable about 7:15 PM Friday. The crash happened westbound before Exit 68 (Route 132) when the vehicle crashed into the woodline. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. The collision is under investigation by Mass State Police.
BARNSTABLE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy