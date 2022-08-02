TN Lottery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ These Tennessee lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 3 Evening
8-0-3, Wild: 8
(eight, zero, three; Wild: eight)
Cash 3 Midday
7-6-9, Wild: 6
(seven, six, nine; Wild: six)
Cash 3 Morning
0-0-2, Wild:
(zero, zero, two; Wild: zero)
Cash 4 Evening
3-9-9-0, Wild: 9
(three, nine, nine, zero; Wild: nine)
Cash 4 Midday
2-4-9-4, Wild: 4
(two, four, nine, four; Wild: four)
Cash 4 Morning
1-5-2-4, Wild: 5
(one, five, two, four; Wild: five)
Cash4Life
03-21-36-44-50, Cash Ball: 3
(three, twenty-one, thirty-six, forty-four, fifty; Cash Ball: three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 1,280,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 202,000,000
