Ryan Griffin to headline Leadership Northwest Music Jam

Audio: Mid-America Music Festival kicks off Friday in Trenton
There will be some new activities at the Mid-America Music Festival at the Black Silo Winery of Trenton this weekend. Spokesperson Andrea McKown, appearing on Open Line with John Anthony, said there will be a 50/50 cash raffle on August 5th and 6th. Fifty percent of the proceeds will go to a winner, and the other 50% will go to the charities chosen by the Black Silo Foundation. Those charities are Camp Rainbow, Bright Futures Chillicothe, the Green Hills Animal Shelter, and Main Street Trenton.
Obituary & Services: Elizabeth Catherine (Lisa) Molloy
Elizabeth Catherine (Lisa) Molloy, age 58, a resident of Carrollton, Missouri, a loving wife, mother, sister, and aunt, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Lisa was born Elizabeth Catherine Timmons in Chillicothe, Missouri on September 16, 1963, to Ernest William (Dub) II and Gertrude...
North Central Missouri Fair officials announce results of Horticulture entries
There were 67 entries submitted on August 2nd in the senior division of Horticulture at the North Central Missouri Fair of Trenton. Marie Clark of Spickard had the most entries with 15, two received blue ribbons. Twyla Johnson of Spickard had the second most entries with 13, six received blue...
Chillicothe Area Arts Council to host karaoke contest
The Chillicothe Area Arts Council will host a karaoke contest on three Mondays in August. Area residents of any age can participate in the contest at the Grand River Multipurpose Center of Chillicothe on August 8th, 15th, and 22nd from 5 to 6 pm. Participants choose two songs to sing. Soloists, duets, and trios will be accepted. Friends of the Arts members will be judges. The entry fee is $5.00 per person.
Obituary & Services: Glenda Jones
Glenda Jones, 71, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Care Center in Unionville on Monday, August 1, 2022. She had been in declining health for some time. Glenda May (Wood) Jones was born in Unionville on July 23, 1951, the daughter of Glen W. and Zorada A....
Grundy Electric Cooperative holds annual membership meeting
A large crowd attended Grundy Electric Cooperative’s Annual Membership Meeting held on August 4, 2022, at Trenton High School in Trenton, Missouri. Over 240 members and guests began the evening with dinner served by Grundy County 4-H Members. Entertainment was provided by The Marks Family from Jefferson City. Members...
Museum of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville receives national recognition
The Museum of Osteopathic Medicine at A.T. Still University in Kirksville, Missouri, has achieved accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums, the highest national recognition afforded to the nation’s museums. Accreditation signifies excellence to the museum community, governments, funders, outside agencies, and to the museum-going public. Alliance Accreditation brings...
Life Options Green Hills hires Nurse Manager to oversee medical services
Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy + Health Center is pleased to introduce Linda Marshall as their Nurse Manager. Mrs. Marshall oversees and facilitates all of the medical services Life Options provides. Marshall shares, “I am honored and excited to take on the role of Nurse Manager. I look forward to reaching out, educating, and supporting our community’s women, men, and families. Through this role, I can help Life Options Green Hills grow to reach women and families.”
Chautauqua in the Park in Chillicothe seeks volunteers
The 37th Annual Chautauqua in the Park will be held September 10-11, 2022 at Simpson Park in Chillicothe, Missouri. This annual event, sponsored by the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce and the Chillicothe Area Arts Council, and presented by Hedrick Medical Center, has a wide variety of entertainment, activities, artists, crafts, and food.
North Central Missouri Fair kicks off in Trenton today
This is the first day of activities at the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton. Activities include entering exhibits at the Trenton Rock Barn; the fair parade, a barbecue, courtyard vendors, and inflatables. Exhibits may be taken to the Rock Barn between 8 am and 1:30 pm for entry in the junior or senior divisions as well as horticulture and creative activities. Judging is scheduled after items are entered with the Rock Barn opening at 5 pm.
General John J. "Black Jack" Pershing's boyhood home in Laclede, Missouri is a State Historic Site
View of the General John J. Pershing House, Laclede, Missouri.Anthony Apostoloaros, photographer for HABS, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources maintains General John J. Pershing's boyhood home. It's treated as a state historic site.
Missouri man injured after pickup strikes mailbox, overturns
GENTRY COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Wednesday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Ford F150 driven by Noah K. Wilmes, 25, Albany, was westbound on U.S. 136 four miles west of Stanberry. The driver failed to negotiate a...
Carnival that was to be in Trenton for North Central Missouri fair cancels at the last minute
Due to circumstances beyond any local control, the carnival will not be coming to the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton. The cancellation was confirmed this morning which fair board officials say came from the Spectacular Amusements Carnival. Individuals who have made advance purchases of carnival armbands are to go...
Rollover crash west of Stanberry injures Albany man
A rollover crash Wednesday in Gentry County injured an Albany resident four miles west of Stanberry. Twenty-five-year-old Noah Wilmes sustained moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center in Albany. The pickup was westbound when Wilmes failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the right side...
Low-cost stroke screening for Medicare patients to be offered in Gallatin
The Active Aging Resource Center and the Daviess County Health Department, both of Gallatin, are partnering to host a stroke detection screening. The screening will be held at 609B South Main Street in Gallatin on August 25th from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm by appointment only. A cardio gauge screening...
Trenton R-9 Board of Education to meet August 9th
The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will hold a tax rate hearing before its regular meeting next week. The tax rate hearing will be at the district office on August 9th at 5:25 pm. The proposed rate is $4 and 46.98 cents, which is 4.11 cents higher than the prior tax year.
Cameron Community Park nears completion
The lights are in and the backstops are up at the $6.5 million Cameron Community Park at Old Somerville as crews continue pushing to reach their October completion date. Although officially set to open this spring, in order to coincide with the start of little league baseball, softball and soccer seasons, contractors hope to have a significant portion of the park open this fall.
Gallatin teenager dies in Wednesday night crash, two other Gallatin teenagers injured
A two-vehicle accident half of a mile west of Winston on Wednesday night, August 3rd claimed the life of a Gallatin teen and injured two other teens. The Highway Patrol reports emergency medical services transported the driver of a sports utility vehicle, 18-year-old Jonathan Stoor, to Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph. He was pronounced dead at the hospital on Thursday morning, August 4th, about six hours after the accident.
Delinquent Tax Sale to be held at courthouse in Trenton
The Grundy County Delinquent Tax Sale will be held at the courthouse in Trenton later this month. The Collector-Treasurer’s Office, reports that, as of August 2nd, there are 99 properties to be offered on August 22nd at 10 a.m. Of those properties, 45 are at Leisure Lake, and 35...
