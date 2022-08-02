Oklahoma climbs to No. 5 in the nation for good highway bridge conditions

Read on www.kxii.com
KHBS
Legal settlement provides money for two Oklahoma towns rocked by 2016 earthquakes
A legal settlement has made money available to two Oklahoma towns rocked by earthquakes in late 2016. Cushing was impacted by an earthquake that shut down businesses and damaged homes. Now, a legal settlement with an oil company will give money back to locals. "The earthquake hit and actually crashed...
‘It is going to make a difference,’ Town of Davenport welcomes proposed turnpike expansion
Oklahomans across the state of Oklahoma have been protesting planned turnpike expansion through the Access Oklahoma highway infrastructure project since its announcement back in February. However, residents in the town of Davenport are rolling out a welcome mat, saying it could inject some much-needed life into the community.
kgou.org
Oil company agrees to $850k settlement for 2016 Oklahoma earthquake damages
Residents around Pawnee and Cushing are one step closer to winning a class-action settlement involving earthquake damage. The lawsuit was filed following two 2016 earthquakes — one of which set a state record for the largest magnitude ever recorded. The wastewater disposal well operator Eagle Road Oil LLC agreed...
Commissioner questions rate increase for utility companies effected by 2021 winter storm
Oklahomans can expect a few extra dollars added to their utility bill as four companies start trying to recoup losses accrued during the historic February 2021 winter storm.
Oklahoma’s Biggest Pow Wow Is Coming Up Soon
Summer in Oklahoma is many things. It's brutally hot. It's a great excuse to float the river. There's a rodeo nearly every weekend and peak pow wow season across the state. If you don't know what a pow wow is, it is definitely something you should experience at least once in your lifetime, but spoilers... you'll go back time and time again.
U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern, Oklahoma leaders discuss manufacturing issues
Congressman Kevin Hern, local leaders discuss issues local manufacturers are facing and supply chain issues
Author of Oklahoma House Bill 1775 says history can still be taught in class
State Rep. Kevin West said the law he authored – House Bill 1775 – is not intended to block history lessons, but it does prevent lessons with the intent of forcing blame on students for past actions.
Oklahoma woman plans to sue OG&E after allegedly shocked by electrified fence
An Oklahoma City woman is saying she was electrified by her fence, and OG&E wasn't helping her fix the problem. Now, she plans sue them.
KOCO
Incorrectly installed septic systems in Oklahoma counties lead to revoked license
STILLWATER, Okla. — Septic systems installed incorrectly in some Oklahoma counties have led to a revoked license. Up to 70 homes could have sewage in their yards across Payne and Noble counties. The Department of Environmental Qualities said it is an ongoing investigation into a local septic system installer...
CA Gov. Newsom to Hollywood: Stop filming in Oklahoma, Georgia
Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom penned a letter to Variety Magazine urging Hollywood executives to stop doing business in states that are waging "a cruel assault on essential right."
KOCO
TIMELINE: Parts of Oklahoma could see strong storms, wind gusts of 60 mph
Parts of Oklahoma have seen rain Thursday morning and during the early afternoon hours, but some could see strong storms this evening. KOCO 5 meteorologist Taylor Cox says the rain will be on and off throughout the day, and the risk of strong and possibly damaging storms increases Thursday afternoon and evening. The biggest threat is strong winds that could reach 60 mph.
alaskasnewssource.com
Oklahoma man receives fine, suspension of license for musk ox harvested on subsistence permit
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Oklahoma man was fined in Nome District Court after illegally harvesting a musk ox near Kotzebue in March 2020. According to a press release from the Alaska Department of Law, 56-year-old Paul Dewitt Atkins — an outdoor writer and pro staffer — illegally harvested a musk ox while claiming residency in both Alaska and Oklahoma.
Group asks Oklahoma Corporation Commission to stop utility rate hikes
One group has called on the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to halt utility rate hikes. The commission responded to the major request, by AARP.
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
Cherokee Nation announces relief program to benefit ranchers handling drought conditions
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — While multiple burn bans have been lifted in Green Country, several counties in the Cherokee Nation are experiencing extreme drought conditions. On Tuesday, Cherokee National Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner announced a $1 million dollar relief program to help out Cherokee ranchers.
Oklahoma, 25 other states file lawsuit over USDA nondiscrimination clause
26 state attorneys generals, including Oklahoma attorney general John O’Connor, have filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration. The lawsuit is directed at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, who released new guidance aimed at protecting LGBTQI+ students who receive federal nutritional assistance at school earlier this year. The amended...
This Oklahoma Hidden Oasis is the Perfect Place to Cool Off & Unwind This Summer
There's a hidden oasis in Oklahoma where the waters are crystal clear and aqua-blue as a tropical island. A beautiful place where the entire family can cool off and unwind this summer. As hot as it's been lately we're all looking for a reprieve from Mother Nature's moodiness and the never-ending 100-degree oppressive heat!
okcfox.com
Could Oklahoma have abortion protections on the ballot? Advocates weigh-in on Kansas vote
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH)- — An unexpected vote in Kansas has prevented abortion bans in the state's constitution. After seeing a red state protecting abortion rights, many in Oklahoma are wondering if the same could happen here. Oklahomans could file for an initiative petition for the question to be...
Places To Experience Native American Culture In Oklahoma
We've talked before about how Oklahoma is so wrongly considered a "fly-over" state that has little to nothing to offer modern-day America. This belief is mostly held by people that have either never been here or those who have, yet never bothered to experience the Sooner State. We call these...
CDC reports 84 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma
At this point, officials believe there are 20,663 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
