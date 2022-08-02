2022 UFC event schedule: Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill, Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 on tap

Read on www.cbssports.com
RIP Ronda Rousey's 'Road House' Remake
The sports world has suffered some big loses lately. Bill Russell, Vin Scully, and now Ronda Rousey's Road House remake. With the news that Jake Gyllenhaal will
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On When Ronda Rousey Is Expected To Return To WWE TV
Lost in all the excitement of who may or may not have been appearing on “WWE Raw” yesterday was the fact that Ronda Rousey is currently in a bit of trouble, at least in storyline. The former “SmackDown” Women’s Champion is currently serving a “suspension” for her actions at WWE SummerSlam, though some new information suggests Rousey won’t be gone all that long.
Sports World Disappointed By Ronda Rousey Movie News
Earlier Wednesday morning, the sports world learned that former UFC star Conor McGregor will be making his big picture debut soon enough. According to MMA insider Ariel Helwani, McGregor is set to make his motion picture debut alongside Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal in a remake of the 1989 Patrick Swayze film Road House.
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor joins ‘Road House’ cast in leading role
Conor McGregor has booked a leading role in the Amazon Studios remake of “Road House,” the production company announced on Monday. McGregor joins Jake Gyllenhaal in the reimagining of the 80s cult classic, which begins filming this month in the Dominican Republic. The ex-champ’s role has not been announced, but Deadline reported he will play an original character.
ETOnline.com
Ronda Rousey Suspended Indefinitely From WWE After Attacking SummerSlam Official
Ronda Rousey won't be seeing the ring anytime soon. The 35-year-old wrestler has been suspended indefinitely by the WWE following her attack on an official during Saturday's SummerSlam in Nashville, Tennessee. The WWE released a statement staying, "Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, RondaRousey has been fined...
MMA Fighting
Ketlen Vieira wants to become ‘female version of Jose Aldo’ with UFC title win over Amanda Nunes
Days before her second UFC fight in 2017, Ketlen Vieira told MMA Fighting she dreamed of becoming the “female version of Jose Aldo”. Five years later, Vieira is close to securing a shot at UFC gold and feels she’s about to turn that dream into reality. With...
UFC on ESPN 40's Brogan Walker using Amanda Nunes' performance vs. Julianna Peña as inspiration
LAS VEGAS – Brogan Walker is looking to make Juliana Miller’s pressure work against her. Walker (7-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC) meets Miller (2-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) on Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 40 main card at the UFC Apex, where the Season 30 “Ultimate Fighter” women’s flyweight winner will be crowned.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Last-Minute Changes To Ric Flair’s Last Match Card
As the dust continues to settle following “Ric Flair’s Last Match,” further details have emerged surrounding last-minute changes that affected the show. As per Wrestling Observer Radio, the Von Erichs (Marshall and Ross Von Erich), who lost to the Briscoes (Jay and Mark Briscoe) in a tag team match via pinfall, had their flight delayed heading to the event from Hawaii. Dave Meltzer noted that the bout was scheduled to be earlier in the show, but because of the delays, the card was altered for the match to take place later than planned. Meltzer also revealed that MLW’s (Major League Wrestling) Alex Hammerstone was booked to be on the show, but his flight was completely canceled, meaning he missed the segment he was booked for with Frank the Clown and the segment ended up being with Jacob Fatu.
mmanews.com
Jon Jones Extends A Warm Welcome To Amanda Nunes
Jon Jones has welcomed Amanda Nunes to an exclusive “club.”. Jon Jones’ current status in the UFC is unclear at this time, but his legacy is pretty clear. Jones is one of the best fighters to have ever fought in the Octagon, and in some people’s books, he is the greatest of all time aka the GOAT.
Dana White says a third fight with Valentina Shevchenko “makes way more sense” for Amanda Nunes compared to a Cris Cyborg rematch: “I mean Amanda absolutely dominated Cyborg”
UFC President Dana White believes a third fight with Valentina Shevchenko “makes way more sense” for Amanda Nunes compared to a Cris Cyborg rematch. Nunes ( MMA) reclaimed her status as UFC “champ champ” last weekend in Dallas, scoring a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Julianna Pena.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Commentator ‘Apologized’ To Booker T This Past Monday At Raw
Booker T was back behind the “WWE Raw” commentary table this past Monday in Houston, and the two-time WWE Hall Of Famer got more than just the ringside experience. In 2018, matters between Booker and Corey Graves seemed to have gotten heated after Booker was removed from his broadcast position at “Raw.” Booker mentioned that Graves had something to do with it, and Graves seemingly backed that up. Booker said he would be happy to fight Graves if he ever found him on the street.
MMA Fighting
Matheus Nicolau vs. Matt Schnell headed to Dec. 3 UFC event
UFC-ranked flyweights Matheus Nicolau and Matt Schnell will meet at a UFC event scheduled for Dec. 3, multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans told MMA Fighting after an initial report from MMA Junkie. Nicolau and Schnell respectively reside at No. 7 and No. 8 in the promotion’s...
MMA Fighting
PFL CEO says ‘outreach’ being made for Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg, hopes to be in Nate Diaz talks as well
Can PFL turn Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg into a reality?. Cyborg, the reigning Bellator women’s featherweight champion, is currently one of the biggest free agents in MMA after her contract expired this summer following a successful title defense over Arlene Blencowe in Bellator 279. On Wednesday’s episode of The MMA Hour, PFL CEO Peter Murray said the promotion has reached out to Cyborg and still hopes to facilitate a deal that could lead to a matchup between her and PFL star Harrison, regardless of whether it’s under the PFL umbrella or as a co-promotion with Bellator.
mmanews.com
UFC Rankings Report: Nunes’ Redemption Gets Rewarded
The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 277, and we’ve got the full report for you below!. Men’s Pound for Pound: After winning interim flyweight gold at UFC 277, Brandon Moreno returns to the P4P rankings at #14, sending Robert Whittaker down to #15. Women’s Pound for...
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter KO’s Opponent With Brutal Spinning Kick
Flyweight prospect Iago Torres left Renan Fiuza unconscious after a spinning hook kick at Action Fight 21 in Brazil. Torres and Fiuza were battling in the featured preliminary bout of Action Fight 21 last Saturday. Torres was making his professional debut while Fiuza was looking to earn another win in just his second professional fight.
ComicBook
Watch Former WWE Star Make Their AEW Debut
All Elite Wrestling just brought in a former WWE star during the latest episode of AEW Dark, and you can watch his introduction to the AEW crowd in the video below. Last night's AEW Dark was the debut of Parker Boudreaux in AEW, who was formerly known as Harland in WWE NXT, and many were shocked to see him among the onslaught of releases by WWE over the past two years, especially after all the buzz he came into the company with. Now he's had his first match in AEW, and while it remains to be seen if he will sign (or has signed) a long-term deal with the company, the first step towards that is now complete, and you can watch his introduction in the video below.
Urijah Faber reveals how close he was to fighting Conor McGregor at UFC 196: “Dana told me I was the guy”
UFC bantamweight Urijah Faber nearly fought Conor McGregor at UFC 196. At that event in March 2016, it was supposed to ‘The Notorious’ moving up to lightweight. The then UFC featherweight champion was expected to face Rafael dos Anjos, the-then lightweight titleholder. However, weeks before the fight, the Brazilian got injured.
UFC tonight: UFC 59, betting odds & watch times
There is no event from the UFC tonight, following an action-packed UFC 277 card this past Saturday. The next event
