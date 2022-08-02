Juan Soto trade rumors: Nationals star receives standing ovation in potential final game for Washington

Read on www.sportingnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune AwayChannelocityVienna, VA
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Related
Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral
Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
Video: Juan Soto has fitting first at-bat with Padres
Juan Soto did what he does best during his first at-bat since being traded to the San Diego Padres. Hours before Tuesday’s MLB non-waiver trade deadline, the Washington Nationals dealt Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to the Padres for a bevy of prospects that included shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielder James Wood, outfielder Robert Hassell and pitchers MacKenzie Gore and Jarlin Susana.
numberfire.com
Padres trading C.J. Abrams to Nationals in eight-player deal
The Washington Nationals acquired infielder C.J. Abrams from the San Diego Padres in a package for outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell. Abrams was part of a package that also included left-hander MacKenzie Gore (elbow), outfielders James Wood and Robert Hassell, and right-hander Jarlin Susana. The 22-year-old lefty-hitter will likely take over as the Nationals' everyday shortstop for the rest of the season, which would move Luis Garcia to another infield spot.
Juan Soto has message for opposing pitchers
Juan Soto and Josh Bell spoke with the San Diego media on Wednesday after being introduced as the newly-acquired members of the Padres. During the press conference, Soto was asked to share his thoughts on being part of a stacked lineup that includes Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. in addition to him and Bell.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Nationals take on the Phillies after Vargas' 4-hit game
Washington Nationals (36-70, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (56-48, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-3, 3.78 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (5-8, 3.83 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -236, Nationals +195; over/under is 9 runs.
FOX Sports
Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman fuel Dodgers' dominant July
My, how one month changes things. The Dodgers and Padres entered July with 2½ games separating them atop the National League West. By month's end, the Dodgers held a 12-game lead on second-place San Diego, turning a division race between the top two clubs into more of a wild-card competition between the Padres and Giants.
NFL・
Yardbarker
The Nationals got fleeced in the Juan Soto trade and it’s unfortunate the Blue Jays weren’t involved
The Major League player in the deal is Eric Hosmer (maybe..?). From reports, it seems like the Nationals are going to pay the remainder of Hosmer’s salary for this season while the Padres are going to pay the remaining 3 years and $39M owed after this year. Let’s go through this deal because on the surface this looks like a really light deal for one of the top five players in the league.
Comments / 0