ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
lakersnation.com

Lakers Rumors: Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan Signs Four-Year Contract To Remain Face Of Kobe Bryant’s Nike Shoe Line

Kobe Bryant’s signature shoes hit production lines again after Vanessa Bryant announced the late Los Angeles Lakers legend’s brand would remain with Nike. Many NBA stars — including Lakers forward Anthony Davis — started to stockpile the precious Kobes when news broke about a potential end to Nike’s partnership with the Bryant estate. But in March 2022, Vanessa confirmed the Bryant family’s reunion with the sportswear manufacturer in an agreement that included financial support for the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Former Miami Heat Star Is Still A Free Agent

On August 2, NBA veteran James Johnson still remains as a free agent. Last season, he played for the Brooklyn Nets, and he has also played for several other teams; Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors. He...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Trae Young
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Robin
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Kevin Durant
Yardbarker

The Blockbuster Trade That Could Have Happened If Hakeem Olajuwon Didn't Resolve The Beef With The Houston Rockets

Hakeem Olajuwon is often remembered as the greatest Houston Rocket of all time. After being drafted with the No. 1 overall pick, Olajuwon embarked on a legendary career with the Rockets. That included becoming the all-time leader in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks. Olajuwon was a two-time Finals MVP that helped the Rockets win back-to-back championships in 1994 and 1995.
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Mail

Hall of Famer Magic Johnson joins calls for the NBA to retire the No. 6 jersey across the entire league in honor of Celtics legend Bill Russell... but the plan might not go down so well with LeBron James and the Lakers

Hall of Famer Magic Johnson has called for NBA legend Bill Russell's number to be retired across the entire league by the NBA. Russell, an 11-time NBA champion and a civil rights campaigner, died at the age of 88 Sunday. He was one of the most influential basketball players in...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Makes A Pitch To Adam Silver And The NBA

Part of the Statement from Russell's Twitter account on Sunday: "Bill Russell, the most prolific winner in American sports history, passed away peacefully today at the age of 88, with his wife, Jeannine by his side. Arrangements for his memorial service will be announced soon." On Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Games#Nba Mvp#Nba All Star#Nba Championship
Bleacher Report

Knicks Winners and Losers from 2022 NBA Free Agency

It's already been a splashy summer for the New York Knicks, but it could get a lot splashier if they're ever able to broker a blockbuster trade for Donovan Mitchell. For now, though, they have had a productive 2022 NBA offseason even without a Mitchell megatrade. They potentially plugged a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Bleacher Report

How LeBron's Extension Decision Impacts Potential Westbrook Trades, Lakers Future

LeBron James can officially sign an extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. As usual, he holds all the cards. A renewed commitment from James could give the Lakers the means to at least try and build a contender properly. But James' history with the Cleveland Cavaliers suggests he may prefer to take things one year at a time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Shareef O'Neal Responds to Robert Horry's Criticism: 'You Know Who Raised Me'

After not making the Los Angeles Lakers roster out of summer league, Shareef O'Neal took criticism from Robert Horry in stride Wednesday. Speaking on his Big Shot Bob podcast (h/t Jonathan Sherman of LakersDaily.com), Horry questioned O'Neal's competitive fire and revealed that he almost placed a phone call to Shareef's father and former Lakers teammate Shaquille O'Neal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Pac-12 CFB, CBB Players to Profit off Highlights Posted to Twitter in NIL Deal

Pac-12 athletes will have a new revenue stream in 2022-23, with the conference allowing players to monetize their name, image and likeness through game highlights. According to Paolo Uggetti of ESPN, the Pac-12 announced an initiative with technology startup Tempus Ex Machina that will create customized highlights for football, men's basketball and women's basketball players after games. The student-athletes can tweet out their highlights, with Twitter's Amplify selling advertising.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Building The Perfect NBA Center: Nikola Jokic's Basketball IQ, Joel Embiid's Scoring

We are here with our final installment of building the perfect players by position using players from the 2021-22 season. The final position we will be making today is the center position. The 2021-22 season was spectacular for centers around the NBA. For the first time in 20 years, a player at the center position led the NBA in scoring. A center was named back-to-back MVP for the first time since Moses Malone. The big man is officially back in the NBA, and fans should be excited about what will come next.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy