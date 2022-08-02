PA Governor Race: Mastriano endorsed by all but one Pennsylvania House GOP member

Read on www.abc27.com
Pa. FOP endorses Oz in U.S. Senate race, ‘He wants to hold criminals accountable’
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz’s campaign got a boost on Wednesday when he received the endorsement of the Pennsylvania State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police. During a campaign swing through Erie, Oz dropped in on the PA FOP’s conference and accepted the endorsement of a group that...
PA Senate Race: Fetterman to hold first public rally since stroke
ERIE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman will hold his first public campaign rally since suffering a stroke in May. Fetterman’s campaign says the Lt. Governor will appear in Erie on August 12, three months after being hospitalized prior to winning his primary race. Fetterman has appeared at campaign offices and held a private fundraiser in the Philadelphia area, but those events were not accessible to the general public and media.
Critics call water quality bill moving through Pennsylvania legislature a back door to privatization
The bill requires some public water systems to create an asset management plan, a mandate that municipal leaders and environmental groups called a solution in search of a problem. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review,...
Fourth Pa. county adds to ballot dispute as candidate sues to quit
HARRISBURG — A judge deciding if three Pennsylvania counties have to certify May primary vote counts including ballots lacking dates on their return envelopes learned this week that a fourth county is in the same situation — and there may be more. The legal dispute has held up...
Gov. Wolf Celebrates Unwavering Commitment to Pennsylvania Agriculture, PA Farm Bill Investments Surpass $76 Million
Governor Tom Wolf and Agriculture Secretary Redding today were surrounded by recipients of a diversity of PA Farm Bill grant program funding to highlight the Wolf Administration’s unwavering support for Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry. The PA Farm Bill celebration was held at the 150-year old Hess Farm in State College.
With Act 77 upheld, Pennsylvania election offices proceed with plans to have mail-in ballots
Pennsylvania's no-excuse mail voting law has been deemed legal by the state Supreme Court. But now counties are now gearing up and figuring out new issues ahead of the 2022 general election. The Supreme Court decision resolved one challenge seeking to invalidate the state's 2019 no-excuse mail voting. Counties are...
Mastriano aides refuse to allow questions at campaign event
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The Doug Mastriano for Governor campaign has not responded to multiple requests for interviews with the candidate during the past two months. Action News Investigates tried to question the Republican nominee during a campaign stop outside New Castle on Tuesday. Watch the report from Lawrence...
The latest info on abortion rights in Pennsylvania, and who’s trying to take them away
Abortion is currently legal in Pennsylvania, even though the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. But it might not stay that way. The Pa. legislature has made a number of attempts to place limitations on abortion. With the Republican majority, anti-abortion lawmakers currently control both houses of the General Assembly. Their most recent attempts to restrict access were unsuccessful only because they were vetoed by the Democratic governor. They’ve also been funding an anti-abortion “crisis pregnancy center” organization for years, writing it into the Pa. Department of Human Services budget.
PA Governor Race: Third-party candidates file to run vs Shapiro/Mastriano
(AP) – Two Pennsylvania third-party candidates for governor have filed paperwork ahead of a Monday deadline to get on the Nov. 8 general election ballot against Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Joseph Soloski of Centre County has filed and been approved to run with the Keystone Party for […]
Growing Snyder County Dairy Business to Receive State Funding
HARRISBURG – A Snyder County business is getting a big boost in state funding for economic growth and job creation. Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday Penn Dairy, of Winfield, was approved for a 15-year, $400,000 loan at a 2.5% interest rate to construct an addition to their food production facility. Their total project cost is estimated around $900,000, with the company committing to create six new full-time positions.
Feds drop probe of Pa. teachers’ pension fund property purchases
Pennsylvania’s $76 billion teachers’ pension fund said Tuesday that federal investigators have closed a probe into the fund’s purchase of millions of dollars in downtown Harrisburg real estate. In a statement, a Public School Employees’ Retirement System spokesperson said the U.S. Department of Justice has informed PSERS...
Pennsylvania doctor sentenced for fatal “pill mill”
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – A central Pennsylvania doctor has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for operating what the U.S. Attorney’s Office called a “massive pill mill” that distributed approximately 9.5 million units of oxycodone, hydrocodone, oxycontin, and fentanyl to patients over three and a half years.
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Aug. 3: 5 Midstate counties have high/medium COVID level
According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels map, which was last updated on July 28, there are 13 Pennsylvania counties with a high COVID-19 community level, there are 30 counties with a medium level, and the rest are at a low COVID-19 community level.
Pennsylvania Medicaid recipients reminded to pick plan before August deadline
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The Department of Human Services (DHS) today reminded all Medicaid recipients enrolled in a physical health managed care plan to select a new plan by August 16. While no consumers will lose coverage, if someone who needs to choose a new plan does not do so by the deadline, they will be auto-assigned to a new plan.
Pa. man sets new state record for skydiving
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Most people would never jump out of a plane. But one Pennsylvania man would not stop!. Chris Howard is a Philadelphia skydiving instructor. Wednesday, Aug. 3 was his 40th birthday, and he decided to break the Pennsylvania Record for most skydiving jumps in a single day.
DOJ closes investigation into Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Public School Employees’ Retirement System (PSERS) says they’ve been informed by the U.S. Department of Justice that it has closed its investigation of PSERS. The year-long federal investigation came after PSERS miscalculated its investment returns, which resulted in 100,000 teachers paying...
Medicaid with Highmark Wholecare
Highmark Wholecare is a leading managed care organization in Pennsylvania. It aims to care for vulnerable populations, including Medicaid beneficiaries. Medicaid changes are occurring in Pennsylvania — including a new health choices agreement. President and CEO Ellen Duffield joins us to share some of the changes and how Highmark Wholecare can help.
Pennsylvania cracking down on illegal robocalls
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania has joined an Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the state was joining the group of 50 attorneys general...
Penn State Did Not Prove Its Legal Standing to Have Public Court Filing Sealed, Experts Say
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State did not prove it had legal standing to request the sealing of a case related to alleged sexual extortion against two of the university’s student athletes, legal experts told Spotlight PA. The school’s move was a highly unusual action that limited public access to judicial documents.
Changes to State's minimum wage go into effect Friday
> Changes to State's minimum wage go into effect Friday. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Friday marks the new dawn of Pennsylvania's minimum wage laws, mostly for workers who earn tips. The change will increase the amount of tip money an employee must receive before their hourly rate can be reduced from 7-dollars 25-cents to as low as 2-dollars, 83 cents per hour. Employers also will not be allowed to deduct any credit card or other payment processing fees from employees' tips.
