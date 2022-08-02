Mecum Auctions event in Harrisburg set a record with $40 million in sales

Read on www.fox43.com
Fat Daddy's closes permanently, auctions off everything
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The proprietors of Fat Daddy's, a York County nightclub known for its shark head on the wall and cornhole tournaments, announced on Friday that the establishment has permanently closed. PCI Auction Group, located in Manheim, is auctioning off everything inside the building, according to the...
Is the Bon-Ton making a comeback?
The retailer, which had corporate offices in York County and Wisconsin, closed its 267 stores in 2018 after filing for bankruptcy.
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Lancaster County
Someone hit a major Powerball jackpot at a Lancaster County retailer. The winning ticket was sold on Aug. 3 at a Turkey Hill, located on 1010 Lancaster Pike in Quarryville. The lucky winner purchased a ticket worth $100,000 dollars. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 9-21-56-57-66 and the red Powerball 11, to win the money.
Rained-out ice cream social still results in $10,000 donation
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A free frozen treat on the hottest day of the week, a chance to socialize with your community and give to charity - that will make you scream for ice cream. The 10,000 Scoop Challenge came to Harrisburg on Thursday, Aug. 4 to raise money for...
New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
300-year-old home for sale in Lebanon County
The "Tobias Bickel House" was built in 1720. It was moved to its current location in Myerstown, Lebanon County, and refurbished in 1981. And now, more than 300 years from when it was built, it's up for sale.
Rite Aid to sell former headquarters
Rite Aid, the long-time East Pennsboro Township-based pharmaceutical company that recently moved its headquarters to Philadelphia has put its former headquarters up for sale. “We are marketing the Camp Hill office for sale and working with a broker,” Terri Hickey, Rite Aid’s director of public relations said in an e-mail.
abc27.com
Midstate Markers: Lemoyne Susquehannock Village
LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — At Memorial Park in Lemoyne, one of the state’s newest historical markers marks an old native American settlement-one which might never have been uncovered if a railroad hadn’t wanted to lay some new track. In the early 2000s, Norfolk Southern Railway wanted to...
Stoudt's beer returns with the help of Philadelphia-based Evil Genius Beer Company
ADAMSTOWN, Pa. — Stoudt's Brewing Co. beers are returning to bars with the help of a new partnership. The Lancaster County brewery closed its doors in 2020 following the retirement of brewmaster Carol Stoudt, who had founded the brewery in 1987 along with her husband. "Though the beer had...
Dr. Oz campaign stops through Central PA
LEBANON, Pa. — On Thursday, Dr. Mehmet Oz joined local supporters for a campaign event at the Red-Headed League in Lebanon. With the midterm elections just three months away and a recent FOX News poll favoring Democratic candidate John Fetterman by 11-points, Dr. Oz is hoping to close the gap.
lebtown.com
Texas Eastern to add 2 miles of pipeline, replace receiver & valve in Myerstown
Energy company Texas Eastern, a subsidiary of Enbridge, is currently seeking regulatory approval for an enhancement to an existing pipeline that runs through Lebanon County. Texas Eastern plans to install approximately two miles of new 36-inch diameter looping pipeline, as well as removing an existing receiver and valve site and building a new receiver and valve site at the end of the two miles of pipeline.
‘Good Stuff Cheap’ retailer, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opens store number 450
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opened its first store in 1982 in Hampden Township, and 40-years-later, the discount retailer has now opened store number 450. Ollie’s opened store its newest store on Wednesday at 11610 W. 95th St. in Overland Park, Kansas. Ollie’s plans to open 50 to 55 locations...
abc27.com
New solar installation planned for Cumberland County
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Midstate could soon have a new solar installation, and it comes with a twist. Texas-based energy called Gen-On, which mostly works with oil, is behind the project. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the...
Harrisburg bans trucks taller than 12 feet, 6 inches from traveling under train bridge on Front Street
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Thursday announced they are making additional efforts to deter truck drivers from traveling downtown along Front Street. The city, in partnership with PennDOT, has banned vehicles 12 feet, 6 inches or taller from traveling on...
abc27.com
Hershey’s Chocolate World attraction closing next month
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A beloved film and a Chocolate World staple is closing on Labor Day to make room for a new experience for the attraction’s 50th anniversary. According to a release, the 4D Chocolate Movie will be closing on Labor Day to make room for a bigger experience in 2023. There is no word on whether this will be a new movie, or something entirely different.
abc27.com
Lancaster senior complex close to completion
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior living complex in Lancaster is one step closer to completion. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Landis Place on King is a seven-story, 114,000-square-foot building on King Street. The 79-unit...
iheart.com
Harrisburg Mall Owners Will Soon Tear Down Old Movie Theater
Harrisburg Mall Owners Will Soon Tear Down Old Movie Theater. (Swatara Township, PA) -- The real estate company that owns Harrisburg Mall in Swatara Township says they plan to destroy the old movie theater at the shopping center soon. The mall received a permit a few months ago to demolish the theater except for the platform, Swatara Township Zoning Officer Robert Ihlein says they want to keep the platform intact because there's a parking beneath it. He says the mall wants that to stay in place as they prepare for new, potential tenants.
Petition to move York State Fair back to September gains traction
YORK, Pa. — Some people in York County are signing a petition to move the York Fair back to its original September date. The petition was created just a few days after the attendance numbers for the 2022 York State Fair were released. This year's fair saw a 34% decrease compared to last year's attendance, when the fair was held over its traditional dates in September.
Thieves target Midstate car dealerships for catalytic converters
Mechanicsburg, Pa. (WHTM)- Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise nationwide and thieves are targeting car dealerships. “I know there are several dealers in the area that have been hit,” said Mike Dorazio. Dorazio owns Platinum Central Pennsylvania. He has 6 locations in the midstate. So far, thieves have hit the Carlisle and Mechanicsburg locations […]
Town in Lancaster County is finalist for dog park contest
EPHRATA, Pa. — A local borough in Lancaster County is hoping to win a contest that would help them build a new dog park, and you can help!. Voting is now open for PetSafe's "Bark For Your Park" contest. It's a nationwide contest with 30 finalists, including Ephrata. As...
