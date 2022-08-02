Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coles, Cumberland, Effingham, Moultrie, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-03 18:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bond; Clinton; Fayette; Marion; Washington The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clinton County in south central Illinois Southeastern Bond County in south central Illinois Northwestern Marion County in south central Illinois Central Fayette County in south central Illinois Northeastern Washington County in south central Illinois * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 614 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brownstown to Germantown, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * These severe thunderstorms will remain over areas of Clinton, southeastern Bond, northwestern Marion, central Fayette and northeastern Washington Counties, including the following locations: Bartelso...Alma...La Clede...Loogootee...St. James Huey...Hoffman...Pittsburg...St. Paul and Avena. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Illinois between exits 63 and 76. Interstate 57 in Illinois between exits 116 and 135. This also includes Carlyle Lake Recreational Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BOND COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO