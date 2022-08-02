ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Reform California vies for one million signatures to qualify the California Taxpayer Protection Act for public vote

 3 days ago
CAGringo
2d ago

I doubt the Democrats will allow this to pass. They will probably give it a ballot title like "The Kill Puppies and Kittens Act" so everyone will vote NO!

Saveyourself
2d ago

I'll vote Yes on that any day! Also give us ALL of the Surplus back, belongs to the tax payers.

+1 Guest
2d ago

Where are they Circulating the petitions for this ballot measure??? I will sign it!!!

