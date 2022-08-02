ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

wbiw.com

Governor’s Public Health Commission releases recommendations

INDIANA — The Governor’s Public Health Commission has released its final report containing recommendations that ensure every Hoosier can access essential public health services regardless of where they live or work. The 15-member commission, established by Governor Eric J. Holcomb on Aug. 18, 2021, via executive order, was...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Indiana Department of Education announces NLCS and Mitchell Community School are Employability Skills Grant recipients

INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today awarded 58 schools across 40 counties with $10 million in Employability Skills Innovation and Implementation Grant funding. The grant will help students develop in-demand employability skills that prepare them to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s workforce. A complete...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Updated procession route information for the funeral of Officer Noah Shahnavaz

ELWOOD – There have been changes made to the original procession route. The following is the most current procession route and the changes have been highlighted:. The procession route from ITOWN Church, 12491 E 136th Street, Fishers, Indiana to Crown Hill Cemetery (34th street entrance) 700 38th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46208 is as follows:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Groundbreaking Alzheimer’s research revealed at Alzheimer’s Association International Conference

INDIANA – With more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease today, researchers are working tirelessly to advance science that will lead to earlier detection, prevention, and additional new treatments for Alzheimer’s and all dementia. This week, more than 10,000 researchers attended the Alzheimer’s Association International...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Distinguished leaders awarded state’s highest agricultural honor

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday at the Indiana State Fair, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch presented Dr. Karen Plaut, Dean of Agriculture at Purdue University, and Gary Truitt, Chairman of Hoosier Ag Today and the Indiana Farm Equipment & Technology Expo, with the state’s highest agricultural honor, the AgriVision Award. Now...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, August 10

BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, August 10th. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Council Chambers room 115 at the Showers Building at 401 North Morton Street. The meeting may also be accessed at this link. Chairing the meeting will be Council...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana State Trooper Reinke returns from military deployment

MARSHALL CO. – Indiana State Trooper Korinne Reinke recently returned home from a 13-month military deployment with the United States Army Reserve. Trooper Reinke has been a member of the United States Army Reserve for 8 years and holds the rank of Captain. In June of 2021, Reinke began...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Indiana lawmakers settle on a $200 taxpayer refund

INDIANA – Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed $225 payments for all Hoosiers, but the House and Senate agreed on $200 instead. All Indiana taxpayers would be eligible for a $200 automatic taxpayer refund under legislation moving its way through the Statehouse. The direct payments from the state’s surplus were the centerpiece of the governor’s inflation relief plan.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

INDOT Partners with City to welcome Gen Con back to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Transportation is partnering with local organizers to welcome Gen Con attendees back to Indianapolis. Gen Con is a four-day tabletop gaming convention that draws thousands of people to Indianapolis each year. This year’s event will run from August 4-7, in multiple venues in downtown Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

IU Bloomington increases minimum stipends and waives mandatory fees for student academic appointees

BLOOMINGTON – Acting on recommendations from the Task Force on Graduate Education, which reflected input from faculty and graduate students, Indiana University President Pamela Whitten and IU Bloomington Provost Rahul Shrivastav have announced that IU Bloomington will enact significant improvements in minimum stipend pay and relief from mandatory fees for its student academic appointees, graduate students who hold part-time teaching or research appointments.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

2022 Indiana Agriculture photo contest winners announced

INDIANAPOLIS — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture announced the winners of the 2022 Indiana Agriculture photo contest. The winning photographs will be displayed in the lieutenant governor’s Family of Business offices in Indianapolis. “Each year toward the end of June, I eagerly...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Indiana Senators honor victims of Greenwood attack and commend Good Samaritan

WASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Senator Mike Braun and Senator Todd Young will introduce a resolution on the floor of the U.S. Senate condemning the attack that occurred in Greenwood, Indiana on July 17, 2022, honoring the memory of the victims of the attack, and praising the actions of Elisjsha Dicken who valiantly engaged and thwarted the shooter. The resolution is expected to pass unanimously around 6:00 p.m. tonight.
GREENWOOD, IN
wbiw.com

Crossroads Pitch will crown two winners this fall

BLOOMINGTON – The Mill, Bloomington’s nonprofit center for entrepreneurship and coworking, announced that applications are open for Crossroads Fall 2022, one of the largest statewide pitch competitions for startups. The fall event marks the debut of separate tracks for companies at the earliest, pre-seed stage of development and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Maumee Scout Reservation celebrating 50th anniversary

MAUMEE – Scouts and former Scouts from across Indiana will converge Friday through Sunday on Maumee Scout Reservation, located in the Hoosier National Forest, to celebrate 50 years of Scouting on the beloved property. Participants will relive memories of camp activities, take camp tours, conduct a campfire program, and...
MAUMEE, OH

