Here's Why Shares of Pagaya Exploded 494% in July

Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn't dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation.
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett's 3 Favorite Sectors to Invest His Money
Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a moneymaking proposition for nearly 60 years. There's little question that Warren Buffett prefers to put Berkshire Hathaway's capital to work in these three sectors of the market.
Motley Fool
Here's What Investors Should Know About Amazon's Potential Acquisition of One Medical
Amazon has strategically broadened its empire in recent years. The $4.1 trillion healthcare market presents it with a massive opportunity. The company's wide array of resources positions it to succeed in the healthcare space.
Motley Fool
Pagaya Stock Is Up 1,150% in 2 Weeks. Is It a Buy?
Pagaya revealed a very low float in its recent registration statement. Shares have surged as investors have driven the price higher and because there are practically no shares to short. The company has potential but is also likely dealing with operational issues right now.
Is Kohl's Stock On the Sale Rack? Check the Chart.
Kohl’s (KSS) - Get Kohl's Corporation Report stock has been all over the place, and lately that hasn’t been a good thing. Earlier this year, retail stocks were bucking the pain in the overall market. While in March and April Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report, Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report, Kohl’s and others were volatile, the stocks were trading at or near new highs.
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase stock posts 9 week high on rumors of better than expected earnings
Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) saw its stock price rise 18% on August 3, closing the day at $80.81 — a price not seen since May 31. During after-hours trading, COIN traded relatively flat, giving up less than 1% of its earlier gains. Amid plummeting cryptocurrency prices, the company has...
Motley Fool
My Top Tech Stock to Buy in August (and It's Not Even Close)
Alphabet's stock is cheaper than it's been in the last decade. The company is home to the most dominant search engine in the world.
Motley Fool
Why Royal Caribbean Stock Crashed 10% Today
One month ago, Carnival reported a quarterly loss, predicted another, and then raised cash to prepare for it. Last week, Royal Caribbean reported a loss, predicted another, and today, it, too, is raising cash. You don't need three tries to guess what Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings will report next week.
AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.
A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
Should You Sell Robinhood Stock as Company Lays Off 23% of Staff?
On Aug. 2, Robinhood announced it was laying off 23% of its staff, following the 9% of staff it laid off in April. The newest round of layoffs came as result of the "additional deterioration of the...
Motley Fool
Why Boeing Shares Gained Altitude in July
Boeing shares lost a third of their value in the first half of 2022, but in July investors saw signs that perhaps the worst is over. The aerospace company did well at an international air show, and the company was cleared to resume Dreamliner deliveries. Investors need to be aware...
Should SNDL Investors Jump Ship After Its Reverse Stock Split?
The stock price went up last month, but not for the reason investors were hoping to see.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Hyzon Motors Are Crashing Today
Hyzon is investigating accounting errors related to revenue recognition. The company's deal to acquire its stock has been delayed and may not occur at all. Hyzon has withdrawn financial guidance for 2022 and beyond.
Motley Fool
Here's Why SoFi Technologies Stock Soared Today
Management sees profitability improving in the second half of the year.
Motley Fool
Coinbase Jumps Again and Silvergate and Hut 8 Mining Gain on Wednesday
The Senate could be moving a crypto regulation bill forward. After the SEC went after Coinbase for listing tokens it calls securities, Congress may intervene and define most tokens as commodities. This will be a long legislative negotiation, but clarity would be good for all of the crypto industry.
Stocks start August with slide after best month since 2020
Stocks on Wall Street gave up early gains and closed slightly lower Monday as investors began another busy week of company earnings and economic reports. The S&P 500 gave up an early gain to end down 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.1% and the Nasdaq fell 0.2%. Smaller company stocks also gave back some of their recent gains, nudging the Russell 2000 0.1% lower. Bond yields mostly fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, fell to 2.60% from 2.65% late Friday. August’s subdued opening follows a solid rally for stocks last month: July was the best month for the S&P 500 index since November 2020. But this week’s array of economic reports and company earnings has left traders “a little cautious,” said Lindsey Bell, chief markets and money strategist at Ally Invest.
Motley Fool
3 Reasons Why AbbVie Stock Could Be Approaching a Make or Break Moment
AbbVie's latest earnings report is underwhelming the market. Its aesthetics portfolio is unexpectedly underperforming for reasons beyond its control. Humira is performing better than expected, and so are Skyrizi and Rinvoq.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, AMTD Digital, Restaurant Brands, Alibaba and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in midday trading on Thursday:. Coinbase — Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange jumped about 15% after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, that will allow its institutional clients to buy bitcoin. The ticker COIN also became one of the most mentioned names on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, according to Quiver Quantitative. Earlier in the day, the stock soared as much as about 40%.
