Boys who drowned Saturday in Fresno pond identified

Read on kmph.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of on the hunt for pizza in Fresno or Clovis.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
Woman killed in minivan crash in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed in a minivan crash in Fresno on Thursday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say they were called to the area of McKinley and Normal avenues in Fresno at around 1:30 p.m. for a call of a crashed minivan. They arrived to find the vehicle […]
1 Woman Killed After A Fatal Crash in Fresno (Fresno, CA)
The Fresno Police have reported a fatal crash that occurred on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place in Central Fresno, where a woman was killed in the crash. According to the official’s statement, the crash happened at [..]
KMPH.com
Driver killed following collision on McKinley Avenue in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon following a collision on McKinley Avenue in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says officers were called around 1:30 p.m. and learned that a woman driving a white minivan had somehow lost control and crashed into a tree between Normal and Millbrook Avenues.
Fire forces 4 adults out of Fresno home
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire that forced four people out of their home on Thursday is now under investigation, according to the Fresno Fire Department. Crews were called at around 5:00 p.m. to the home in the area of Willow and Laurel avenues. They arrived to find all the occupants were out of the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMPH.com
61-year-old man reported missing out of Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — The Merced Police Department is turning to the community for help in locating a 61-year-old man now considered missing. According to Merced Police, Cal Lee was last seen on Thursday August 4th, leaving the La Sierra Care Facility at 2424 M Street. Lee was a...
21 people, including kids, hospitalized after Greyhound bus crashes near Tulare, CHP says
'He had cuts all over his face, blood coming down, and it was scary': 34 passengers on a Greyhound bus traveling on Highway 99 on Wednesday morning went through a terrifying experience when the bus crashed and landed on its side near Tulare.
Fresno County student seriously injured in game at high school rally, lawsuit claims
Fun and games at a rally at Tranquillity High School turned into serious injuries for a student whose new lawsuit says the Fresno County school put him in danger.
Woman facing DUI charges after crash in central Fresno, police say
A woman is facing DUI charges after a crash in central Fresno.
IN THIS ARTICLE
21 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident in Tulare (Tulare, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle crash near Tulare on Wednesday Morning. According to the officials, the crash took place at around 3 a.m in which multiple people were injured including children. The accident occurred [..]
Man on walk mauled to death by group of dogs that escaped California home
SELMA, Calif. — Police are investigating after a group of dogs escaped from their California home and attacked a passerby, killing him. Richard Barry, 59, was known as “Hutch” to his family, KFSN reported. Barry’s brother and sister-in-law were driving by and witnessed the attack. The...
KMPH.com
80-year-old woman reported missing out of Mariposa County found safe
MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office reported Gurda Rueher was found safe at 8:50 a.m. Thank you for helping spread the word. - - - The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community and seeking help in locating an 80-year-old woman reported missing out of Mariposa County.
KMPH.com
Suspect caught on video stealing woman's parked car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman recently told FOX26 News that it took only seconds for someone to steal her parked car in Fresno. According to Jessica Dillingham, she parked her black 2018 Kia Forte near First Street and Belmont Avenue Tuesday evening. Dillingham says she walked inside a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California family robbed by home invaders disguised as law enforcement
Police are looking for a group of men that broke into and robbed a Fresno County home on Tuesday morning all while disguised as law enforcement.
KMPH.com
Southwest Fresno business owner fed up with crime
Mustafa Ali took over Red Onion on January 1st of this year. It wasn't long before he realized the money he'd hoped to spend on a drive-thru modification and other additions to the restaurant would have to be used instead on extra security measures. “I was aware of a few...
On second thought: Jury convicts Fresno barber of 2nd-degree murder
A Fresno barber is now a convicted murderer after a jury's verdict in his second trial for killing a co-worker at Colima's Fade Shop.
KMPH.com
Reedley Elvis was gifted bike after his 50-year one he rode to work everyday was stolen
REEDLEY, Calif. — A Reedley man, Eddie, who goes by the name of Elvis was gifted a bike after his own bike was stolen. The Genuine Barber Shop heard about it and acted fast to get him a new one. A community member who posted the incident on social...
crimevoice.com
Man leads King County authorities on 2+ hour pursuit in allegedly stolen vehicle
A man was reportedly arrested on numerous charges after leading Kings County authorities on a 2+ hour pursuit. Shortly after 1 AM on Saturday, July 23, a man identified as Ryan McGovran reportedly ran a four-way stop sign at the intersection of 16th and Idaho Avenues with a Kings County deputy sheriff driving right behind him.
Arrest after party shooting in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is now behind bars in Merced after police say shot another man in the back at a party, leaving the victim in critical condition. Officers say, on July 17 at 1:20 a.m. they received a call of a gunshot wound victim at a residence near the 1100 block of […]
KMPH.com
Commercial fire in Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Firefighters responded to a large commercial fire in Central Fresno. Around 3:30 a.m. a Fresno Fire Department Investigator noticed a fire near Olive Avenue and Blackstone Avenue when he was on patrol. Fresno Fire Department arrived on the scene and found a heavy fire that...
L.A. Weekly
Diana Hernandez Killed in Hit-and-Run on Tulare Avenue [Fresno, CA]
Andres Rodriguez-Cervantes Arrested after Traffic Accident near 9th Street. The incident happened on July 24th, just before 9:00 p.m., on Tulare Avenue near 9th Street. According to reports, police responded to a hit-and-run call. When they arrived, they found Hernandez laying on the ground. Medics attempted life-saving aid on the victim, but they were unsuccessful. Officials then pronounced 56-year-old Hernandez dead at the scene, due to the extent of her injuries.
Comments / 0