Woman loses $5K+ after military uniforms, television stolen out of truck

Read on www.wibw.com
Related
WIBW
Two arrested after Auburn mail thefts
AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are behind bars after an Auburn mail theft investigation led officials to a couple in Auburn. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Aug. 3, officials arrested Randi M. Reaney, 37, and Ethan S. Jennings, 31, both of Topeka, after an investigation into alleged mail theft in Auburn.
WIBW
Man arrested for third time this week after hitting woman in face with bat
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who had been arrested for nonviolent crimes earlier in the week was again arrested Thursday morning after he hit a woman in the face with a baseball bat. The Riley County Police Department says around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called...
WIBW
15-year-old flips SUV on 53rd as construction increases traffic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As construction in the area has increased traffic on 53rd St. a 15-year-old driver flipped her SUV after overcorrecting on Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office on the scene told 13 NEWS they were called to the area of SW 53rd St. west of Auburn Rd. just after noon on Wednesday, Aug. 3, with reports of an accident.
2 behind bars after mail theft investigation
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two Topekans are behind bars following a mail theft investigation by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. Randi M. Reaney, 37, of Topeka, has been booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with criminal use of financial care, conspiracy and possession of stolen property. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man rides out of south Salina store on bike, also takes other items
Police are looking for the person who rode off with a bicycle and other merchandise from a south Salina sporting good store Tuesday evening. At approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, a man entered Dunham Sports, 2259 S. Ninth Street, walked back out, and re-entered the store a short time later. The...
Single vehicle rollover at Hayes Drive & Gross Street in MHK
Just before 5:00 pm Thursday evening, Riley County Police Department asked people to avoid the area while emergency crews work the scene of a single vehicle rollover crash at the intersection of Hayes Drive and Gross Street. This is a developing story, additional details will be added as they become...
WIBW
Man’s truck stolen in Manhattan when keys left inside
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police have opened an investigation after a man’s truck with the keys left inside was stolen in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department incident report indicates that around 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officers were called to the 400 block of S 15th St in Manhattan with reports of theft.
WIBW
Gunshot victim arrives at hospital overnight
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip arrived at St. Francis just before 11:15 p.m. Thursday. The location of the incident has not been provided, as is whether the shooting was accidental or crime related. We will provide updates as they become available.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Riley Co. officials search for man considered armed and dangerous
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are searching for a man considered to be armed and dangerous in connection with an aggravated robbery in which a 15-year-old has also been arrested. The Riley Co. Police Department says on Thursday, Aug. 4, that officials are attempting to locate Malachi Fielder,...
WIBW
Two slashed tires cost Manhattan woman $500
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman will need to spend about $500 to replace two tires on her vehicle that were slashed. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, officers were called to the 3500 block of Mintons Landing in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.
WIBW
2 arrested after suspect returns to crime scene, assaults Carbondale officer
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Carbondale Police arrested two people after a domestic battery suspect returned to the scene of the crime and assaulted an officer. The Carbondale Police Department says on Monday night, Aug. 1, officers and Osage Co. EMS were called to the 500 block of N 4th St. with reports of domestic battery.
Parents of found toddler in MHK have been identified
Update 10:45 a.m. - The parents of the toddler found on Walters Drive have been identified. The picture has been removed for the toddler's privacy. The Riley County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the parent(s) or guardian(s) of a young girl located Wednesday morning around 10:00 am.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KAKE TV
Missing teen arrested for Manhattan robbery, RCPD looking for other suspect
The Riley County Police Department confirms missing Wichita teenager Terry Toliver, Jr., was arrested in Manhattan. The 15-year-old faces a charge of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. RCPD said Toliver and an 18-year-old are accused of robbing a 17-year-old of his iPhone on Thursday, July 28. Toliver and the other suspect shot at the teenager and a 45-year-old woman, as they drove away from the scene in the 20 block of Waterway Place.
WIBW
Topeka firefighters respond to East Topeka fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a house fire Wednesday night in East Topeka. Topeka Fire officials said they were containing a fire in the 300 block of SE Lime St. A fire investigator was heading to the scene. No further information was provided. Firefighters on scene told 13...
WIBW
Topeka woman convicted in 2021 murder in SE Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was convicted in the 2021 murder of Kirsty Ann Craig-Rodriguez on Wednesday. Harlee Elizabeth Borders, 23, of Topeka was convicted of 1st-degree murder, attempted 1st-degree murder, aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated endangering a child. District Attorney Mike Kagay said his office will seek a sentence of more than 50 years.
WIBW
Attempted traffic stop, abandoned truck discovery lead to man’s arrest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials arrested a man connected to a spray-painted truck found abandoned by officers after it recklessly sped away from a traffic stop. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, officers saw a spray-painted Toyota commit several traffic violations in the area of SE 25th St. and Monroe.
WIBW
Suspicious vehicle’s passenger arrested on multiple Topeka warrants
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger in a vehicle reported to officials as suspicious was arrested on Monday on various Topeka arrest warrants. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officials were called to the 3200 block of NE Happy Hollow Rd. with reports of a suspicious vehicle.
WIBW
Crash brings attention to need for driver caution in construction zones
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A three-vehicle collision on westbound Interstate 70 just north of S.E. 8th Avenue that tied up traffic Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 in downtown Topeka drew attention to the need for driver safety in construction zones. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Brock Simone said the crash occurred...
WIBW
Sheriff’s Office searches for missing woman believed to be with Iowa man
DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials from Dickinson County are searching for a missing woman who is believed to be with a man from Iowa. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post on Aug. 4, that if anyone has information about the whereabouts of Makayla Robertson, 23, of Dickinson Co., they should report that information to law enforcement immediately.
WIBW
15-year-old arrested for aggravated robbery following shots fired at Holiday Inn
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 15-year-old has been arrested for aggravated robbery following reports of shots fired outside the Manhattan Holiday Inn early Sunday morning. The Riley Co. Police Department incident report indicates that around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, officers arrested Terriundis Toliver Jr., 15, of Manhattan, after they were called to the 1600 block of Anderson Ave. in Manhattan with reports of shots fired.
Comments / 0