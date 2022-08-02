Mecum Auctions event in Harrisburg set a record with $40 million in sales

Harrisburg Mall Owners Will Soon Tear Down Old Movie Theater. (Swatara Township, PA) -- The real estate company that owns Harrisburg Mall in Swatara Township says they plan to destroy the old movie theater at the shopping center soon. The mall received a permit a few months ago to demolish the theater except for the platform, Swatara Township Zoning Officer Robert Ihlein says they want to keep the platform intact because there's a parking beneath it. He says the mall wants that to stay in place as they prepare for new, potential tenants.

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO