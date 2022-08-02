ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jesse Eisenberg to receive honorary award at upcoming Sarajevo Film Festival

By Justin Klawans
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sLMpv_0h1oNA7V00

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Actor Jesse Eisenberg will receive an honorary award at the upcoming 2022 Sarajevo Film Festival, it was announced Tuesday.

Eisenberg, 38, will be given the Heart of Sarajevo Award, the celebration's highest honor, at the festival's 28th edition in mid-August, according to Sarajevo officials.

The Heart of Sarajevo represents the highest prize given out in all competition categories at the festival, with its honorary edition awarded to those who have made significant contributions to the arts.

The New York City-born Eisenberg is best known for his work in comedies and dramas.

His career launched in 2002 with his first leading role, playing a teenager in the sex comedy Roger Dodger.

Eisenberg would follow up with big-screen appearances in iconic early 2000s films, including playing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in 2010's The Social Network.

He can also be seen in starring roles in films such as Adventureland, Zombieland and Now You See Me.

Beyond his comedy-drama chops, Eisenberg can also be seen in both the action and horror genre.

This includes a small part in M. Night Shyamalan's commercially successful mystery thriller The Village in 2004.

The actor has also branched into the DC extended universe, portraying Superman's arch-rival Lex Luthor in 2016's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Eisenberg is also a prolific writer, often contributing pieces to major publications such as The New Yorker.

He has additionally penned his own plays as well as a short story book.

For his work, Eisenberg has received a number of accolades, including an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA and SAG Award.

According to the festival, he will receive his award prior to the Aug. 15 screening of When You Finish Saving The World, Eisenberg's directorial debut.

The film will star Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard. It previously premiered to positive reviews at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

Eisenberg will follow other well-known recipients of Sarajevo's prestigious award, including John Cleese, Tim Roth, Angelina Jolie and Mads Mikkelsen, the latter of whom will also be receiving an honorary Heart of Sarajevo.

While it does not have the name recognition of the Venice, Berlin International or Cannes Film Festivals, the Sarajevo Film Festival is still often considered one of Europe's largest film showcases.

Based in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, the Sarajevo Film Festival was first held in 1995, a period in which the Bosnian War was still heavily underway.

Since then, the festival has grown from a small wartime effort to a major attraction that boasts an average of 100,000 viewers per year, according to The Wrap.

The festival now screens films from over 60 different countries

The 2022 Sarajevo Film Festival will run from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Oscars 2023: Early Best Picture Predictions

Click here to read the full article. This article will be updated throughout the season, along with all our predictions, so make sure to keep checking IndieWire for the latest news from the 2023 Oscar race. The nomination round of voting will take place from January 12 to January 17, 2023, with the official Oscar nominations to be announced on January 24, 2023. The final voting is between March 2 and 7, 2023. Finally, the 94th Oscars telecast will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12 and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. The State of the...
MOVIES
Variety

Daniel Radcliffe’s ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Movie to Premiere at Toronto Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. Get ready to crank up that polka music. “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” the upcoming Roku original film starring Daniel Radcliffe as the beloved parody musician, will make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film will screen Sept. 8, TIFF’s opening night, as the first film in the festival’s annual Midnight Madness programming series. The other films set for Midnight Madness screenings include Ti West’s “X” prequel “Pearl,” anthology horror film “V/H/S 99,” “The Blackening” from director Tim Story, “The People’s Joker” from Vera Drew, “Project Wolf Hunting” by Kim...
MOVIES
TheWrap

Laura Poitras’ ‘All The Beauty and the Bloodshed’ Chosen as Centerpiece Selection at New York Film Festival

Laura Poitras’ “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” has been announced as the Centerpiece selection for the 60th New York Film Festival in October. The “Citizenfour” director’s new documentary centers around famed New York photographer Nan Goldin, who became the public face of opposition to the Sackler family and their phamaceutical dynasty. After battling her own opioid addiction, Goldin took art institutions bearing the Sackler name to task, and fought for the destigmatization of drug addiction. With Goldin as narrator, the film dives into her difficult upbringing and her community’s fight against AIDS in the 1980s, among other aspects of her life story.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Outsider.com

‘Road House’ Reboot: Here’s Who’s in the Cast Alongside Jake Gyllenhaal

Back in 1989, moviegoers witnessed the story of James Dalton, a cool and collective bouncer who finds himself cleaning up a Missouri bar. It doesn’t take long before Dalton realizes that his troubles come from a corrupt businessman. Starring Patrick Swayze and Ben Gazzara, Road House was a box office hit and is now a cult classic. The film continues to be discussed and loved by fans all over the world. And with classic films like Top Gun making waves at the theaters, it appears Amazon Prime Video has found their leading man for their remake of Road House.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
Person
Tim Roth
Person
Julianne Moore
Person
M. Night Shyamalan
Person
John Cleese
Person
Jesse Eisenberg
DoYouRemember?

Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake

The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
MOVIES
Variety

Mary Alice, Actress in ‘A Different World’ and ‘Sparkle,’ Dies

Click here to read the full article. Emmy-winning actress Mary Alice, known for her roles as Leticia “Lettie” Bostic on NBC‘s “A Different World” and as Effie Williams in the 1976 musical drama “Sparkle,” died Wednesday in New York City, according to the NYPD. Her birth year had been reported both as 1936 and 1941 in various sources. In “The Matrix Revolutions,” she played the Oracle and also played the role in the video game “Enter the Matrix.” She appeared in “A Different World” for two seasons, and also played Ellie Grant Hubbard on “All My Children” in the 1980s. In films, she...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

‘The Whale’ First Look: Brendan Fraser Transforms Into a 600-Pound Man in Darren Aronofsky’s New Film

Let the Brendan Fraser comeback begin. A24 has released a first look at Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming drama “The Whale,” in which Fraser stars as a man living with obesity who struggles to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter. The film is Aronofsky’s first directorial effort since “mother!” divided critics and moviegoers. The first look at “The Whale” arrived after confirmation that the movie will have its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sarajevo Film Festival#Cannes Film Festival#Sundance Film Festival#Film Festivals#Film Star#The Social Network#Adventureland#Zombieland#Dc#The New Yorker
UPI News

'Batgirl' movie will not be released

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Batgirl movie has been shelved according to studio sources. Leslie Grace starred as the superhero with Michael Keaton reprising his role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. The New York Post was the first to report the news. The Wrap and Indiewire have since confirmed with Warner Bros....
MOVIES
UPI News

Viggo Mortensen: 'Thirteen Lives' celebrates 'selfless collaboration'

NEW YORK, Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Green Book and Lord of the Rings actor Viggo Mortensen says his new fact-based survival film, Thirteen Lives, celebrates what extraordinary deeds people can accomplish when they work together to help others. Premiering Friday on Prime Video, the movie is a harrowing dramatization of...
MOVIES
Yardbarker

The best Jodie Foster roles of all time

20. Anna Leonowens, 'Anna and the King' (1999) Not every Foster movie was critically or commercially successful. The biographical period piece Anna and the King falls into that former grouping, but not because of Foster. Yes, the film is long (148 minutes) and critics ranted about how boring this fictionalized account of real-life events were told. Yet, even in her most subpar movies, Foster stands out for the better. However, she did receive flack for taking on a role some pundits felt was beneath her. Just a nod to overall talent as one of Hollywood's greatest actors.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IGN

The Wager: Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio to Reunite for a Seventh Time

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio are reuniting for their seventh movie together as the director and star of The Wager — a naval survival drama set up at Apple. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scorsese and DiCaprio have already lined up their next collaboration to follow Apple's Killers of the Flower Moon. Hot on the heels of that production, the duo are going to team up to tackle an adaptation of David Grann's upcoming nonfiction book, The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder, which is not expected to hit shelves until April next year.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix is getting a new psychological crime film straight from Cannes

Netflix is set to bolster its streaming lineup with a new addition fresh from the Cannes Film Festival and it’s coming this October. According to a report by Deadline, Netflix has scored Thomas M. Wright’s psychological crime thriller film The Stranger starring Joel Edgerton. The movie was produced...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ to Close London Film Festival

Rian Johnson’s all-star whodunnit sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set to close the 2022 BFI London Film Festival. The Netflix feature — starring Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista — will have its European premiere on Oct. 16 at London’s Royal Festival Hall, drawing the curtain on the 66th edition of the event, which will open with Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical on Oct. 5. More from The Hollywood ReporterToronto Film Festival: Emily Bronte Movie 'Emily' to Open Platform CompetitionWarner Bros. Discovery Sets Leadership for U.K....
MOVIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
413K+
Followers
61K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy