The Video Music Awards Add a Best Metaverse Performance Category for In-Game Concerts

Read on games.mxdwn.com
Related
EW.com
Grace Jones joins Beyoncé's Renaissance after rejecting 'temporary attention' from pop collaborations
Beyoncé and Grace Jones? Together? On one song? Renaissance has officially revived our weary souls — especially after the latter once rejected the idea of collaborating with contemporary pop stars. The legendary performer joins Bey on the Renaissance track "Move" after previously writing in her 2015 memoir, I'll...
Stereogum
Ciara – “Jump”
Just a few days ago, Ciara announced a new record deal with Republic Records and Uptown Records in partnership with her label, Beauty Marks Entertainment. Through this new partnership, the pop titan and dancer is set to release her eighth studio album, the follow-up to 2019’s Beauty Marks. Today, we’re getting her first new single since 2020’s “Rooted” featuring Ester Dean. The new track is called “Jump,” and Ciara will share its music video tomorrow at 12pm ET.
Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album
July 29 (UPI) -- Singer Hayley Kiyoko released her second studio album, Panorama, on Friday. "MY SOPHOMORE ALBUM IS OUT NOW!!!" Kiyoko said on Twitter. "GO LISTEN!! STREAM!! BLAST IT ON THE ROOFTOPS & IN YOUR CAR!! I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!" "LET THE NEW ERA BEGIN!!" she said.
NME
Ariana Grande fires back at fan asking her to “remember that you’re a singer”
Ariana Grande has responded to a fan that seemed to take aim at her entrepreneurial endeavours, assuring them that despite an uptick in content related to her R.E.M. Beauty brand, she’s “never felt like more of a singer”. While promoting the line on TikTok this week, one...
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
‘The X Factor’ releases extended cut of Harry Styles’ original audition
The X Factor has released an extended cut of Harry Styles’ original auction for the talent show. A week after The X Factor expanded on how the show put together boy band One Direction, it’s now shared the original, extended cut of Styles’ addition as a solo artist prior to being put into the group.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video
Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
Jennifer Hudson and Common? A dinner together just set off dating rumors
Are Jennifer Hudson and Common Hollywood’s newest couple? The award-winning artists sparked dating rumors after they were reportedly spotted on a dinner date. According to Atlanta Black Star, Hudson and Common were seen dining at a vegan restaurant in Philadelphia called Vedge. An unidentified source claimed that the outing was “cozy and flirty” and there was “lots of cuddling and giggling” between the pair. “Jennifer Hudson & Common… Interesting,” one fan tweeted, following reports on social media. “Not Common and Jennifer Hudson on a date in Philly. Alexa, play Mary J Blige, “We Got Hood Love,” another fan added.
IN THIS ARTICLE
6 Revelations From Beyoncé's New Album Renaissance
Bow down to the new queen of the dancefloor. Beyoncé is back with Renaissance: Act 1, her seventh solo studio album and her first since 2016’s Lemonade. Her new record—the first of a three act project that she recorded during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic—is a joyful celebration of life amid undeniable chaos that is intended to get fans dancing again. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” Beyoncé explained in Renaissance’s liner notes. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous at a time...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kehlani Twerks On Stage During Tour
In April of this year, award-winning singer, Kehlani, dropped her seventh studio album, Blue Water Road. Equipped with 13 tracks, the project featured artists like Justin Bieber, Syd, Jessie Reyez, and others. When explaining the title, Kehlani stated, "I actually started the album down the street on Blue Water Road at this house... It was an Airbnb that we got for a recording trip."
thebrag.com
Diane Warren addresses Beyoncé ‘shade’ after calling out ‘Renaissance’
Diane Warren recently called Beyoncé out for having a lot of writers on a Renaissance song and is now addressing the topic. Diane Warren took to Twitter to question a song on Renaissance with 24 writers credited on it. She followed it up with an eye-rolling emoji to cement that she didn’t view it as a positive thing.
Billboard
Beyonce Bounds to No. 1 on Dance/Mix Show Airplay Chart With ‘Break My Soul’
Beyoncé‘s “Break My Soul” surges to No. 1 on Billboard’s Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart (dated Aug. 6). She scores her fifth leader on the list (which began in August 2003), and first since 2009, joining “Crazy in Love,” featuring Jay-Z (seven weeks at No. 1, 2003); “Baby Boy,” featuring Sean Paul (2003); “Naughty Girl” (three, 2004); and “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)” (three, 2009).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elite Daily
Here Are All The Songs On The Bodies, Bodies, Bodies Soundtrack
A24’s Bodies, Bodies, Bodies is a fun, campy slasher with tons of jump-out-your-seat scares. To complement the film’s intensity, the soundtrack is full of youthful, Gen Z-approved bops and even an original song by Charli XCX. Want to re-enter the Bodies, Bodies, Bodies world? Here are all the songs on the soundtrack.
NME
Calvin Harris – ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’ review: an all-star grab-bag of sun-drenched sounds
Five years ago, Calvin Harris released ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1’. A hook-laden, nostalgic collection filled with big-name guests, tropical production – and, as the title would suggest – a hefty dose of funk. It was an ideal soundtrack to the summer months, marking the transformation of the Dumfries artist, born as Adam Wiles, from EDM hero making chart-topping belters to trendy super-producer with a penchant for laidback nu-disco.
Benny Blanco Taps BTS, Snoop Dogg for ‘Bad Decisions’
Click here to read the full article. Benny Blanco has enlisted Snoop Dogg, and BTS members Jin, Jimin, V and Jung Kook for his new single “Bad Decisions.” The single will appear on the producer’s upcoming third album, which is expected later this year. Despite the title implying unwelcome choices, the song is a euphoric, flirty dance track, with the artists declaring they want to be with the one they desire “all of the time” — and as Snoop explains on his verse, “it’s bad meaning bad, like bad meaning good.” In the Ben Sinclair-directed video, Benny finds himself excitedly preparing for...
Woodstock '99 Epitomized The White Male Gatekeeping Of Rock Music In The MTV Era
A new Netflix docuseries evades a disturbing truth about why a mob of young white men felt entitled to engage in nihilistic behavior at the late '90s festival.
MTV VMAs Unveil First Round of 2022 Performers
Click here to read the full article. MTV has announced the first round of performers for the 2022 VMAs, taking place live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Sunday, August 28th at 8PM ET/PT. Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! at the Disco are the first round of announced artists, with more to follow in the coming weeks. Brazilian singer Anitta, who played a vivid 45-minute set of her hits at Coachella in April, will make her VMA debut with the premiere TV performance of her new single, “Envolver.” She is also up for her first VMAs award in the Best Latin category, making her the...
Billboard
Trending Up: Beyonce Controversy Leads to Kelis Streaming Bump, Taylor Swift Claims a Whole Month & Baby Keem Has an ‘Honest’ Solo Hit
Welcome to Billboard Pro’s Trending Up newsletter, where we take a closer look at the songs, artists, curiosities and trends that have caught the music industry’s attention. Some have come out of nowhere, others have taken months to catch on, and all of them could become ubiquitous in the blink of a TikTok clip.
NME
The Weeknd shares remix of ‘Dawn FM’ song ‘Best Friends’ featuring Summer Walker
The Weeknd has released a remix of his ‘Dawn FM‘ song ‘Best Friends’, which features Summer Walker – listen below. It’s the latest track from his fifth album to get the remix treatment following Kaytranada’s rework of ‘Out Of Time’, Oneohtrix Point Never’s ‘Dawn FM’, Swedish House Mafia’s ‘Sacrifice’ and more.
hypebeast.com
Calvin Harris' 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2' Is the Quintessential Summer Album
Calvin Harris has officially dropped off his latest studio album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2. Clocking in at approximately 45 minutes, the 14-track record features music’s most dynamic artists to create the album of the summer. Joining the artist and producer are the likes of 21 Savage on “New Money,” Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell on “Stay With Me,” Dua Lipa and Young Thug on “Poition,” Charlie Puth and Shenseea on “Obsessed,” Normani, Tinashe and Offset on “New To You” and Pusha T and Pharrell on “Day One.”
Comments / 0