Public Safety

Tributes paid after Leicestershire firefighter dies while off duty

 3 days ago
BBC

Abandoned baby found under Gateshead bridge

A baby has been found abandoned in a pram under a bridge in Gateshead. The child was discovered "safe and well" below the Queen Elizabeth II Metro Bridge shortly after 18:30 BST on Monday. Northumbria Police said there were no parents or guardians present but the parents had since been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bedale: Tributes paid to teenagers killed in collision

Tributes have been paid to two teenagers who died in a collision in North Yorkshire on Friday. An Alfa Romeo carrying a total of four males crashed on the B6268 Masham Road, near Thornton Watlass, Bedale, at about 23:00 BST, North Yorkshire Police said. Wensleydale RUFC said two of the...
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Killer Told Cops ‘It Was Just a Bit of Fun’ After Pushing Stranger to Her Death

A man who was convicted of killing a stranger when he picked her up and threw her off a pier told police: “I just pushed her, it was just a bit of fun.” Jacob Foster attacked Charmaine O’Donnell at Helensburgh Pier in Scotland in April 2021. The 25-year-old victim drowned after sustaining severe neck injuries after she was pushed into the water. Foster, who has a learning disability, was convicted of “culpable homicide” after denying murder. Caitlin McTaggart, who had gone to the pier with O’Donnell, testified in court that they were talking to three men fishing when it appeared Foster was also trying to get involved in the conversation. A“commotion” then followed in which Foster pushed O’Donnell over the railings and someone shouted to McTaggart: “That’s your pal.” “I was screaming at [Foster] to help her,” McTaggart told the court. “He just kept saying: ‘What have I done? I have taken it too far this time. I am going away for a long time.’”Read it at BBC
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Guildford pub bomb family demands fresh police probe

Police should reopen an inquiry into an IRA bombing which killed five and left 11 people wrongly imprisoned, a family of one of the victims has said. The IRA attacked two Guildford pubs in 1974 as its terror campaign escalated. Two men admitted to carrying out the bombings, but Cassandra...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Archie Battersbee: Family seek permission for hospice move

The family of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee have sought legal permission to move him from the Royal London Hospital to a hospice. The High Court is now considering the application, after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) refused a request to delay withdrawing treatment. Archie's mother said she wanted her...
HEALTH
BBC

Three teenagers killed in car crash in North Yorkshire

Three teenagers have been killed and another has been seriously hurt in a crash in North Yorkshire. A grey Alfa Romeo carrying four males crashed on the B6268 Masham Road near Thornton Watlass, Bedale at about 23:00 BST on Friday. North Yorkshire Police said a 17-year-old and two 18-year-old passengers...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Little boy, 7, who died from 'serious health issues' as cops kick off investigation into possible criminal neglect – the state's second in a month

A seven-year-old Adelaide boy who died from 'serious health issues' has been pictured for the first time - as police launch South Australia's second major investigation into potential criminal neglect within the last month. Makai Wanganeen was 'very sick' on February 10 when he was taken from his home in...
HEALTH

