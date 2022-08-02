ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA Governor Race: Mastriano endorsed by all but one Pennsylvania House GOP member

By Julia Mueller
abc27.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.abc27.com

abc27.com

PA Senate Race: Fetterman to hold first public rally since stroke

ERIE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman will hold his first public campaign rally since suffering a stroke in May. Fetterman’s campaign says the Lt. Governor will appear in Erie on August 12, three months after being hospitalized prior to winning his primary race. Fetterman has appeared at campaign offices and held a private fundraiser in the Philadelphia area, but those events were not accessible to the general public and media.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Critics call water quality bill moving through Pennsylvania legislature a back door to privatization

The bill requires some public water systems to create an asset management plan, a mandate that municipal leaders and environmental groups called a solution in search of a problem. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Celebrates Unwavering Commitment to Pennsylvania Agriculture, PA Farm Bill Investments Surpass $76 Million

Governor Tom Wolf and Agriculture Secretary Redding today were surrounded by recipients of a diversity of PA Farm Bill grant program funding to highlight the Wolf Administration’s unwavering support for Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry. The PA Farm Bill celebration was held at the 150-year old Hess Farm in State College.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Mastriano aides refuse to allow questions at campaign event

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The Doug Mastriano for Governor campaign has not responded to multiple requests for interviews with the candidate during the past two months. Action News Investigates tried to question the Republican nominee during a campaign stop outside New Castle on Tuesday. Watch the report from Lawrence...
NEW CASTLE, PA
billypenn.com

The latest info on abortion rights in Pennsylvania, and who’s trying to take them away

Abortion is currently legal in Pennsylvania, even though the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. But it might not stay that way. The Pa. legislature has made a number of attempts to place limitations on abortion. With the Republican majority, anti-abortion lawmakers currently control both houses of the General Assembly. Their most recent attempts to restrict access were unsuccessful only because they were vetoed by the Democratic governor. They’ve also been funding an anti-abortion “crisis pregnancy center” organization for years, writing it into the Pa. Department of Human Services budget.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Josh Shapiro
Person
Lloyd Smucker
Person
Dan Meuser
Person
Charlie Dent
wkok.com

Growing Snyder County Dairy Business to Receive State Funding

HARRISBURG – A Snyder County business is getting a big boost in state funding for economic growth and job creation. Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday Penn Dairy, of Winfield, was approved for a 15-year, $400,000 loan at a 2.5% interest rate to construct an addition to their food production facility. Their total project cost is estimated around $900,000, with the company committing to create six new full-time positions.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
penncapital-star.com

Feds drop probe of Pa. teachers’ pension fund property purchases

Pennsylvania’s $76 billion teachers’ pension fund said Tuesday that federal investigators have closed a probe into the fund’s purchase of millions of dollars in downtown Harrisburg real estate. In a statement, a Public School Employees’ Retirement System spokesperson said the U.S. Department of Justice has informed PSERS...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania doctor sentenced for fatal “pill mill”

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – A central Pennsylvania doctor has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for operating what the U.S. Attorney’s Office called a “massive pill mill” that distributed approximately 9.5 million units of oxycodone, hydrocodone, oxycontin, and fentanyl to patients over three and a half years.
MOUNT CARMEL, PA
#Politics State#House#Gop#Democrat#Republicans
abc27.com

Pa. man sets new state record for skydiving

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Most people would never jump out of a plane. But one Pennsylvania man would not stop!. Chris Howard is a Philadelphia skydiving instructor. Wednesday, Aug. 3 was his 40th birthday, and he decided to break the Pennsylvania Record for most skydiving jumps in a single day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
abc27.com

Medicaid with Highmark Wholecare

Highmark Wholecare is a leading managed care organization in Pennsylvania. It aims to care for vulnerable populations, including Medicaid beneficiaries. Medicaid changes are occurring in Pennsylvania — including a new health choices agreement. President and CEO Ellen Duffield joins us to share some of the changes and how Highmark Wholecare can help.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania cracking down on illegal robocalls

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania has joined an Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the state was joining the group of 50 attorneys general...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Changes to State's minimum wage go into effect Friday

> Changes to State's minimum wage go into effect Friday. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Friday marks the new dawn of Pennsylvania's minimum wage laws, mostly for workers who earn tips. The change will increase the amount of tip money an employee must receive before their hourly rate can be reduced from 7-dollars 25-cents to as low as 2-dollars, 83 cents per hour. Employers also will not be allowed to deduct any credit card or other payment processing fees from employees' tips.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

