Lawrence County, IN

Lawrence County will join Rebuild Indiana Uplands Regional Land Bank

wbiw.com
 3 days ago
wbiw.com

The City of Bedford Redevelopment Authority will meet on Monday

BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Redevelopment Authority will meet on Monday, August 8th at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center located at 931 15th Street. On the Agenda:. Call to Order. Reading of Minutes – July 11th. New Business.
BEDFORD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Knox County projects suffer electrical setbacks

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The lights are still out at the Ouabache Trails Park. The park has been dealing with electrical issues since June, and it closed indefinitely last week as repairs took place to bring back power. Knox County parks and recreation superintendent Rhonda Foster said the park is still closed, as weather has caused […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

City of Bloomington considers relocating utilities to the Winston Thomas Site

BLOOMINGTON – During its August 1 meeting, the City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) staff recommended to the Utilities Service Board Property and Planning subcommittee the potential relocation of the CBU Service Center to the former Winston Thomas Wastewater Treatment Plant site. After reviewing the Winston Thomas Site master plan...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Commissioners review the final draft with Morley Corporation to expand broadband in Lawrence County

BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Commissioners heard from Jeremy Elrod of Morley Corporation to expand broadband in Lawrence County. The commissioners have been consulting with Morley Corporation on possible routes to expand broadband services throughout the county. The company specializes in providing architecture, surveying, and engineering services. It also works in the broadband industry.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana Landmarks and City of Bedford selling Krenke-Goff Building

BEDFORD – Located in Bedford’s Courthouse Square Historic District, the Krenke-Goff Building offers more than 10,000 square feet of potential. The building is listed at $159,900. After saving the structure from demolition and stabilizing it, Indiana Landmarks and the City of Bedford are partnering to sell the building.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, August 10

BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, August 10th. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Council Chambers room 115 at the Showers Building at 401 North Morton Street. The meeting may also be accessed at this link. Chairing the meeting will be Council...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Register to attend Becky Skillman Leadership Institute

BEDFORD – The Becky Skillman Leadership Institute was started to encourage leaders to aim higher, inspire others, maximize their potential, and express leadership in its truest form – through service. Join the Bedford Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at...
BEDFORD, IN
witzamfm.com

Road closure planned for State Road 37

Crawford Co.– The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure on State Road 37 for a slide correction. Beginning on or around Tuesday, August 16, crews will close SR 37 near English for a slide correction. The closure will occur just over one mile north of State Road 64. During the closure crews will be performing work on an identified slide. A soil mill wall will be utilized to stabilize the slide. Crews will also make repairs to the roadway. Slide correction work is expected to last until the end of November, depending on the weather.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Four people have filed for the NLCS Board of Trustees

LAWRENCE CO. – Four people have filed for the North Lawrence Community School Board of Trustees. No one has filed for the Mitchell Community School Board of Trustees. Candidates interested in filing for the upcoming school board races for NLCS, and Mitchell Community Schools can now file. Positions that...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Mills Pool closes for the season; Griffy Lake Nature Preserve is celebrated, and 17th Street reopens to two-way traffic

BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana Department of Education announces NLCS and Mitchell Community School are Employability Skills Grant recipients

INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today awarded 58 schools across 40 counties with $10 million in Employability Skills Innovation and Implementation Grant funding. The grant will help students develop in-demand employability skills that prepare them to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s workforce. A complete...
INDIANA STATE
vincennespbs.org

Solar energy could be coming to Pike County

A southern Indiana energy company is hoping to take part in a big project in Pike County. CenterPoint Energy, in Evansville, asked the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission for approval to acquire a solar array. Chicago based company Invenergy is building this array in Pike County. Inside Indiana Business says acquiring...
PIKE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Springville Community Academy announce construction of “Hornet Highway”

SPRINGVILLE – Construction for the “Hornet Highway” for Springville Community Academy is currently underway in anticipation of their first school year. During their regular meeting on Thursday, July 28th, the SCA School Board approved up to $15,000 to create the roadway, for families to drop their children off and pick them up for school on the north side of the building.
SPRINGVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

INDOT Announces Road Closure in Greene Co.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a road closure on State Road 48 in Jasonville. Beginning on or around this Monday, August 8, SR 48 in Jasonville will be closed for railroad work. During the closure, crews will be replacing the railroad crossing in downtown Jasonville. Work is expected...
JASONVILLE, IN

