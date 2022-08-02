ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

MLB trade deadline: Twins acquire All-Star closer Jorge López from Orioles, per reports

By R.J. Anderson
CBS Sports
 3 days ago
Larry Brown Sports

Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral

Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals

The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Baltimore Sun

Trey Mancini, fiancee Sara Perlman say goodbye to Baltimore: ‘It really was a dream come true for me to play for the Orioles’

Even now, several days removed from the curtain call that marked the end of Trey Mancini’s career as an Oriole at Camden Yards, he and his fiancee Sara Perlman get goosebumps thinking about it. The crowd chanted Mancini’s name, eager for a way to say goodbye to a player who’s known no other home in the big leagues. Mancini, who had just hit an inside-the-park home run on July 28, which the ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees trade Joey Gallo to surprising team

The New York Yankees traded disappointing slugger Joey Gallo on Tuesday, which was not a surprise. The team taking Gallo, however, is a bit unexpected. The Yankees are trading Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple reports. The Yankees are getting Double-A pitcher Clayton Beeter in exchange for Gallo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: Only 1 MLB Team Didn't Make A Trade Before Deadline

Tuesday brought an absolute whirlwind of blockbuster trade deals before the 2022 MLB trade deadline. According to ESPN stats and info, this year's trade dealings included five All-Star players — Andrew Benintendi, Luis Castillo, Josh Hader, Jorge Lopez and Juan Soto. The only team not make a trade before...
MLB
numberfire.com

Nationals send Josh Bell to Padres with Juan Soto

The San Diego Padres acquired first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. The Padres acquired Bell with outfielder Juan Soto in exchange for infielder C.J. Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell, outfielder James Wood, left-hander MacKenzie Gore (elbow), and right-hander Jarlin Susana. Eric Hosmer is also expected to be dealt out of San Diego in a separate trade, likely setting up Bell as the Padres' everyday first baseman.
WASHINGTON, DC
TMZ.com

San Diego Padres Trading For MLB Superstar Juan Soto

11:41 AM PT -- After rejecting the trade, Hosmer has now reportedly been sent to the Boston Red Sox instead. A Nats-Padres deal for Soto, however, is still expected to be completed nonetheless. 10:44 AM PT -- Hosmer will not be going to D.C. as part of the trade --...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jose Quintana: First start with new team on tap

Quintana is scheduled to start the Cardinals' series finale with the Cubs in St. Louis on Thursday. Quintana will be making his Cardinals debut Thursday after he was acquired from the Pirates on Monday along with reliever Chris Stratton in exchange for right-hander Johan Oviedo and first baseman Malcom Nunez. The Cardinals also added another starting pitcher in Jordan Montgomery prior to Tuesday's deadline, leaving Dakota Hudson most at risk of moving to the bullpen if St. Louis opts to maintain a five-man rotation. Quintana had been solid through his first 20 outings of the season with Pittsburgh, compiling a 3.50 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 103 innings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Likely headed for reserve role

Diaz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Miami reinstated Garrett Cooper (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, a transaction that could spell an end to Diaz's time as an everyday player. At the very least, the lefty-hitting Diaz will likely sit against left-handed pitching moving forward, and the Marlins won't be able to find a spot for him in the lineup against right-handed pitching unless they decide to steer away from the first base/designated-hitter timeshare between Cooper and Jesus Aguilar. Diaz didn't do much to help his case for playing over Cooper or Aguilar during his recent eight-game run as a starter, as he went just 6-for-28 (.214 average) with five walks against nine strikeouts during that stretch.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Trey Mancini Left Orioles Fans A Heartwarming Message

Trey Mancini is headed to Houston. In a three-team deal with the Tampa Bay Rays, the Baltimore Orioles sent Mancini over to the Houston Astros. And thus ends Mancini’s time in Baltimore, where he was loved and respected by every fan and teammate. The deal itself is a little...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Logs another steal

Mateo went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers. Two of the top three base-stealers play for Baltimore, with Mateo (26) and Cedric Mullins (23) trailing only Miami's Jon Berti's (groin) major-league-leading 28. In his last 11 games, Mateo's provided a more well-rounded line with three home runs, four steals, eight RBI and eight runs scored. He's batted .297 in that span to lift his season average to .216 through 97 contests overall.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Yankees' Jose Trevino: Riding pine Wednesday

Trevino isn't starting Wednesday against Seattle. Trevino is getting a breather after he went 4-for-8 with three home runs, a double and four RBI over the last two games. Kyle Higashioka will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Padres' Jorge Alfaro: On bench Thursday

Alfaro isn't starting Thursday against the Rockies, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Alfaro started the last three games and went 3-for-12 with three RBI, a run and five strikeouts. Austin Nola is taking over behind the dish and batting eighth.
SAN DIEGO, CA

