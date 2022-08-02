WASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Senator Mike Braun and Senator Todd Young will introduce a resolution on the floor of the U.S. Senate condemning the attack that occurred in Greenwood, Indiana on July 17, 2022, honoring the memory of the victims of the attack, and praising the actions of Elisjsha Dicken who valiantly engaged and thwarted the shooter. The resolution is expected to pass unanimously around 6:00 p.m. tonight.

GREENWOOD, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO