lakersnation.com

Lakers Rumors: Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan Signs Four-Year Contract To Remain Face Of Kobe Bryant’s Nike Shoe Line

Kobe Bryant’s signature shoes hit production lines again after Vanessa Bryant announced the late Los Angeles Lakers legend’s brand would remain with Nike. Many NBA stars — including Lakers forward Anthony Davis — started to stockpile the precious Kobes when news broke about a potential end to Nike’s partnership with the Bryant estate. But in March 2022, Vanessa confirmed the Bryant family’s reunion with the sportswear manufacturer in an agreement that included financial support for the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Nets Trade Pairs Ben Simmons, LeBron James

Building an NBA team around LeBron James is not complicated. In fact, there’s a tried, tested, and true formula for success: Surround him with spacing. After all, James is one of the very best on-ball playmakers in the history of the game. He’s a basketball savant. If he’s got the ball, and a teammate is open, James will find them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Blockbuster Trade That Could Have Happened If Hakeem Olajuwon Didn't Resolve The Beef With The Houston Rockets

Hakeem Olajuwon is often remembered as the greatest Houston Rocket of all time. After being drafted with the No. 1 overall pick, Olajuwon embarked on a legendary career with the Rockets. That included becoming the all-time leader in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks. Olajuwon was a two-time Finals MVP that helped the Rockets win back-to-back championships in 1994 and 1995.
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Mail

Hall of Famer Magic Johnson joins calls for the NBA to retire the No. 6 jersey across the entire league in honor of Celtics legend Bill Russell... but the plan might not go down so well with LeBron James and the Lakers

Hall of Famer Magic Johnson has called for NBA legend Bill Russell's number to be retired across the entire league by the NBA. Russell, an 11-time NBA champion and a civil rights campaigner, died at the age of 88 Sunday. He was one of the most influential basketball players in...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

How LeBron's Extension Decision Impacts Potential Westbrook Trades, Lakers Future

LeBron James can officially sign an extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. As usual, he holds all the cards. A renewed commitment from James could give the Lakers the means to at least try and build a contender properly. But James' history with the Cleveland Cavaliers suggests he may prefer to take things one year at a time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Knicks Winners and Losers from 2022 NBA Free Agency

It's already been a splashy summer for the New York Knicks, but it could get a lot splashier if they're ever able to broker a blockbuster trade for Donovan Mitchell. For now, though, they have had a productive 2022 NBA offseason even without a Mitchell megatrade. They potentially plugged a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Most Exciting Young NBA Prospects at Every Position

The NBA revolves around its stars and not just the ones currently in orbit. Up-and-comers can be just as intoxicating as established stars, maybe even more so in the right, forward-thinking markets. There is an inherent excitement around young players given the seemingly limitless possibilities in front of them, but...
Bleacher Report

Shareef O'Neal Responds to Robert Horry's Criticism: 'You Know Who Raised Me'

After not making the Los Angeles Lakers roster out of summer league, Shareef O'Neal took criticism from Robert Horry in stride Wednesday. Speaking on his Big Shot Bob podcast (h/t Jonathan Sherman of LakersDaily.com), Horry questioned O'Neal's competitive fire and revealed that he almost placed a phone call to Shareef's father and former Lakers teammate Shaquille O'Neal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

2012 All-NBA First Team vs. 2022 All-NBA First Team: Kobe Bryant And LeBron James Against The New School

It’s amazing how in a matter of 10 years we still see some familiar faces in the league continue to play at a high level. The 2012 All-NBA First Team featured a group that remains relevant today. Four of the five players from that team are still playing in the NBA with the only exception being Kobe Bryant, who retired in 2016. The rest of the team featured Chris Paul, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Dwight Howard. In the last two years, three of those players have played in the NBA Finals, with James and Howard winning a title with the Lakers in 2020.
NBA
Yardbarker

The intertwined legacies of James Harden & Daryl Morey

James Harden and Daryl Morey are each basketball geniuses in their own respective ways. They also have been reliant on each other to grow into the stars in the positions that they have each become. The 2022-23 season will have a major impact on the legacies of both guys and they will be counting on each other more than ever.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Kevon Looney to Start over 2020 No. 2 Pick James Wiseman, Says Warriors HC Steve Kerr

Kevon Looney will open the 2022-23 season as the Golden State Warriors' starting center, Warriors coach Steve Kerr told Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “Loon will come back as the starter,” Kerr said. “He has earned that and then some. We’re all thrilled that he’s back. There was a real fear that we’d lose him. To get him back is massive for our team. It sets up well for Loon to continue what he did for us last year. In doing so, he’s really a good mentor for James [Wiseman].”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

