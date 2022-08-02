German shepherd stolen nearly 5 years ago found over 600 miles from its Texas home

Read on abc7chicago.com
The Pink Boots Society creates a safe space for women in brewing to grow in their careers
HOUSTON, Texas -- A group of Houston-area women are showing that brewing beer isn't just for the boys. Right now, only 2% of breweries in the U.S. are female-owned and that is where the Pink Boots Society steps in. It is a non-profit that helps women and non-binary people grow in the fermented and alcoholic beverage industry.
Doctor who survived 6 brain surgeries now helps patients going through similar rehab
HOUSTON, TEXAS -- Claudia Martinez is a resident physician at TIRR Memorial Hermann Rehab Hospital where just a few years ago she was a patient herself. When she was a college student at the University of Houston, Dr. Martinez suddenly began having headaches and blacking out, she was diagnosed with a condition called Chiari Malformation. It involves brain tissue extending into the spinal cord, which can cause paralysis.
