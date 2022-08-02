Read on alerts.weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Clay, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 08:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-10 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Clay; Richland The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Little Wabash River below Clay City affecting Richland and Clay Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Wabash River below Clay City. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, North Clay Road...1 mile east of the gage is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 22.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Friday was 22.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 17.4 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Little Wabash River Clay City 18.0 22.0 Fri 8 am CDT 21.5 21.2 20.6
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee, Livingston by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ford; Iroquois; Kankakee; Livingston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON...EASTERN KANKAKEE...FORD...NORTHWESTERN IROQUOIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 249 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lowell to near Martinton to 6 miles west of Paxton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kankakee, Lowell, Gibson City, Momence, Gilman, Clifton, Chatsworth, Onarga, Grant Park, St. Anne, Chebanse, Piper City, Ashkum, Aroma Park, Hopkins Park, Martinton, Crescent City, Danforth, Sun River Terrace and Melvin. This includes... Kankakee Community College and Kankakee County Fairgrounds and Speedway. Including the following interstate I-57 between mile markers 271 and 311. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cook, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 13:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cook; DuPage; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; Lake; Livingston; Will SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 514 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IL . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COOK DUPAGE FORD GRUNDY IROQUOIS KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL LAKE LIVINGSTON WILL
