Chesapeake, VA

Portion of Shell Road to temporarily close over the weekend

By Madison Pearman
 3 days ago

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers can expect to see some temporary changes to traffic patterns in the Shell Road area as Virginia Department of Transportation crews work on widening the I-64 overpass.

A portion of the roadway closest to the overpass will be closed over the weekend to drivers and people walking. The closure will start as early as 6 a.m. on Saturday and go into Sunday before reopening around 3 p.m.

A detour will be in place.

People living off Firman Street will still be able to turn left onto Shell Road. No driveway access will be impacted by the closure.

