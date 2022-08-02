Sam's Club Is Ready For Halloween And Instagram Is Excited

Read on www.mashed.com
According to Statista, 268.09 million people across the U.S. delighted in candy during 2020 — so it seems Americans can't get enough of treating themselves to a sugary snack. And if there is one thing the U.S. loves as much as candy, it's ice cream. This seems to be an obvious fact given how many restaurants have some kind of ice cream and candy creation on their menus. For example, some of Sonic's most popular Blasts are made of soft serve ice cream combined with well-known chocolates like M&M's. But one of the most popular ways to enjoy the combination of ice cream and candy is undoubtedly Dairy Queen's Blizzard.
If there's one thing Krispy Kreme fans love nearly as much as the chain's Original Glazed donuts, it's the company's limited-edition flavor releases. Although donut lovers adore devouring Krispy Kreme's specialty desserts (like the unexpected honey-flavored donut launched this May), they usually have to come to terms with a hard truth: Generally, once these limited-edition donuts are sold out, they won't be back for quite some time, if at all.
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Nabisco is not afraid to throw some crazy Oreo flavors at the wall and hope that one of them sticks, especially when it comes to seasonal flavors. Though there are some Oreo flavors we will sadly never get to try again, the brand keeps trying over and over again to add some pizzaz to its simple pairing of cookies and cream.
Wendy's started the summer off strong with the release of a highly requested Frosty flavor — the Strawberry Frosty. First released at the beginning of June at all Wendy's locations nationwide, this Frosty had fans sighing with relief after finally getting what they've been demanding for years. According to a press release from Wendy's, the strawberry Frosty flavor is one of the most requested menu items from customers. Since Wendy's is so limited in releasing Frosty flavors, usually sticking with the two originals, chocolate and vanilla, fans were ecstatic over the new sweet and fruity dessert.
Sometimes, all you need in life is some wine, loud music, and good food. The kitchen is a sacred place, where the act of cooking can be a fun and relaxing task. If cheffing it up isn't your forte, then it could also be a daunting one. Wherever your cooking abilities lie, everyone has that one food is always stocked in your pantry or fridge and is used in almost every meal. Does the avocado toast trend sound familiar? Even the most adored celebrities have a go-to in the kitchen, like actresses Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough.
One of the most endearing qualities of Cracker Barrel is its ability to serve large doses of nostalgia by offering up comfort foods including platters loaded with Southern treats including country fried steak, biscuits, bacon, and chicken. The restaurant chain even offers a Build Your Own Homestyle Breakfast option, that gives diners a wide range of proteins to choose from, from chicken tenders and hamburger steaks to two types of ham. In June, the chain announced via press release that there would be two additions to its menu: Cracker Barrel was finally trying plant-based meat with Impossible sausage as an option for the Homestyle Breakfast and would also offer a Stuffed Cheesecake Pancake Breakfast.
Reddit, aka the bathroom wall of the internet, is the place to complain about everything. While solidly half of it is complaints about the Trader Joe's item Reddit thinks is flavorless or ogling the unusual strawberry that left Reddit disturbed, sometimes the users hit on something a bit more serious: Lately even the graffiti-speckled proverbial halls of Reddit have turned to food inflation.
As the weather starts to get cooler and the leaves start to fall, people's taste-buds start to salivate for all the comfort foods related to long nights indoors. The very words pumpkin spice might even bring you a sense of relaxation — you can almost smell the cinnamon in your nostrils and taste the sweetness on your tongue.
Walk into most any restaurant that sells sandwiches and browse their menu. Hot subs, cold subs, turkey, BLT, wraps, and melts — needless to say, there's quite a lot a restaurant can put between two pieces of bread. But all of those sandwich options can sometimes be overwhelming, can't they? What if restaurants embraced simple, no-frills classics like the peanut butter and jelly sandwich? It's an incredibly simple, yet popular sandwich (with your average kid eating about 1,500 sandwiches before graduating high school, per the National Peanut Board), so why not just focus on that?
Celebrity chef Martha Stewart celebrated her 81st birthday on August 3 and Stewart's birthday selfie brought lots of love from fans. The caption read, "Birthday selfie prior to big bday dinner — we had a delicious lunch and just a bit too much @19crimes Martha's chard" (via Instagram). Stewart has no doubt accomplished a lot in her 81 years: She's a TV personality, an author of bestselling books, and the owner of a home décor line, according to Restaurant Clicks. Her successful career has elevated her net worth to $400 million.
Chick-fil-A is adamant that it doesn’t have a secret menu — but the fast food chain recently gave fans a list of suggestions for taking their orders to the next level. Last week, the chain published an article that explained, "Chick-fil-A does not have a secret menu. No cookie crumble coffee. No chicken quesadillas. No grilled cheese sandwiches. No fried pickles."
No one knows how to celebrate quite like Martha Stewart, and she decided to create something of a social media sensation for her birthday this year. The master of all things related to food and fun, Stewart posted a birthday selfie to her Instagram, saying that it was taken before her "big bday dinner." She also noted in the post that she'd already enjoyed a feast of sorts at lunch, complete with "just a bit too much @19crimes martha's chard."
If you can have Christmas in July, it makes sense that you can kick off Pumpkin Spice Latte season in August, at least that's how Krispy Kreme doughnuts is rolling. Pumpkin Spice mania generally starts humming along a little closer to back to school, so this is definitely achieving the chain's goal of giving us "pumpkin to talk about." But it's not this doughnut shop's fault we get so excited about all things pumpkin and spice. Since that fateful day when Starbucks launched the first PSL season in 2003 — almost 20 years ago — this sweet coffee drink, which incorporates some of autumn's hallmark flavors, has become a cult favorite among coffee drinkers. In fact, in 2020, it was estimated Starbucks had sold over 424 million of these espresso drinks (via MarketWatch).
Summer won't be here for long and what better way to celebrate the close of the warm and bright season than by digging your teeth into a gooey chocolate-filled s'more around a campfire with family and friends? Even if you can't build a billowy fire in your backyard, oven-baked smores are just as delicious.
