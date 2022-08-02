CCPS Plans Meet And Greet Events, Orientations For Students

Read on thebaynet.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bay Net
Charles County’s National Night Out Was An Enormous Success!
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Neighbors and first responders spent the evening talking, laughing, eating, dancing, playing games, and in some instances even enjoyed a foam party!. Many thanks to the nearly 50 neighborhoods across Charles County and our fellow first responders for coming together for a night of camaraderie and celebration of our awesome community.
Baltimore Times
Back to School Event in Annapolis Gives Parents a Hand with Free Hair Styling
A well-groomed child may become more confident and eager to walk through the doors of a school on the first day, but adults who feel the economic sting of inflation may struggle to budget for a student’s haircuts and hairstyles. Covering the expense may be even more challenging, especially for low-income families.
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Struggles With Teacher Shortage
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — With only a few weeks of Summer remaining, schools all across the state are preparing for students to return from vacation. But some school administrators are concerned that they might not have enough teachers to function properly. The state of Maryland has lost a large number...
Prince George's County Schools host job fair for the 2022-2023 school year
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a separate story WUSA9 did back in August 2021. A shortage of bus drivers for some schools in Prince George's County and other regions is another problem the school districts are facing ahead of the school year.
Bay Net
UPDATE: Hollywood Carnival Rescheduled For August 12-14
HOLLYWOOD, Md. — The Membership of the Hollywood VFD is pleased to announce the return of their Annual Carnival. After several meetings and discussions with our Membership, Ladies Auxiliary, and other groups within the community, we have decided to continue with our 2022 Carnival from Friday August 12th through Sunday August 14th.
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29
MCPS is looking to fill vacancies in 8 critical areas within the school system. Help Wanted sign posted in a windowTim Mossholder/Unsplash. The nation saw a mass exit in every school system at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is no different. As a result, the school system is holding a virtual job information session, an in-person job fair, and a daily open house to find the right individuals to fill the vacancies.
Bay Net
Community Shows Up For National Night Out In St. Mary’s County
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Last night, August 2, law enforcement agencies across the state gathered in their local communities to promote positive police-community partnerships to make all neighborhoods a safer places to live. Troopers from Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, along with officers from the Department of Natural Resources Police...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup, August 2
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held an Encroachment Mitigation and Prevention joint meeting with the Commanding Officer, NAS Patuxent River, at the Frank Knox Building in Lexington Park at 9 a.m. Following adjournment, the Commissioners held their regular business meeting at 11 a.m. in...
Bay Net
Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Receive Donations From Food Truck Event
HOLLYWOOD, Md. — Following a fundraiser held at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department on August 1, all donations were since distributed by the various food trucks on-site that day. The event was held to assist with offsetting costs and lost revenue from the recently canceled Hollywood carnival. However, as...
Bay Net
Temporary Daytime Signal Outage at MD 237 / FDR Boulevard Intersection
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Department of Public Works & Transportation (DPW&T) is continuing its construction for the FDR Boulevard extension. Starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, August 4, crews will deactivate power to the traffic signal, and traffic will be directed using a flagging operation at the MD 237 (Chancellors Run Road) / FDR Boulevard intersection.
Bay Net
Marking 26th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Carl Gillespie
WALDORF, Md. – Today marks the 26th anniversary of the homicide of Carl Gillespie, a 22-year old resident of Fort Washington. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Carl and his family. On August 5, 1996 at approximately 5pm, officers with the Charles County...
WUSA
9 things to do this weekend to kickoff August in DC, Virginia and Maryland | Aug. 5-7
WASHINGTON — It's the first weekend of the month! Time to get out and explore something new - or stick with the classics you know and love. We don't judge. Here are a few fun ideas for how to get out and about as you look to make the most of these hot, mid-summery days.
Bay Net
International Overdose Awareness Day
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – The Town of Chesapeake Beach Town Hall and the RT 260 / 261 intersection is lit purple in recognition of Overdose Awareness. Wednesday, Aug. 31 has been recognized as International Overdose Awareness Day, a global event to raise awareness that overdose death is preventable and to reduce the stigma associated with drug-related death.
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox meets with Latino pastors in Montgomery County
the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, met with a group that represents over 350 Latino pastors across the state Tuesday evening in Montgomery County. Following the event in Derwood, Cox said in a statement that the Hispanic pastors "are embracing family values with our campaign." Cox, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump, has continued his outreach to diverse faith communities this week in a state where African-American and Latino voters hold significant electoral power. Earlier Tuesday, his campaign posted a photo of Cox praying with African-American pastors at a National Night Out event in Baltimore.
Bay Net
SMCSO Criminal Summonses Served – July 2022
7/1/22: Benjamin Tylor Pistorio, age 22 of no fixed address, for two counts of Theft: $100 to under $1,500 and Theft Scheme: $100 to under $1,500 by Deputy Budd #325. 7/1/22: Steven Keith Jameson Jr., age 36 of Mechanicsville, for two counts of Violation of Protective Order by Deputy Kirscht #395.
Bay Net
Charles County Police Encourage Kids To “Just Say No” To Drugs And Alcohol
LA PLATA, Md. – This week, the School Resource Section had the opportunity to host their final camp of the summer: Just Say No camp!. The students were given a lesson about the dangers of using tobacco by the Charles County Department of Health, and officers talked to them about staying away from drugs and alcohol.
Student accused of pulling gun on another student after taking phone in Charles County
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Deputies arrested a high school student whom they say took another student’s phone, then threatened the fellow student with a gun Thursday. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said the students are in the summer program at Westlake High School. Around 12:15 p.m., the students got into a fight […]
Town of North Beach Moves Ahead on Flood Easing Projects
The Town of North Beach reached two milestones last month in its long-term effort to address the community’s recurring coastal and stormwater flooding. On July 13, Town officials hosted principals from BayLand Consultants and Designers in an initial tour of the community to examine the flood-prone areas—along the waterfront and inland—and survey the current infrastructure […]
popville.com
What in the holy Helen of Troy is This?
My family had a friend stop by their place in Georgetown to check the mail and someone had dropped a dead fish through their mail slot? I…what? Has this happened to anyone else?”
popville.com
Missed connection – Saturday lunch at Le Diplomate
Enjoyed an impromptu lunch at the Le Dip bar on Saturday; chicken club with fries. Struck up a conversation with two guys from Alabama. One lives in Dupont and we talked about his love for mezcal espresso martinis and a good Barry’s workout. We both ordered aioli,. but he...
