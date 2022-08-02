ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Mecum Auctions event in Harrisburg set a record with $40 million in sales

FOX 43
FOX 43
 3 days ago
FOX 43

Fat Daddy's closes permanently, auctions off everything

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The proprietors of Fat Daddy's, a York County nightclub known for its shark head on the wall and cornhole tournaments, announced on Friday that the establishment has permanently closed. PCI Auction Group, located in Manheim, is auctioning off everything inside the building, according to the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Lancaster County

Someone hit a major Powerball jackpot at a Lancaster County retailer. The winning ticket was sold on Aug. 3 at a Turkey Hill, located on 1010 Lancaster Pike in Quarryville. The lucky winner purchased a ticket worth $100,000 dollars. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 9-21-56-57-66 and the red Powerball 11, to win the money.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Rite Aid to sell former headquarters

Rite Aid, the long-time East Pennsboro Township-based pharmaceutical company that recently moved its headquarters to Philadelphia has put its former headquarters up for sale. “We are marketing the Camp Hill office for sale and working with a broker,” Terri Hickey, Rite Aid’s director of public relations said in an e-mail.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Midstate Markers: Lemoyne Susquehannock Village

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — At Memorial Park in Lemoyne, one of the state’s newest historical markers marks an old native American settlement-one which might never have been uncovered if a railroad hadn’t wanted to lay some new track. In the early 2000s, Norfolk Southern Railway wanted to...
LEMOYNE, PA
FOX 43

Dr. Oz campaign stops through Central PA

LEBANON, Pa. — On Thursday, Dr. Mehmet Oz joined local supporters for a campaign event at the Red-Headed League in Lebanon. With the midterm elections just three months away and a recent FOX News poll favoring Democratic candidate John Fetterman by 11-points, Dr. Oz is hoping to close the gap.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lebtown.com

Texas Eastern to add 2 miles of pipeline, replace receiver & valve in Myerstown

Energy company Texas Eastern, a subsidiary of Enbridge, is currently seeking regulatory approval for an enhancement to an existing pipeline that runs through Lebanon County. Texas Eastern plans to install approximately two miles of new 36-inch diameter looping pipeline, as well as removing an existing receiver and valve site and building a new receiver and valve site at the end of the two miles of pipeline.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New solar installation planned for Cumberland County

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Midstate could soon have a new solar installation, and it comes with a twist. Texas-based energy called Gen-On, which mostly works with oil, is behind the project. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Hershey’s Chocolate World attraction closing next month

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A beloved film and a Chocolate World staple is closing on Labor Day to make room for a new experience for the attraction’s 50th anniversary. According to a release, the 4D Chocolate Movie will be closing on Labor Day to make room for a bigger experience in 2023. There is no word on whether this will be a new movie, or something entirely different.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster senior complex close to completion

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior living complex in Lancaster is one step closer to completion. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Landis Place on King is a seven-story, 114,000-square-foot building on King Street. The 79-unit...
LANCASTER, PA
iheart.com

Harrisburg Mall Owners Will Soon Tear Down Old Movie Theater

Harrisburg Mall Owners Will Soon Tear Down Old Movie Theater. (Swatara Township, PA) -- The real estate company that owns Harrisburg Mall in Swatara Township says they plan to destroy the old movie theater at the shopping center soon. The mall received a permit a few months ago to demolish the theater except for the platform, Swatara Township Zoning Officer Robert Ihlein says they want to keep the platform intact because there's a parking beneath it. He says the mall wants that to stay in place as they prepare for new, potential tenants.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
FOX 43

Petition to move York State Fair back to September gains traction

YORK, Pa. — Some people in York County are signing a petition to move the York Fair back to its original September date. The petition was created just a few days after the attendance numbers for the 2022 York State Fair were released. This year's fair saw a 34% decrease compared to last year's attendance, when the fair was held over its traditional dates in September.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Thieves target Midstate car dealerships for catalytic converters

Mechanicsburg, Pa. (WHTM)- Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise nationwide and thieves are targeting car dealerships. “I know there are several dealers in the area that have been hit,” said Mike Dorazio. Dorazio owns Platinum Central Pennsylvania. He has 6 locations in the midstate. So far, thieves have hit the Carlisle and Mechanicsburg locations […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
