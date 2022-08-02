ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Borger, TX

German shepherd stolen nearly 5 years ago found over 600 miles from its Texas home

ABC7 Chicago
 3 days ago
Read on abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC7 Chicago

Doctor who survived 6 brain surgeries now helps patients going through similar rehab

HOUSTON, TEXAS -- Claudia Martinez is a resident physician at TIRR Memorial Hermann Rehab Hospital where just a few years ago she was a patient herself. When she was a college student at the University of Houston, Dr. Martinez suddenly began having headaches and blacking out, she was diagnosed with a condition called Chiari Malformation. It involves brain tissue extending into the spinal cord, which can cause paralysis.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy