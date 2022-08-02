PA Governor Race: Mastriano endorsed by all but one Pennsylvania House GOP member

Abortion is currently legal in Pennsylvania, even though the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. But it might not stay that way. The Pa. legislature has made a number of attempts to place limitations on abortion. With the Republican majority, anti-abortion lawmakers currently control both houses of the General Assembly. Their most recent attempts to restrict access were unsuccessful only because they were vetoed by the Democratic governor. They’ve also been funding an anti-abortion “crisis pregnancy center” organization for years, writing it into the Pa. Department of Human Services budget.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO