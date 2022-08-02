Read on bleacherreport.com
Related
lakersnation.com
Lakers Rumors: Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan Signs Four-Year Contract To Remain Face Of Kobe Bryant’s Nike Shoe Line
Kobe Bryant’s signature shoes hit production lines again after Vanessa Bryant announced the late Los Angeles Lakers legend’s brand would remain with Nike. Many NBA stars — including Lakers forward Anthony Davis — started to stockpile the precious Kobes when news broke about a potential end to Nike’s partnership with the Bryant estate. But in March 2022, Vanessa confirmed the Bryant family’s reunion with the sportswear manufacturer in an agreement that included financial support for the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.
This Lakers-Nets Trade Pairs Ben Simmons, LeBron James
Building an NBA team around LeBron James is not complicated. In fact, there’s a tried, tested, and true formula for success: Surround him with spacing. After all, James is one of the very best on-ball playmakers in the history of the game. He’s a basketball savant. If he’s got the ball, and a teammate is open, James will find them.
Yardbarker
The Blockbuster Trade That Could Have Happened If Hakeem Olajuwon Didn't Resolve The Beef With The Houston Rockets
Hakeem Olajuwon is often remembered as the greatest Houston Rocket of all time. After being drafted with the No. 1 overall pick, Olajuwon embarked on a legendary career with the Rockets. That included becoming the all-time leader in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks. Olajuwon was a two-time Finals MVP that helped the Rockets win back-to-back championships in 1994 and 1995.
Hall of Famer Magic Johnson joins calls for the NBA to retire the No. 6 jersey across the entire league in honor of Celtics legend Bill Russell... but the plan might not go down so well with LeBron James and the Lakers
Hall of Famer Magic Johnson has called for NBA legend Bill Russell's number to be retired across the entire league by the NBA. Russell, an 11-time NBA champion and a civil rights campaigner, died at the age of 88 Sunday. He was one of the most influential basketball players in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Kevin O'Connor Claims The Lakers Are Better Off Without Kyrie Irving: "I Might Rather Have Buddy Hield And Myles Turner"
The Los Angeles Lakers have been mentioned in many rumors this offseason after a tumultuous 2021/22 NBA season. The Purple and Gold struggled to find their best moment with Russell Westbrook on the roster, even failing to make it to the play-in tournament. They have been linked with Kyrie Irving...
Mavs Food For Thought: A Leaner Luka?; Our Scully and Russell
Our Russell and Scully, Mavs' skinny Luka, Cowboys' high "Barr", a Rangers' "revival" and the law of consequences, all that and more in this week's DFW sports notebook.
Bleacher Report
How LeBron's Extension Decision Impacts Potential Westbrook Trades, Lakers Future
LeBron James can officially sign an extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. As usual, he holds all the cards. A renewed commitment from James could give the Lakers the means to at least try and build a contender properly. But James' history with the Cleveland Cavaliers suggests he may prefer to take things one year at a time.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: LeBron James Expected to Sign Lakers Contract Extension In 'Some Form'
LeBron James is eligible to sign a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, and the expectation is he will sign a new deal "in some form," per Kurt Helin of NBC Sports. "LeBron does not give off the vibe of a guy looking to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Knicks Winners and Losers from 2022 NBA Free Agency
It's already been a splashy summer for the New York Knicks, but it could get a lot splashier if they're ever able to broker a blockbuster trade for Donovan Mitchell. For now, though, they have had a productive 2022 NBA offseason even without a Mitchell megatrade. They potentially plugged a...
On This Day In NBA History: August 2 - The Largest Trade In League History
On this day in 2005, a five team trade involving the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Hornets, Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics sent Antoine Walker and Jason Williams to the Heat, leading the team to their first championship later that same season.
Bleacher Report
Jalen Rose on LeBron James: Lakers 'Know He Ain't Leaving Now' amid Contract Rumors
Former NBA forward Jalen Rose is confident LeBron James will sign a contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers for reasons beyond basketball. Rose explained his view of James' situation Wednesday on ESPN's NBA Today (3:15 mark of video). "They know he ain't leaving now. So it don't even matter...
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Most Exciting Young NBA Prospects at Every Position
The NBA revolves around its stars and not just the ones currently in orbit. Up-and-comers can be just as intoxicating as established stars, maybe even more so in the right, forward-thinking markets. There is an inherent excitement around young players given the seemingly limitless possibilities in front of them, but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Could Magic Send Markelle Fultz to Lakers in Russell Westbrook Trade?
The Los Angeles Lakers haven't gotten anywhere when it comes to Russell Westbrook trade talks with the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers. Perhaps they should call the Orlando Magic.
Bleacher Report
Shareef O'Neal Responds to Robert Horry's Criticism: 'You Know Who Raised Me'
After not making the Los Angeles Lakers roster out of summer league, Shareef O'Neal took criticism from Robert Horry in stride Wednesday. Speaking on his Big Shot Bob podcast (h/t Jonathan Sherman of LakersDaily.com), Horry questioned O'Neal's competitive fire and revealed that he almost placed a phone call to Shareef's father and former Lakers teammate Shaquille O'Neal.
Yardbarker
2012 All-NBA First Team vs. 2022 All-NBA First Team: Kobe Bryant And LeBron James Against The New School
It’s amazing how in a matter of 10 years we still see some familiar faces in the league continue to play at a high level. The 2012 All-NBA First Team featured a group that remains relevant today. Four of the five players from that team are still playing in the NBA with the only exception being Kobe Bryant, who retired in 2016. The rest of the team featured Chris Paul, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Dwight Howard. In the last two years, three of those players have played in the NBA Finals, with James and Howard winning a title with the Lakers in 2020.
Bleacher Report
Donovan Mitchell Rumors: NBA Insiders Believe Jazz Star Would 'Likely' Leave in 2025
As the wait to see if Donovan Mitchell gets traded before the start of the 2022-23 season continues, there is new insight into why the Utah Jazz would consider moving their 25-year-old superstar. Per Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune, there is an "overwhelming" feeling among NBA insiders that...
Yardbarker
The intertwined legacies of James Harden & Daryl Morey
James Harden and Daryl Morey are each basketball geniuses in their own respective ways. They also have been reliant on each other to grow into the stars in the positions that they have each become. The 2022-23 season will have a major impact on the legacies of both guys and they will be counting on each other more than ever.
Bleacher Report
Draymond Green Told JaMychal Green He Can Set Himself Up for Life by Joining Warriors
JaMychal Green did not wait long before agreeing to join the Golden State Warriors after he reached a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder. It turns out a call from Draymond Green helped sell him on the defending champs. JaMychal revealed Draymond said he could "set [himself] up for life"...
LOOK: Carmelo Anthony's Instagram Story On Tuesday
Carmelo Anthony posted to his Instagram story on Tuesday. The ten-time NBA All-Star played for the Los Angeles Lakers this past season, and he has also played for the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers.
Bleacher Report
Kevon Looney to Start over 2020 No. 2 Pick James Wiseman, Says Warriors HC Steve Kerr
Kevon Looney will open the 2022-23 season as the Golden State Warriors' starting center, Warriors coach Steve Kerr told Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “Loon will come back as the starter,” Kerr said. “He has earned that and then some. We’re all thrilled that he’s back. There was a real fear that we’d lose him. To get him back is massive for our team. It sets up well for Loon to continue what he did for us last year. In doing so, he’s really a good mentor for James [Wiseman].”
Comments / 0