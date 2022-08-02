Read on www.woodtv.com
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
We Discovered Lots of Michigan's Local Blueberry Farms for U-Pick Berries and Incredible Blueberry Treats and GoodiesDeanLandMichigan State
You can pick your own sunflowers at this West Michigan farm
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A local family farm is inviting the community to come explore their sunflower fields. Bremer Produce in Hudsonville is free to enter and flowers are $1 per stem or $10 for a whole bouquet. The family says its a great way to get outside and make...
New ice cream shop opens in Zeeland
The Parlor by House of Flavors is now open in Zeeland, offering 40 different flavors of ice cream and old-school classics
Celebrate African culture this weekend downtown
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re still making your weekend plans, we’ve got one event you don’t want to miss! The Glimpse of Africa Festival is taking place in downtown Grand Rapids all day on Saturday! Today we have the creator of the festival, Fridah and Umi from Lolo’s Kitchen in studio with us today.
New downtown Muskegon restaurant, bar planned by Dr. Rolf’s owners
MUSKEGON, MI – The family that introduced Muskegon to Dr. Rolf’s Barbeque is bringing another restaurant to downtown. The Hissom family is planning an “All American” diner with bar that will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. They have the location – on Western Avenue at Fourth...
Harder & Warner makes shopping for plants easy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the heat and humidity, many of us are less motivated to want to work outside in our yard or shop for plants. We have a solution – you can shop for plants, trees, mulch and other landscaping materials online while still shipping local! We sat down with our friends at Harder & Warner Landscapes & Boutique Gardens in Caledonia to see how.
Kent County Youth Fair kicks off this Monday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of West Michigan’s favorite summer events is back for 5 days starting on Monday. The Kent County Youth Fair has a full carnival this year with rides for all ages on Wednesday plus tons of delicious fair foods, special days for veterans & those with disabilities and free nightly entertainment! Come on out and support the kids and their dedication to their projects. You can also check out the auctions on Wednesday and Thursday and bid on a craft or baking project or even a beef cow!
Looking Back At This Summer’s Park Party Recess Fun
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-As Summer starts to come to a close we now have had a chance to stop and look back at all the fun we had this summer at the Park Party recesses. Maranda and the Park Party Team visited the kids at Wyoming, Muskegon, Battle Creek, West Ottawa, and Kalamazoo. The children at each school were quite surprised to see that their playground had turned into a party during recess. Kids had a blast playing in bounce houses, taking pictures with princesses, enjoying ice cream from Country Fresh, and so much more. As we look back at the Park Parties this season it is important to remember what this is all about. Reaching out to our kids and giving them support, especially now, as many are still catching up on their learning during the summer.
Performance Plus: Festival of the Arts introduces fall event
Festival of the Arts is expanding its presence in Grand Rapids with a new event that will be held every fall. (Aug. 3, 2022)
My Grand Rapids Water Tastes and Smells Funny. Should I be Worried?
I thought it was just me and my taste buds and nose, but others are talking about it too. Grand Rapids drinking water is tasting and smelling a bit funny. Why do you think? Is it safe to drink? Should we start buying bottled water? Should we run for the hills?
Muskegon Humane Society acquires animal clinic
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Humane Society is saving an animal clinic in Muskegon. There are big plans in the works to renovate the space and expand services, but they need your help to make this vision a reality. Pay it Forward Animal Outreach started in the fall of...
The Hispanic Festival takes place this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This weekend is the 44th annual Hispanic Festival at Calder Plaza. It’s a free festival where you can experience hispanic food, art, music and dance while supporting a great organization – the Hispanic Center of West Michigan. This is their premier event and largest fundraiser plus it’s a great way to celebrate and share heritage, culture and traditions with the community. In addition to hosting the Hispanic Festival, the Hispanic Center of West Michigan provides family support services, language services, workforce development and youth & education services.
Creating a space you love in your home
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As much as we love to adventure out to events we also love being at home. One of the things we’ve realized is that we need our home space to be flexible! Our home is a place of rest, a place we can work, and also entertain. At the new Design Within Reach store in Grand Rapids, you can create a home that does everything, while still having a space you can enjoy over a lifetime. You’ll find things there that are beautifully designed and built to last. We’re excited to take you inside this store, which is known and loved globally, and also has local ties, as part of the MillerKnoll Brand Collective.
Get salon & beauty products at a discounted rate
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems that all we hear these days is that prices are rising but we know of a place where prices are decreasing! You can get beauty and salon products at a huge discount at Beauty Supply Liquidation! Bill joins us from Liquid Asset Partners to talk about all the great products you can find at great prices!
Keeping the Pages and Wheels Turning on Summer Reading
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Summer reading can be hard to keep up with but thanks to the creative minds at Ottawa Area ISD, they have found a fun way to keep the wheels turning on summer reading. For 5 years now, Ottawa Area ISD has been operating the Reading Now Network Bike. This bike is a fun and special way to keep kids reading over the summer. The books are free for check out and the bike comes to the kid’s house. Kids are full of excitement when kids see the bike come down their street. A reaction you may have thought could only come from the ice cream man now comes from the Reading Now Network bike. Kids hop in the trailer of books the bike tows around town as they have a vast selection of books, graphic novels, and educational magazines to choose from. The focus of the bike are kids in pre school through 6th grade.
When Drip Drop Cocktail Room could open in Grand Rapids
A new cocktail bar coming to Grand Rapids’ Bridge Street will also bridge generations of business owners in the Adams family. (Aug. 2, 2022)
Norton Shores park to be treated for invasive insect
Parks officials in Norton Shores have arranged two treatments for a shoreline park dealing with an invasive species. (Aug. 3, 2022)
Buck Creek Preserve is an Urban Nature Park Ripe for Birdwatching, Deer Spotting & Wildflowers
Buck Creek Nature Preserve is for Nature Lovers who Don’t Want to Leave the City. Time of Year Accessible: Open year-round. Discover all the best birds, deer and other wildlife at Buck Creek Nature Preserve. People love this paved path through the woods right in the middle of Wyoming...
Eastbrook Homes’ Tannery Bay development in Whitehall offers a unique lifestyle and waterfront living
WHITEHALL, Mich. — Eastbrook Builders President and CEO Mick McGraw had a vision for the company’s Tannery Bay development in Whitehall that draws from some of his favorite Michigan communities. Situated on the shores of White Lake, with boat access to Lake Michigan, McGraw has created a community...
Kellogg, General Mills and Frito-Lay co-manufacturer and Michigan bakery giant changes ownership
Roskam Baking Co. – one of the largest bakeries in the US, punching in over $600m in annual sales – is merging with better-for-you granola and snacks producer Organic Milling, following its acquisition by Entrepreneurial Equity Partners (e2p). After nearly a century as a family-owned business, the Chicago-based...
Marquette to Muskegon: Cruise ships bring big tourism dollars to the Great Lakes
The Pearl Mist cut through the smooth water of Muskegon Lake on a cloudy early June morning. Six decks lined with dozens of private balconies towered over Heritage Landing as about 200 people walked down a ramp ready to explore the small lakeshore town that’s bursting with local art, breweries and cultural landmarks.
