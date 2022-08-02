Read on 2urbangirls.com
Slauson and La Brea accident – Infant and pregnant woman among 5 dead in fiery crash with 8 hospitalized in Los Angeles
A FIERY crash at a gas station has left five people dead - including a pregnant woman and an infant - and eight others injured. California Highway Patrol said the crash was reported near La Brea and Slauson in Los Angeles at around 1.40pm. The crash involved at least three...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID first victim of deadly crash in Windsor Hills
LOS ANGELES – Six people, including an infant and a pregnant woman, were killed and eight other people were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash caused by a speeding car that ran a red light in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area. Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters were called...
2urbangirls.com
Driver who caused fatal crash killing six and injuring eight in hospital with major injuries
LOS ANGELES – Six people, including an infant and a pregnant woman, were killed and eight other people were injured Thursday in a fiery multi- vehicle crash caused by a speeding car that ran a red light in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area. Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters...
2urbangirls.com
Woman hit by SUV in Long Beach dies at hospital
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A woman who was struck by an SUV in Long Beach died at a hospital, police said Thursday. The woman was injured about 10 p.m. Friday on Pacific Coast Highway at River Avenue, and she was hospitalized in critical condition, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Man Found Hanging From Tree in Whittier Narrows Wednesday Morning
An unidentified man in his 50s was found hanging from a tree near Whittier Narrows Recreation Area in the San Gabriel Valley yesterday morning, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed with L.A. TACO. The man was pronounced dead at 6:45 AM in the 700 block of South Santa Anita Avenue in South El Monte. The coroner’s office said that the deceased’s identity is pending notification of next of kin.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID victims killed when car crashes into South LA homeless encampment
LOS ANGELES – Two people were killed when they were struck by a driver who crashed into a street encampment while fleeing from police in South Los Angeles, authorities said Wednesday. The victims are identified as Alberto Leal, 44, and Lashonda Davis, 43, and reported both were homeless. Authorities...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in fatal freeway collision
LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian who was struck and killed in a vehicle collision on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway was identified Wednesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the eastbound Santa Monica Freeway west of La Brea Avenue around 3:58 a.m. Tuesday when they learned a pedestrian had been fatally hit by a vehicle, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.
Man, woman believed to be homeless killed when driver crashes into their tents in South LA
A man and a woman believed to be homeless were killed Tuesday afternoon when a driver crashed into their tents in South Los Angeles, according to police.
Shooting in Downtown Los Angeles Leaves One Dead
A man was found fatally shot in the Central City neighborhood in downtown Los Angeles, police said Thursday.
2urbangirls.com
Street vendor killed in Gardena
GARDENA, Calif. – It is being reported a well-known fruit vendor was killed during an attempted robbery in the city of Gardena Thursday night and allegedly in front of his daughter. :. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators responded to a shooting death investigation. The incident was reported at...
randomlengthsnews.com
Peck Park Shooting — Out of Tragedy: The Best and the Worst
Three Stories, Nine Victims and a One-Hammer Councilman. Harbor Division Capt. Brent McGuire of the Los Angeles Police Department made the trueist observation I heard throughout the entire July 26 town hall meeting about the Peck Park shooting two days earlier where two people were murdered. “In incidents such as...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in Panorama City shooting
PANORAMA CITY, Calif. – One person was killed and at least three others were injured in a shooting in Panorama City Wednesday with police searching for a male suspect who was last seen driving a newer-model BMW M3. Jonathan Santillano, 37, of Sylmar was pronounced dead at the scene.
Family, LAPD searching for man last seen at hospital
Los Angeles Police are asking for help locating a 47-year-old man who went missing Sunday. Family members say Alfredo Gonzalez was last seen at Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City, and they are concerned for his safety. No further information was provided. Anyone with information was asked to contact LAPD’s missing person’s unit at 213-996-1800. […]
foxla.com
1 dead, 1 wounded in late night shooting in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A late night shooting left one man dead and another man critically wounded in South Los Angeles, officials said. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to S. Figueroa and W. 102nd street just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after gunfire broke out in the area.
fox40jackson.com
Los Angeles residents outraged by constant bridge closures as police struggle to contain viral antics
Los Angeles’ newest infrastructure gem has quickly become a nuisance for motorists, pedestrians and the city at-large just weeks after its grand opening. Since opening to traffic just last month, the Sixth Street Viaduct, or 6th Street Bridge, has been shut down several times by the Los Angeles Police Department while being plagued by dangerous stunts, street takeovers and other dangerous activity.
Woman dies after being struck by driver in West Long Beach, police say
The driver stopped and immediately tried to help the woman he'd hit as she crossed PCH outside of a crosswalk, police said. The post Woman dies after being struck by driver in West Long Beach, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man stabbed to death at Santa Monica Library
SANTA MONICA – Authorities Wednesday identified the homeless man stabbed to death in the north courtyard of the Santa Monica Main Library, allegedly by another homeless man. The stabbing occurred around 7:15 p.m. Friday at 601 Santa Monica Blvd., near Sixth Street, according to Santa Monica police spokesman Myesha Morrison.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Paramount
PARAMOUNT, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in Paramount. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 11:10 a.m. Monday to the 13800 block of Paramount Boulevard, near the Century (105) Freeway, on reports of a shooting and found the four victims down at the scene, according to the department’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez.
Baby Among Occupants Involved in 2-Vehicle Multi-Injury Traffic Collision
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A two-vehicle traffic collision involving multiple injures to occupants of both vehicles occurred Tuesday night, Aug.2, in the city of Lancaster. At… Read more "Baby Among Occupants Involved in 2-Vehicle Multi-Injury Traffic Collision"
2urbangirls.com
Worker unloading cargo from vehicle killed in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A worker was killed Tuesday while apparently unloading heavy equipment from a truck at a construction site in the South Los Angeles area. Firefighters were sent to the 1400 block of West 81st Street about 9:45 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Information was not...
