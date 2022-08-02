Authorities search for missing 26-year-old man in Penobscot County

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Bret Libby of Long A Township who was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 12 a.m. He is a white male, 5-foot9 and 172 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Libby has been in crisis for at least the last two days. He was last seen walking into the woods off of Jo Mary Road around 12 a.m. Libby was not wearing clothing at the time.

PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO