NMU now offers Substance Use Minor for fall 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Preventing and treating substance use disorders will now be a minor study at NMU. NMU Rural Health Department Director Elise Bur said the Substance Use Minor is useful to students pursuing social degrees and careers. “It will really benefit a number of fields such as nursing,...
Forsyth Public Library hosts ‘Science in the Park’
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County kids learned about science in a different way Wednesday. The Forsyth Public Library hosted Science in the Park to end its summer reading program. Marquette County kids conducted a variety of experiments, such as making ink float on water, putting Mentos in Diet Coke and making a baking soda and vinegar volcano.
Silver Creek Church ready for Backpack SOS this weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Church in Chocolay Township will host its annual Backpack SOS program. The church is now accepting donations and purchasing back-to-school supplies, including backpacks and hygiene kits. This Saturday, August 6, they’ll be handed out to families in need. Silver Creek Church’s Lead Pastor, Kevin...
CTE Committee encourages UP organizations to collaborate
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Career and Technical Education (CTE) Committee met Wednesday to encourage collaboration between U.P. organizations assisting students entering the workforce. The committee connects high school and college-age students with programs that prepare them for the workforce and encourages students to explore alternatives to four-year degrees. Since...
OSF St. Francis Hospital honors mission partners
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - OSF St. Francis Hospital is honoring its mission partners who worked through the pandemic. “We just wanted to take a step back and really acknowledge what everyone has done and really recognize and remember what has happened,” said Heather Sheski, manager of rehab services at OSF St. Francis Hospital.
Great Lakes Sports Commission searchs for Executive Director
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Sports Commission (GLSC) with the mission of promoting Michigan as a premier destination for recreation, sports, and tourism, is seeking an executive director. GLSC is searching for someone who sees sports as a powerful economic engine and will lead as a community champion to...
Ore to Shore addresses sexism allegations regarding prize money after petition asks for changes
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ore to Shore says it is aware of concerns regarding the “perceived inequitable distribution of racer prize money between men and women in its 48-mile event.”. It released the following statement Wednesday evening after a petition circulated asking for changes. “Our prize structure has been...
interlochenpublicradio.org
A tiny wasp could give hope to northern Michigan cherry farmers
Scientists, cherry growers, and self-professed “science nerds” peered into a box of test tubes to get a glimpse of a tiny wasp. Inside the MSU’s Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Station, at the top of a hill overlooking cherry orchards and rolling farmland, there’s hope that the samba wasp — no bigger than a grain of rice — could change the region’s agricultural landscape for the better.
Iron Mountain Civil War veteran’s story published
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County author brought a Civil War veteran’s story to life, including his connection to Iron Mountain. Keith Huotari is not only heard over the airways of Results Broadcasting, he is also a published author. His book, “Perfect Union -- Iron Mountain and its last surviving Civil War soldier,” is a biography of Samuel Bassett.
Manny Mag’s food truck serving authentic Mexican food all summer
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... you can book a kayak tour with Marquette Mountain and Iron County fair is in full swing. Plus... Manny Mag’s food truck shares what it’s serving up this summer. Manny Magdaleno shows off life on a food truck... ...and puts...
Michigan Made: MamaSuds cleaning products and Lake Superior Woolen
Mich. (WLUC) - MamaSuds is located in Davisburg. The company’s product line includes eco-friendly household cleaners. The ingredients are all-natural. Lake Superior Woolen is in Rudyard; A fourth-generation sheep farmer owns it. The fleece is 100% virgin wool, which means the wool is resilient durable and soft.
Scuba divers to clean up Marquette’s Lower Harbor deep waters Saturday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual effort to clean the waters of Marquette’s Lower Harbor is returning Saturday. For the fourth straight year, the Great Lakes Scuba Divers and Lake Preservation Club is holding its Underwater Cleanup. Each year, divers from the U.P. and even the Midwest have come to the Lower Harbor to pick up tons of tires and other junk at the bottom of Lake Superior.
Waterfront Arts Festival draws in vendors to Escanaba Saturday
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Ludington Park in Escanaba will be filled with local art this weekend. It’s the 50th annual Waterfront Art Festival hosted by the Bonifas Arts Center. Staff outlined where everyone’s tent will be on Thursday. Local artists will be selling everything from paintings to jewelry....
Marquette Mountain Resorts begins kayak tours
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend Marquette Mountain is beginning guided kayak tours. The tours take groups of 10 kayakers around Lower Harbor and Presque Isle stopping at historic and scenic places around the Marquette coast. The group uses sea kayaks, which are more suited to larger bodies of water....
Feeding America mobile food pantry to be in two locations Wednesday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Feeding America mobile food pantry is scheduled to be in two locations in Upper Michigan on Wednesday, August 3. The first location is in Menominee County and will be at the Greater Marinette-Menominee YMCA on 1600 West Drive. That will begin at 10 a.m. and is a drive through event and it is requested you stay in your vehicle.
Who is Tudor Dixon? Meet the Michigan GOP gubernatorial nominee
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Associated Press reported Tuesday evening that Tudor Dixon has won Michigan GOP gubernatorial nominee. Click here for live election results. The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate will advance to face Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November. This is the first time in state history that two women will face off as major party nominees for governor.
NMU conducts multi-agency shooter training
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU hosted a multiple department active shooting exercise Wednesday. Marquette Police and Fire, Michigan State Police, and the Coast Guard were all present during the activity. The exercise focused on understanding building layouts and learning new techniques. Although the exercise is routine, Marquette Police Detective Lieutenant...
Northern Michigan Man Heading to International Space Station
A man from Charlevoix is headed to space. NASA Astronaut, Josh Cassada is visiting the International Space Station aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft in the coming months. Cassada lives in Charlevoix with his family, but he’ll be calling the Space Station home for the next six months. He’ll perform...
WWMT
Modems blamed for delayed election results in several Michigan counties
LANSING, Mich. — Nearly four in five Michigan counties reported delayed results in Michigan's 2022 primary election. The Secretary of State's office said that's because counties officials had to drive unofficial election results to county clerks' offices. As two million Michigan voters took to the polls Tuesday, election officials...
Rebandt concedes to Dixon, but alleges ‘curious activity’ in Bay County
Late Wednesday evening, the Rev. Ralph Rebandt became the third GOP gubernatorial candidate to concede to right-wing commentator Tudor Dixon — and the second to call into question the validity of the election results. Far-right activist Ryan Kelley has still yet to concede. In a text message exchange with the Advance Wednesday, Kelley baselessly claimed […] The post Rebandt concedes to Dixon, but alleges ‘curious activity’ in Bay County appeared first on Michigan Advance.
