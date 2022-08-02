Read on www.doingitlocal.com
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence Carmela
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Bridgeport News: Possible Kidnapping
2022-08-04@8;52pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are looking for a reddish sedan that pulled over at Park Avenue and John Street. According to radio reports to area towns, 6 males got out of the car, assaulted a woman, and threw her into the car, possibly headed north on I-95. See ALL our posts, not just what Facebook shows you. Download our FREE app, and search Doing It Local at the app store-Apple and Android.
Bridgeport News: 2 People Stabbed
2022-08-03@2:29am–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a man and a woman assaulted with a knife in the 200 block of Oak Street. ANYONE WITH ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS ASKED TO CONTACT THE BRIDGEPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 203-576-TIPS.
MISSING PERSONS SILVER ALERT – EMILY BENITEZ + OLIVER ORTIZ
On July 27, 2022 15-year-old Emily Benitez and her 5-month-old infant son Oliver Ortiz were reported missing by the family’s CT Department of Children and Families (DCF) case worker. To fit the criteria for an amber alert there needs to be an imminent danger of serious bodily injury or...
Fairfield News: 2 In Custody
2022-08-02@2:12pm–#Fairfield CT– Police have two in custody after they allegedly attempted to load "expensive items" they didn't pay for in their car at Home Depot.
Bridgeport News: 2 Alarm Fire
VIDEO REPORT–2022-08-02@10:10pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire– Firefighters were called to a fire in the 700 block of Park Street. When firefighters arrived they found heavy fire in the rear of the 2 1/2 story building. A second alarm was quickly called for additional personnel and resources. 3 fire hose lines were in operation to fight the blaze. Firefighters had the fire under control within an hour. One pet died in the fire. There were no injuries reported to occupants or firefighters. Assistant Chief Cora kept rotating personnel to avoid overheating and kept the firefighters hydrated.
Bridgeport News: Tombstones Found At Splash Pad
VIDEO REPORT– 2022-08-04 #Bridgeport CT– A number of viewers have reached out to me to let me know about tombstones discarded just a couple of feet from the splash pad outside Luis Marin School on the Boston Avenue side. Lakeview Cemetery is across the street but it is not known if the two are connected. It is not known how long they have been there but they are behind a fenced-in area of a small building being demolished.
Fairfield News: Motorcyclist Crash
UPDATE: The striking vehicle fled the scene. 2022-08-02@7:22pm–#Fairfield CT– A motorcyclist and another vehicle collided giving the motorcyclist serious injuries at Kings Highway East and Jennings Road. Kings Highway is closed from Villa Avenue to Jennings Road at this time.
Westport Cooling Centers
Governor Ned Lamont is directing Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol to. be activated beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, and remaining in. effect through 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022. The purpose of the protocol is to. ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection...
