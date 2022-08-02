ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, WV

WVNews

Sandra Marie Owens

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Sandra Marie Owens, 63, of Fairmont, departed this life on Thursday July 28, 2022, at United Hospital Center, surrounded by family, following a brief battle with cancer. She was born on October 30, 1958, in Chicago, IL, a daughter of the late Patricia...
FAIRMONT, WV
City
Aurora, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport falls behind early, drops regional opener, 12-0

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WV News) — The Bridgeport 10-12 All-Stars dropped their first game in the Little League Southeast Region tournament to Harris County (Ga.), 12-0, by mercy rule in four innings. Before Bridgeport even batted, they were in a giant hole.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Weatherization grant approved

CHARLESTON – Gov. Jim Justice has approved over $3.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grant funding for 12 agencies across the state working to reduce energy costs for low-income families by improving the energy efficiency of their homes. Among the recipients are North Central WV Community Action Association, Inc.,...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Tomato Fest is back

FAIRMONT— Main Street Fairmont and the Marion County Master Gardeners are pleased to announce that the Annual Tomato Festival is back and will be held in downtown Fairmont on Aug. 20. Local gardeners interested in entering their prize tomatoes in the competition are asked to bring their entry to...
FAIRMONT, WV

