Hired muscle can scrape, but not eradicate, invasive zebra mussels
Zebra mussel infestations in the Highland Lakes beget more than invasive clusters clogging water intake valves and filters. They also cause health and safety hazards on boats, docks, and ladders, a problem producing new businesses aimed at controlling the damage that these sharp-edged, fast-growing nuisances can do. Hunter Delz of...
TROUBLED WATERS: Who’s in charge of Highland Lakes water
A lot of agencies dip their oars into Central Texas water, whether on the surface or underground. All of them follow a water plan. Since 1961, the Texas Water Development Board has developed the state’s water plan. In 1997, the Texas Legislature established a new “bottom-up” consensus-driven approach, breaking the state into 16 regions that developed more localized plans used to write a statewide plan.
Kevin Fowler headlining Project 316 fundraiser Oct. 1
Project 316 recently announced country artist Kevin Fowler as the headlining performer for the organization’s third annual fundraiser on Oct. 1 at Haley-Nelson Park in Burnet. Christine Meza founded the group in 2020 after her husband, Jose Meza, died in December 2019 from a heart attack. Jose Meza served...
August’s Picayune Magazine a hot topic
After the hottest May, June, and July on record, The Picayune Magazine decided to take a look at what the current drought and high temperatures are doing to the water supply in the Highland Lakes. A series of stories on our “Troubled Waters” begins with the cover story for the August issue, which shows up in mailboxes and on newsstands and countertops in Burnet and Llano counties this week. The rest of the series will be featured online at DailyTrib.com.
Trees cut down for Marble Falls hotel-conference center to be replaced citywide
The Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. approved a new tree planting program during the board’s regular meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The program will replace trees due to be cut down for construction of the planned hotel-conference center, The Ophelia Hotel Marble Falls. The site at the corner of...
Be prepared for disasters with CERT training course
Learn how to take care of yourself, your family, and your neighbors in a disaster during a free, seven-week emergency response course starting Oct. 6 in Burnet. Training is organized by the Burnet County Office of Emergency Management. Registration is open online. The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) course will...
Overtime coming under control, says Burnet County sheriff
There’s light at the end of the deputy overtime tunnel, Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd recently told DailyTrib.com. As of the end of July, the overtime budget for the Sheriff’s Office was in the red by about $112,000, with another two months still to go. The Burnet County...
