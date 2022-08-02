Read on www.wbiw.com
Governor’s Public Health Commission releases recommendations
INDIANA — The Governor’s Public Health Commission has released its final report containing recommendations that ensure every Hoosier can access essential public health services regardless of where they live or work. The 15-member commission, established by Governor Eric J. Holcomb on Aug. 18, 2021, via executive order, was...
Indiana Department of Education announces NLCS and Mitchell Community School are Employability Skills Grant recipients
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today awarded 58 schools across 40 counties with $10 million in Employability Skills Innovation and Implementation Grant funding. The grant will help students develop in-demand employability skills that prepare them to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s workforce. A complete...
Updated procession route information for the funeral of Officer Noah Shahnavaz
ELWOOD – There have been changes made to the original procession route. The following is the most current procession route and the changes have been highlighted:. The procession route from ITOWN Church, 12491 E 136th Street, Fishers, Indiana to Crown Hill Cemetery (34th street entrance) 700 38th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46208 is as follows:
Groundbreaking Alzheimer’s research revealed at Alzheimer’s Association International Conference
INDIANA – With more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease today, researchers are working tirelessly to advance science that will lead to earlier detection, prevention, and additional new treatments for Alzheimer’s and all dementia. This week, more than 10,000 researchers attended the Alzheimer’s Association International...
Distinguished leaders awarded state’s highest agricultural honor
INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday at the Indiana State Fair, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch presented Dr. Karen Plaut, Dean of Agriculture at Purdue University, and Gary Truitt, Chairman of Hoosier Ag Today and the Indiana Farm Equipment & Technology Expo, with the state’s highest agricultural honor, the AgriVision Award. Now...
Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, August 10
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, August 10th. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Council Chambers room 115 at the Showers Building at 401 North Morton Street. The meeting may also be accessed at this link. Chairing the meeting will be Council...
Bloomington Common Council works session scheduled for today has been canceled
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Office of the Common Council has canceled the work session scheduled for today, Friday, August 5, 2022. The meeting was to begin at noon.
U.S. Congressman Jackie Waloski and two members of her staff were killed in a traffic accident Wednesday
INDIANA – U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and two members of her staff died on Wednesday when the vehicle they were traveling in collided head-on with a car that veered into their lane, police in Indiana and her office said. Walorski, 58, a Republican who represented Indiana’s 2nd congressional district...
State Road 45/46 bridge renamed over I-69 in honor of Reserve Deputy Sheriff James Driver
MONROE CO.— The State Road 45/46 bridge over I-69 in Bloomington (Exit 120) was officially renamed to honor fallen Monroe County Reserve Deputy Sheriff James Driver Thursday afternoon. A small ceremony took place inside the Monroe County Courthouse in Bloomington. Senate Concurrent Resolution 13 was passed earlier this year...
Indiana State Trooper Reinke returns from military deployment
MARSHALL CO. – Indiana State Trooper Korinne Reinke recently returned home from a 13-month military deployment with the United States Army Reserve. Trooper Reinke has been a member of the United States Army Reserve for 8 years and holds the rank of Captain. In June of 2021, Reinke began...
Indiana lawmakers settle on a $200 taxpayer refund
INDIANA – Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed $225 payments for all Hoosiers, but the House and Senate agreed on $200 instead. All Indiana taxpayers would be eligible for a $200 automatic taxpayer refund under legislation moving its way through the Statehouse. The direct payments from the state’s surplus were the centerpiece of the governor’s inflation relief plan.
Kinsey Institute to exhibit iconic Tom Fox photo series, renew HIV/AIDS awareness
BLOOMINGTON – An exhibition of 60 iconic photographs documenting Indiana University alumnus Tom Fox’s battle with AIDS in the late 1980s will hang in the Grand Hall of Maxwell Hall on the IU Bloomington campus. “Wild Horse Running: The Courageous Journey of Tom Fox,” presented by IU’s Kinsey...
City Commission on the Status of Women to Honor Local Women at Women’s Achievement Celebration
BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington Commission on the Status of Women announces the Women’s Achievement Celebration “Reflecting Back, Moving Forward,” which will take place on August 19, 2022, at the FAR Center for Contemporary Arts at 505 W 4th St in Bloomington. The Women’s Achievement...
INDOT Partners with City to welcome Gen Con back to Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Transportation is partnering with local organizers to welcome Gen Con attendees back to Indianapolis. Gen Con is a four-day tabletop gaming convention that draws thousands of people to Indianapolis each year. This year’s event will run from August 4-7, in multiple venues in downtown Indianapolis.
IU Bloomington increases minimum stipends and waives mandatory fees for student academic appointees
BLOOMINGTON – Acting on recommendations from the Task Force on Graduate Education, which reflected input from faculty and graduate students, Indiana University President Pamela Whitten and IU Bloomington Provost Rahul Shrivastav have announced that IU Bloomington will enact significant improvements in minimum stipend pay and relief from mandatory fees for its student academic appointees, graduate students who hold part-time teaching or research appointments.
2022 Indiana Agriculture photo contest winners announced
INDIANAPOLIS — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture announced the winners of the 2022 Indiana Agriculture photo contest. The winning photographs will be displayed in the lieutenant governor’s Family of Business offices in Indianapolis. “Each year toward the end of June, I eagerly...
Indiana Senators honor victims of Greenwood attack and commend Good Samaritan
WASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Senator Mike Braun and Senator Todd Young will introduce a resolution on the floor of the U.S. Senate condemning the attack that occurred in Greenwood, Indiana on July 17, 2022, honoring the memory of the victims of the attack, and praising the actions of Elisjsha Dicken who valiantly engaged and thwarted the shooter. The resolution is expected to pass unanimously around 6:00 p.m. tonight.
Governor Eric Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz
INDIANA – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags in the State of Indiana to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, Aug. 6. Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and...
Crossroads Pitch will crown two winners this fall
BLOOMINGTON – The Mill, Bloomington’s nonprofit center for entrepreneurship and coworking, announced that applications are open for Crossroads Fall 2022, one of the largest statewide pitch competitions for startups. The fall event marks the debut of separate tracks for companies at the earliest, pre-seed stage of development and...
Maumee Scout Reservation celebrating 50th anniversary
MAUMEE – Scouts and former Scouts from across Indiana will converge Friday through Sunday on Maumee Scout Reservation, located in the Hoosier National Forest, to celebrate 50 years of Scouting on the beloved property. Participants will relive memories of camp activities, take camp tours, conduct a campfire program, and...
