Third suspect arrested for 2021 Rochester homicide

By WHAM
13 WHAM
 3 days ago
13 WHAM

Lyell Ave. homicide suspect arrested

Rochester, N.Y. — A man faces charges for a fatal shooting on the city's west side last month. According to police, Joseph K. Scott, 32, shot and killed Derek Taylor, 36, at the corner of Lyell Avenue and Whitney Street around 1:40 a.m. July 24. Investigators learned Taylor had...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPD investigating kidnapping on Norton Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester police are investigating a kidnapping after a car was stolen Wednesday on Norton Street with a 4-year-old inside. Police say the child was safely recovered when the car was found with the child still inside a few streets away. Police are investigating the incident as...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester police investigate stabbing on Otis Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a man was stabbed on the city's west side late Wednesday night. Police say officers responded to the Burger King on Lyell Avenue around 10:00 p.m. for the report of a stabbing. When police arrived to the scene, they found a...
ROCHESTER, NY
WKRC

Man accused of killing officer indicted on 8 charges

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) — Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley announced an eight-count indictment Wednesday against the man accused of killing Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. The indictment against Kelvin Vickers, 21, of Boston, includes upgraded charges of aggravated murder for Mazurkiewicz's death and attempted aggravated murder for shooting...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

4-year-old safe after kidnapping attempt in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police said a 4-year-old was safely recovered Wednesday after a kidnapping on Norton Street. According to investigators, the child was in a car near the Norton and North Goodman Street intersection when the vehicle was stolen. Police said the car was found a few streets away, with the child still […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police: Rochester man found with fentanyl and crack in Avon

AVON, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said they caught a Rochester man with fentanyl and crack cocaine in Avon on Friday. The man is facing felony drug possession and tampering charges. It started with a traffic stop on 390. An investigator with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office suspected drug activity...
AVON, NY
News 8 WROC

Vertus Warrior Challenge held Thursday in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In yet another effort to address crime in Rochester, students at Vertus High School welcomed multiple law enforcement agencies Thursday for a day of connection. It’s called the Vertus Warrior Challenge, giving students a chance to play alongside police officers and sheriff’s deputies in a variety of competitions to gain trust […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Duo arrested for crack, meth, fentanyl in car on 390 in Avon

Avon, N.Y. — Two people from Allegany County face several charges after deputies found crack cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl in their car in Livingston County. An investigator pulled over David and Lisa Phearsdorf, both 38, of Bolivar, Wednesday on Interstate 390 in Avon for a traffic violation. The investigator...
AVON, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13 WHAM

Witness recounts fatal hit-and-run on Lake Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — The family of 19-year-old Jared Jones says he was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run on Lake Avenue near Burley Road early Wednesday morning. Ethan Mastrodonato lives on Burley Road. He and his brother decided to take a different route on their nightly walk when they witnessed the crash.
ROCHESTER, NY
fallriverreporter.com

21-year-old recently out of prison after Fall River arrest indicted on several murder charges after officer killed, another officer and 15-year-old injured

Rochester, NY- The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office filed a grand jury indictment charging 21-year-old Kelvin J. Vickers Jr. with Aggravated Murder, Murder in the 2nd Degree, Attempted Aggravated Murder, Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree, two counts Assault in the 2nd Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree for the murder of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, the attempted murder of Rochester Police Officer Sino Seng, and the assault of 15-year-old Tamaia Walker.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man Attacked during attempted robbery on Otis Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 27-year-old man was attacked last night during an attempted robbery on Otis Street on Wednesday night. Rochester police responded around 10 p.m. and found the victim on Lyell Avenue suffering from multiple cuts to his body. RPD said a suspect tried to rob the...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Jay St. Homicide Victim Identified

Police have identified the man shot and killed in his car on Jay Street last week as 42-year-old Kailee White Senior of Rochester. White was found dead in the car on the 400 block of Jay Street last weekend. There are no suspects in custody and police are still working...
ROCHESTER, NY
informnny.com

Police issue alert for missing vulnerable adult

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police issued an alert Thursday evening for a missing vulnerable adult from Rochester. According to the Tonawanda City Police Department, Frank Gugino, 86, was last seen on Woody Lane in Rochester around 4:20 p.m. Thursday. They say he may have been in Amherst by 7:30 p.m.
ROCHESTER, NY

