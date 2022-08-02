ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Rivian claims revamped EV incentive bill will benefit its rivals the most

By Simon Alvarez
teslarati.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.teslarati.com

Comments / 0

Related
teslarati.com

LG battery manufacturing sites to run on 100% renewable energy by 2025

LG Energy Solution (LGES)—the company’s dedicated cell subsidiary—plans to use 100% renewable energy in all its battery manufacturing plants worldwide by 2025. The initiative is called RE100 or “Renewable Electricity 100%”. LGES stated in an ESG Report 2021 that it is working on converting all...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
teslarati.com

Tesla is aiming for 2 million annual vehicle run-rate by end of 2022

Tesla has always had ambitious goals with regards to its vehicle output. It’s difficult to wrap one’s head around it now, but there used to be a time when the idea of Tesla producing half a million cars a year was already considered unrealistic. But in the 2022 Cyber Roundup (annual shareholder meeting), Elon Musk noted that Tesla is looking to achieve a 2 million annual vehicle run rate by the end of 2022.
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Tesla beats back most activist shareholder proposals in Cyber Roundup

Tesla’s 2022 Cyber Roundup (annual shareholder meeting) saw some tensions rise at some points as several activist shareholder proposals were discussed. Tesla ultimately prevailed over the proposals, with all but one being approved by TSLA shareholders. According to preliminary results announced by Tesla at the Cyber Roundup, the proposal...
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Tesla employees are the “lifeblood of the company.”

During Tesla’s Annual Shareholder Meeting, Tesla Chair, Robyn Denholm spoke and shared her gratitude for Tesla’s shareholders and Tesla’s employees. The latter, she said, was the lifeblood of the company. “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all of Tesla’s amazing employees around the...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
teslarati.com

Lucid cuts production goals by 50 percent once again

Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) cut its 2022 production outlook to between 6,000 and 7,000 vehicles after citing “extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges.”. Lucid initially projected its 2022 production goal as 20,000 units last year. This was quickly revised in February to between 12,000 and 14,000 vehicles in February. As automakers across the world struggled with supply issues and parts shortages, startups began to reconsider their goals for the year. Rivian also slashed production goals considerably in early 2022, citing supply issues and other challenges as the reasoning.
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Ford signs nickel supply agreement with Australian mining Company

Ford Motor Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding for nickel (Ni) supply with BHP. The Australian mining company has already signed a nickel supply agreement with Tesla and Toyota. “We are pleased to announce this arrangement with Ford Motor Company, and more importantly, to collaborate with them on ways to...
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Ford captures multiple awards from Altair for work in electric vehicles, sustainability

Ford Motor Company captured multiple honors from Altair in its 10th Annual Enlighten Awards. The awards “honor the greatest sustainability and lightweighting advancements that successfully reduce carbon footprint, mitigate water and energy consumption, and leverage material reuse and recycling efforts,” Altair said. Ford won top prizes in both...
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Top 15 questions Tesla investors want answered during the Cyber Roundup 2022

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) upcoming annual shareholding meeting is quite unique. Based on trademark filings from the company and its scheduled livestream on YouTube, Tesla seems to be rebranding its annual meeting of stockholders as the “Cyber Roundup.” Needless to say, the excitement surrounding the meeting is notable. Tesla’s...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Tax Credit#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ev#Senate#Automotive News#American
teslarati.com

Elon Musk makes light of Lucid’s Q2 vehicle production results

Lucid Motors seems to be learning firsthand just how difficult it is to mass produce all-electric vehicles. As it turns out, achieving stellar vehicle production results is easier said than done. This is something that Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to be intent on highlighting. In the second quarter, Lucid...
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Nikola beats Wall Street expectations for Q2, reiterates Tre delivery outlook

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) said on Thursday that it delivered 48 of its Class 8 all-electric trucks in the second quarter and reported revenue and adjusted loss per share figures that beat Wall Street expectations. “Our momentum continued during the second quarter as we began delivering production vehicles to dealers...
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

LIVE BLOG: Tesla 2022 Cyber Roundup (Annual Meeting of Stockholders)

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) 2022 annual shareholder meeting, also known as the 2022 Cyber Roundup, is just a few minutes away. There’s quite a lot of excitement leading into the event, with attendees sharing photos of vehicles like the Cybertruck and the Tesla Semi on social media. This year’s annual...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Toyota
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
teslarati.com

Tesla’s investors continue to buy $TSLA shares despite US-China drama

Tesla’s investors are continuing to buy Tesla ($TSLA) shares despite the drama happening between the United States and China. Bloomberg noted that today marked the sixth straight day that the stock has been up. The article also pointed out that the Tesla stock split is likely to make the Tesla stock even more valuable.
STOCKS
teslarati.com

PlugShare app tops 5 million check-ins, 50% more charging stations

PlugShare has topped five million check-ins worldwide, and has 50% more EV charging stations. The company explained that check-ins are how EV owners review their charging experience on the app. The check-ins help inform the EV community about the charging stations. Today, there are over 600,000 EV charging stations listed...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy