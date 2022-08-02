Minnesota Twins acquire Baltimore Orioles closer Jorge Lopez, Cincinnati Reds starter Tyler Mahle, Detroit Tigers reliever Michael Fulmer

Read on www.espn.com
Xander Bogaerts’ fiery response to Christian Vazquez trade should worry Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox have had a confusing trade deadline, to say the least. After Chaim Bloom started pulling the trigger on some trades, the direction the Red Sox are headed was made even less clear, prompting a brutally honest response from shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Amid the flurry of activity in Boston, Bogaerts couldn’t hide […] The post Xander Bogaerts’ fiery response to Christian Vazquez trade should worry Red Sox fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade
A little more than a year after acquiring Joey Gallo in a deal before the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees shipped off their disappointing outfielder to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league right-hander Clayton Beeter on Tuesday. Gallo struggled mightily during his tenure in New York, notching a paltry .159 […] The post Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joey Gallo gave heartbreaking interview about struggles with Yankees
Joey Gallo is headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers, which comes as a big relief for him. Gallo and Joely Rodriguez were acquired by the New York Yankees at last year’s trade deadline for four prospects. Gallo had spent his entire career with Texas, whose fans he said understood that he was a low-average, big-power, high-strikeout player. But with the Yankees, Gallo’s average dropped even more, and so did his power.
Look: Noah Syndergaard's Reaction To Phillies Trade Is Going Viral
Noah Syndergaard is on the move. The veteran righty was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies just ahead of the deadline this Tuesday night, ending his tenure with the Los Angeles Angels. Syndergaard will be a key member of the Phillies' rotation moving forward. And it looks like he may have...
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
Family Of Yankees Fans Welcome New Bronx Bomber Back Home
On Tuesday, left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery was traded by the New York Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pinstripes organization is the only baseball family that the 29 year-old ever knew. In return for Montgomery, general manager Brian Cashman acquired the Gold Glove centerfielder that he desired for his playoff run, Harrison Bader. In a strange turn of events, the 28 year-old Bader is coming home to his family in New York, which happens to be a group of Yankees fans.
‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals
The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gio was initially 'completely pissed off' after Mets trade deadline
Gio explained that he was initially “completely pissed off” about the Mets lack of moves at the trade deadline, but he has since calmed down.
Michael Kay unloads on Joey Gallo after Yankees trade
Leading up to the trade deadline, where his departure from the Yankees was such a certainty that the slugger packed his bags Monday night instead of Tuesday, Joey Gallo embarked on a brutally honest media tour, supplying the ammunition for countless depressing exit interviews about his time in the Bronx.
Braves Trade For Veteran Closer: Fans React
The Atlanta Braves are reportedly acquiring veteran closer Raisel Iglesias from the Los Angeles Angels in a last-minute trade before the 2022 deadline. The Braves are sending veteran right hander Jesse Chavez and third-year lefty Tucker Davidson to LA in exchange for Iglesias. The MLB world took to Twitter to...
Brian Cashman breaks down Yankees' Harrison Bader-Jordan Montgomery trade
“(Bader) is a really talented kid, local kid, and it’s hard to get your hands on someone of that caliber – and it takes something to get something,” Cashman said of the deal.
Phillies, Angles Reportedly Agree To Trade For All-Star Pitcher
The Philadelphia Phillies rounded out a busy Tuesday by acquiring a former All-Star pitcher. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Philadelphia landed Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels. Per The Athletic's Jayson Stark, the Angels will receive outfielder Mickey Moniak. The former No. 1 pick has 12 hits and 10...
Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto
The St. Louis Cardinals were firmly entrenched in the Juan Soto sweepstakes alongside the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the Padres ultimately pulled away and made an offer that the Washington Nationals could not refuse. But the Cardinals are still looking to add despite missing out on Soto. According to St. Louis […] The post Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Boston Red Sox enrage fanbase with latest veteran DFA
The Boston Red Sox will designate veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment on Thursday. The Boston Red Sox acquired Tommy Pham at the trade deadline, which put Jarren Duran as the regular center fielder and Jackie Bradley Jr. as expendable. Bradley will reportedly be designated for assignment on Thursday. He has often been used as a designated hitter this season.
MLB World Reacts To The Yankees, Dodgers Trade
The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers, two of the top teams in baseball, agreed to a blockbuster trade just before Tuesday's MLB deadline. The Yankees are sending two-time All-Star Joey Gallo to LA in exchange for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. Dodgers fans were hoping to land superstar...
Braves get a discouraging injury update on Ozzie Albies
Originally, the timeline looked like it could be as early as the middle of July. Now, it seems like Albies could be out a bit longer. The Braves added Ehire Adrianza, a player from the 2021 World Series run, to the roster to platoon with Orlando Arcia at second base. Hopefully, Albies can be back for the 2022 postseason push — the Braves will need him.
Look: Yankees Fans Not Happy With Significant Pitcher Trade
On Tuesday afternoon, Major League Baseball's trade deadline came and went, but not without some significant action. One of the final deals to be made before the deadline officially set in was between the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals. New York shipped out a veteran pitcher for an outfielder.
Report: Phillies acquire outfielder Brandon Marsh in trade with Angels
The Los Angeles Angels traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in a deal that is expected to send minor league catcher Logan O'Hoppe to the Angels organization, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. Marsh, 24, made his major league debut last July after being touted as...
Dodgers News: LA Top Prospect Set for MLB Debut Tonight in San Francisco
Tonight, in the bay area, the Dodgers and Giants will play the 3rd game of the series. Julio Urias will be on the mound and faces off against right-hander, Alex Cobb. Los Angeles will be trying to keep up their momentum on offense as they have put up 17 runs in the first 2 games of the series and ...
