Grand Haven, MI

WOOD

Celebrate African culture this weekend downtown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re still making your weekend plans, we’ve got one event you don’t want to miss! The Glimpse of Africa Festival is taking place in downtown Grand Rapids all day on Saturday! Today we have the creator of the festival, Fridah and Umi from Lolo’s Kitchen in studio with us today.
WOOD

Harder & Warner makes shopping for plants easy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the heat and humidity, many of us are less motivated to want to work outside in our yard or shop for plants. We have a solution – you can shop for plants, trees, mulch and other landscaping materials online while still shipping local! We sat down with our friends at Harder & Warner Landscapes & Boutique Gardens in Caledonia to see how.
WOOD

Kent County Youth Fair kicks off this Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of West Michigan’s favorite summer events is back for 5 days starting on Monday. The Kent County Youth Fair has a full carnival this year with rides for all ages on Wednesday plus tons of delicious fair foods, special days for veterans & those with disabilities and free nightly entertainment! Come on out and support the kids and their dedication to their projects. You can also check out the auctions on Wednesday and Thursday and bid on a craft or baking project or even a beef cow!
WOOD

Looking Back At This Summer’s Park Party Recess Fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-As Summer starts to come to a close we now have had a chance to stop and look back at all the fun we had this summer at the Park Party recesses. Maranda and the Park Party Team visited the kids at Wyoming, Muskegon, Battle Creek, West Ottawa, and Kalamazoo. The children at each school were quite surprised to see that their playground had turned into a party during recess. Kids had a blast playing in bounce houses, taking pictures with princesses, enjoying ice cream from Country Fresh, and so much more. As we look back at the Park Parties this season it is important to remember what this is all about. Reaching out to our kids and giving them support, especially now, as many are still catching up on their learning during the summer.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Muskegon Humane Society acquires animal clinic

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Humane Society is saving an animal clinic in Muskegon. There are big plans in the works to renovate the space and expand services, but they need your help to make this vision a reality. Pay it Forward Animal Outreach started in the fall of...
WOOD

The Hispanic Festival takes place this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This weekend is the 44th annual Hispanic Festival at Calder Plaza. It’s a free festival where you can experience hispanic food, art, music and dance while supporting a great organization – the Hispanic Center of West Michigan. This is their premier event and largest fundraiser plus it’s a great way to celebrate and share heritage, culture and traditions with the community. In addition to hosting the Hispanic Festival, the Hispanic Center of West Michigan provides family support services, language services, workforce development and youth & education services.
WOOD

Creating a space you love in your home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As much as we love to adventure out to events we also love being at home. One of the things we’ve realized is that we need our home space to be flexible! Our home is a place of rest, a place we can work, and also entertain. At the new Design Within Reach store in Grand Rapids, you can create a home that does everything, while still having a space you can enjoy over a lifetime. You’ll find things there that are beautifully designed and built to last. We’re excited to take you inside this store, which is known and loved globally, and also has local ties, as part of the MillerKnoll Brand Collective.
WOOD

Get salon & beauty products at a discounted rate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems that all we hear these days is that prices are rising but we know of a place where prices are decreasing! You can get beauty and salon products at a huge discount at Beauty Supply Liquidation! Bill joins us from Liquid Asset Partners to talk about all the great products you can find at great prices!
WOOD

Keeping the Pages and Wheels Turning on Summer Reading

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Summer reading can be hard to keep up with but thanks to the creative minds at Ottawa Area ISD, they have found a fun way to keep the wheels turning on summer reading. For 5 years now, Ottawa Area ISD has been operating the Reading Now Network Bike. This bike is a fun and special way to keep kids reading over the summer. The books are free for check out and the bike comes to the kid’s house. Kids are full of excitement when kids see the bike come down their street. A reaction you may have thought could only come from the ice cream man now comes from the Reading Now Network bike. Kids hop in the trailer of books the bike tows around town as they have a vast selection of books, graphic novels, and educational magazines to choose from. The focus of the bike are kids in pre school through 6th grade.
GRAND HAVEN, MI

