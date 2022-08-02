ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

2urbangirls.com

Woman hit by SUV in Long Beach dies at hospital

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A woman who was struck by an SUV in Long Beach died at a hospital, police said Thursday. The woman was injured about 10 p.m. Friday on Pacific Coast Highway at River Avenue, and she was hospitalized in critical condition, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
LATACO

Man Found Hanging From Tree in Whittier Narrows Wednesday Morning

An unidentified man in his 50s was found hanging from a tree near Whittier Narrows Recreation Area in the San Gabriel Valley yesterday morning, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed with L.A. TACO. The man was pronounced dead at 6:45 AM in the 700 block of South Santa Anita Avenue in South El Monte. The coroner’s office said that the deceased’s identity is pending notification of next of kin.
WHITTIER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in fatal freeway collision

LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian who was struck and killed in a vehicle collision on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway was identified Wednesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the eastbound Santa Monica Freeway west of La Brea Avenue around 3:58 a.m. Tuesday when they learned a pedestrian had been fatally hit by a vehicle, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Street vendor killed in Gardena

GARDENA, Calif. – It is being reported a well-known fruit vendor was killed during an attempted robbery in the city of Gardena Thursday night and allegedly in front of his daughter. :. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators responded to a shooting death investigation. The incident was reported at...
GARDENA, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

Peck Park Shooting — Out of Tragedy: The Best and the Worst

Three Stories, Nine Victims and a One-Hammer Councilman. Harbor Division Capt. Brent McGuire of the Los Angeles Police Department made the trueist observation I heard throughout the entire July 26 town hall meeting about the Peck Park shooting two days earlier where two people were murdered. “In incidents such as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in Panorama City shooting

PANORAMA CITY, Calif. – One person was killed and at least three others were injured in a shooting in Panorama City Wednesday with police searching for a male suspect who was last seen driving a newer-model BMW M3. Jonathan Santillano, 37, of Sylmar was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Family, LAPD searching for man last seen at hospital

Los Angeles Police are asking for help locating a 47-year-old man who went missing Sunday. Family members say Alfredo Gonzalez was last seen at Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City, and they are concerned for his safety. No further information was provided. Anyone with information was asked to contact LAPD’s missing person’s unit at 213-996-1800. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

1 dead, 1 wounded in late night shooting in South LA

LOS ANGELES - A late night shooting left one man dead and another man critically wounded in South Los Angeles, officials said. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to S. Figueroa and W. 102nd street just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after gunfire broke out in the area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fox40jackson.com

Los Angeles residents outraged by constant bridge closures as police struggle to contain viral antics

Los Angeles’ newest infrastructure gem has quickly become a nuisance for motorists, pedestrians and the city at-large just weeks after its grand opening. Since opening to traffic just last month, the Sixth Street Viaduct, or 6th Street Bridge, has been shut down several times by the Los Angeles Police Department while being plagued by dangerous stunts, street takeovers and other dangerous activity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man stabbed to death at Santa Monica Library

SANTA MONICA – Authorities Wednesday identified the homeless man stabbed to death in the north courtyard of the Santa Monica Main Library, allegedly by another homeless man. The stabbing occurred around 7:15 p.m. Friday at 601 Santa Monica Blvd., near Sixth Street, according to Santa Monica police spokesman Myesha Morrison.
SANTA MONICA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Paramount

PARAMOUNT, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in Paramount. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 11:10 a.m. Monday to the 13800 block of Paramount Boulevard, near the Century (105) Freeway, on reports of a shooting and found the four victims down at the scene, according to the department’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Worker unloading cargo from vehicle killed in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A worker was killed Tuesday while apparently unloading heavy equipment from a truck at a construction site in the South Los Angeles area. Firefighters were sent to the 1400 block of West 81st Street about 9:45 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Information was not...
LOS ANGELES, CA

