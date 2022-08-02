Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coles, Cumberland, Effingham, Moultrie, Shelby by NWS

Read on alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Western Jasper, Clay, and Southeastern Effingham County Until 7:45pm
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Western Jasper County in southeastern Illinois... Clay County in south central Illinois... Southeastern Effingham County in south central Illinois... * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 659 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Watson to near Iola to Salem, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Iola around 705 PM CDT. Louisville and Dieterich around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Flora, Bible Grove, Wheeler, Xenia, Sailor Springs, Bogota, Ingraham and Clay City. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Flood Warning issued for Gallatin, Wayne, White by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 09:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Gallatin; Wayne; White The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Little Wabash River at Carmi. .Heavy rain this week continues to cause rises on the Little Wabash River. The river is expected to crest at Carmi tomorrow. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Wabash River at Carmi. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 28.7 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 28.9 feet tomorrow morning. It will then hold fairly steady through Wednesday. - Flood stage is 27.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Fayette by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 09:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-08 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Fayette The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Kaskaskia River at Vandalia. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Kaskaskia River at Vandalia. * WHEN...Until Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Agricultural levee begins to be slightly overtopped. No residences are affected at this level. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 19.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday was 19.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.2 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7:00 am) Location Stg Stage Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Kaskaskia River Vandalia 18.0 19.1 22.2 19.4 10.2 6.5 5.7
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bond, Calhoun, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Clinton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 13:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bond; Calhoun; Champaign; Christian; Clark; Clay; Clinton; Coles; Cumberland; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Fayette; Greene; Jasper; Jersey; Logan; Macon; Macoupin; Madison; Marion; McLean; Menard; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Moultrie; Piatt; Pike; Randolph; Sangamon; Scott; Shelby; St. Clair; Vermilion; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 515 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IL . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOND CALHOUN CHAMPAIGN CHRISTIAN CLARK CLAY CLINTON COLES CUMBERLAND DE WITT DOUGLAS EDGAR EFFINGHAM FAYETTE GREENE JASPER JERSEY LOGAN MACON MACOUPIN MADISON MARION MCLEAN MENARD MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN MOULTRIE PIATT PIKE RANDOLPH SANGAMON SCOTT SHELBY ST. CLAIR VERMILION WASHINGTON
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bond, Clinton, Fayette, Marion, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 18:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bond; Clinton; Fayette; Marion; Washington The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clinton County in south central Illinois Southeastern Bond County in south central Illinois Northwestern Marion County in south central Illinois Central Fayette County in south central Illinois Northeastern Washington County in south central Illinois * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 614 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brownstown to Germantown, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * These severe thunderstorms will remain over areas of Clinton, southeastern Bond, northwestern Marion, central Fayette and northeastern Washington Counties, including the following locations: Bartelso...Alma...La Clede...Loogootee...St. James Huey...Hoffman...Pittsburg...St. Paul and Avena. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Illinois between exits 63 and 76. Interstate 57 in Illinois between exits 116 and 135. This also includes Carlyle Lake Recreational Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Marion County Until 7:30pm
The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Marion County in south central Illinois... * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 650 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Salem, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Kinmundy around 700 PM CDT. Omega around 705 PM CDT. Stephen Forbes Station around 710 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 57 in Illinois between exits 116 and 127. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for De Witt, Logan, McLean by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 14:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: De Witt; Logan; McLean The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Logan County in central Illinois Northwestern De Witt County in central Illinois Southwestern McLean County in central Illinois * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 200 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over McLean, or 14 miles southwest of Bloomington, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Heyworth and Bloomington. This includes the following highways Interstate 55 between mile markers 140 and 157. Interstate 74 between mile markers 134 and 135. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Christian, Northern Moultrie, Piatt, Southwestern Champaign, Northwestern Douglas, and Southern Macon Counties
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Christian County in central Illinois... Northern Moultrie County in central Illinois... Piatt County in central Illinois... Southwestern Champaign County in east central Illinois... Northwestern Douglas County in east central Illinois... Southern Macon County in central Illinois... * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Monticello to near Macon, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Monticello and Bement around 355 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Tolono, Pesotum, Savoy, Lovington, Philo, Hammond, Arthur and Atwood. This includes the following highways... Interstate 57 between mile markers 220 and 232. Interstate 72 between mile markers 144 and 153, and between mile markers 156 and 168.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch and Flood Watch Issued for Area Counties
There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch and a Flood Watch in effect for counties within our listening area today. According to the National Weather Service, severe storms remain possible along a squall line that is moving through Central Illinois. The line is slowly moving east at 20mph. The primary hazard...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Christian, De Witt, Logan, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 08:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-02 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln. Target Area: Christian; De Witt; Logan; Macon; Moultrie; Piatt The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Logan County in central Illinois Northeastern Christian County in central Illinois Northwestern Moultrie County in central Illinois Southern Piatt County in central Illinois Southern De Witt County in central Illinois Macon County in central Illinois * Until 915 AM CDT. * At 849 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chestnut, or 10 miles southwest of Clinton, moving southeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Decatur, Clinton, Monticello, Mount Zion, Forsyth, Maroa, Bement, Cerro Gordo, Harristown, Long Creek, Warrensburg, Blue Mound, Macon, Argenta, Oreana, Niantic, Dalton City, Hammond, Weldon and Latham. This includes Interstate 72 between mile markers 125 and 166. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fulton, Logan, Mason, McLean, Peoria, Schuyler, Tazewell by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 07:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-02 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln. Target Area: Fulton; Logan; Mason; McLean; Peoria; Schuyler; Tazewell; Woodford The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Logan County in central Illinois Woodford County in central Illinois Fulton County in west central Illinois Tazewell County in central Illinois Northwestern McLean County in central Illinois East central Schuyler County in west central Illinois Mason County in central Illinois Central Peoria County in central Illinois * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 735 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Trivoli, or 7 miles northeast of Canton, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Peoria, Pekin, Canton, Eureka, Havana, Lewistown, Mason City, East Peoria, Morton, Washington, Bartonville, Creve Coeur, West Peoria, Metamora, Germantown Hills, Marquette Heights, El Paso, Tremont, Roanoke and Bellevue. This includes the following highways Interstate 155 between mile markers 4 and 31. Interstate 39 between mile markers 9 and 21. Interstate 474 between mile markers 0 and 14. Interstate 74 between mile markers 78 and 125. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Illinois gets a foot of rain, the U.S.’s third 1,000-year rain in one week
The United States saw its third 1-in-1,000-year rain in a week on Monday night and Tuesday morning, as southern Illinois was drenched by 8 to 12 inches of rain in 12 hours. An area just south of Newton, Ill., recorded 14 inches of rainfall in just 12 hours, according to the National Weather Service. Thunderstorms brought damaging winds and heavy rainfall through midafternoon on Tuesday.
CWLP works to restore power for 861 customers in Springfield after storm
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Springfield City Water, Light and Power report several power outages after the afternoon storm. According to the CWLP high winds, rain and lightning, brought branches across power lines and caused other trouble leading to power outages in Springfield. Crews are currently working to restore power to 861...
Southern Illinois storm spares lives, spoils soybeans
NEWTON — Parts of southern Illinois are recovering after a sudden storm dropped about ten inches of rain and hail in less than 24 hours. No one was injured in Jasper County, according to the sheriff’s department. The casualties in this flash flood were the crops. Farmer Richard...
Illinois farmer seeing crop loss from major rainfall
Illinois farmer seeing crop loss from major rainfall. Multiple rainstorms have a southern Illinois farmer tallying up crop losses. “In the last three weeks we’ve had around 18 inches of rain that came in 6 different events.”. Josh Harris who farms near Clay City Illinois tells Brownfield the rain...
CWLP responding to power outages in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — City Water, Light and Power said there are several power outages in Springfield as a result of thunderstorms moving through the area. CWLP said the outages were caused by tree branches falling on power lines and “pockets of individual trouble” in backyards. CWLP’s outage tracker indicates that there are about 800 […]
LOCAL / AREA COVID-19 UPDATE
(SPRINGFIELD) In the latest update from the Illinois Department of Public Health, there was a 9% increase in new COVID-19 cases in Illinois last week over the previous week. While the counties in the High Community Level increased last week to 66, up from 58 the week before, the number of counties in the Medium Community Level last week dropped to 31, down from 36 the previous week. The remaining 8 counties are in the Low Community Level. All but one of our fifteen area downstate counties are on the High Level list, White County is on the Medium List. Everyone is urged to stay diligent in taking precautions to fight all coronavirus variants. For more on all numbers and details, go to cdc.org website.
Teutopolis and Montrose Fire Protection Districts Respond to Semi Rollover on I-70
The Teutopolis and Montrose Fire Departments responded to a semi rollover on Interstate 70 on Thursday. The following was released by the Teutopolis Fire Department on their Facebook Page:. “On Thursday, 8/4/2022 at 11:27 hours, Teutopolis Firefughters, with auto-aid from Montrose FPD, were dispatched to a reported rollover tractor trailer...
Crews install Route 66 neon sign at State Fairgrounds
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State leaders are trying to teach more people about Historic Route 66. As part of that effort, crews installed a 40-foot neon highway sign at the State Fairgrounds on Wednesday. The sign was paid for with money from a state tourism grant, and leaders said the exhibit will bring people to […]
UPDATE: Two people hit by a train in Washington Co. identified
The Washington County Coroner's has identified two people hit by an Amtrak train early Wednesday morning. 28-year-old Curtis Braswell of Marble Hill, Missouri and 21-year-old Della Blewett of Mt. Vernon were both pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner's office says it appears both were in the railroad tracks just...
