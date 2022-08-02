Padres 'Most Likely' Landing Spot for Juan Soto

Read on nesn.com
Mike Rizzo explains what happened with Eric Hosmer in Juan Soto trade
For a moment, it seemed like Eric Hosmer could railroad the Juan Soto trade to the San Diego Padres. Nationals GM Mike Rizzo explained on “The Sports Junkies” what happened.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Made 'solid' Trade Offer for Juan Soto at the Deadline
According to one insider, the Dodgers were in on Juan Soto throughout the deadline, but fell short of trading for the Nationals star.
Yardbarker
Padres Star Comments On The New-Look Roster
In just a matter of days, the San Diego Padres have completely transformed their roster and now are serious World Series contenders. On Monday, they acquired left-hander Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade that shocked the entire world. On Tuesday, the day of the trade deadline, they...
