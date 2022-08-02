A Recent Study Claims Texas Is Just “Ok” With Our Early Education System

Read on mix925abilene.com
Related
Texas Snap Benefits Increased For August
As it appears, our country is headed for a recession. The price of everything is going up with no relief in sight. I don't know what has gone up, more gas or groceries. People in the state of Texas and all over the country need help. If you are a recipient of assistance, if you haven't already, you will see an increase in your benefits this month.
Earthquakes Are Still Making Their Presence Known in the Great State of Texas
Texas is not your typical state that makes headlines for earthquakes. Certainly not like the west coast or even the western half of the United States. Although history shows they happen in general patterns every year, earthquakes can occur anywhere and at any time. This includes Texas. In fact, according...
Beware: Phone Scammers Target These 10 US Cities and 4 Are in Texas
It happens thousands and thousands of times each day, with no warning. It can happen to anybody. Phone scams. They're no joke and they're on the rise. Maybe someone you know has been scammed. Those creepy scammers are out there getting craftier and craftier and they're trying to work you over for money, private information, or worse. They're indeed pesky and it seems like they never let up.
These Are the Official State Animals of Texas
While I've known for some time now that the "Nine-Banded Armadillo" was the official State of Texas Small Mammal designated in 1927. That same year Austin also added the State's first flying animal to the list, and it was the Northern Mockingbird. Plus, they added the Monarch Butterfly in 1995 and the Blue Lacy dog in 2005.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Movie Magic – Check Out These 20 Hit Films Made Right Here in Texas
I am almost certain that all over the world, people know when you talk about the great state of Texas, you know to associate our beloved state with this well-known quote: "Everything‘s bigger in Texas". That definitely includes the movies as well. WE DON'T JUST HAVE MOVIE STARS FROM...
Wanna Gamble? These Are the 3 Casinos Closest to Abilene, Texas
About the only gambling legal in the State of Texas is the lottery and dog/horse racing, so if you're looking for games like Blackjack, Roulette, Hold'em, or even slot machines then you'll have to travel outside of the Lone Star State for that kind of fun. Gambling is a multi-billion...
Take a Trip Back in Time and Go Fossil Hunting at These 10 Texas Spots
Paleontologists from the Perot Museum recently dug up fossil remains of a mosasaur, which swam Earth's waters approximately 80 million years ago, according to a story by the Houston Chronicle. Reading of this recent news about the unearthing of a sea lizard (a really big sea lizard) brought in a...
Don’t Call Yourself A Texan If These 4 Things Are Not A Way Of Life For You
I was having a conversation with a coworker earlier this week about things that only Texans do. Mind you, having been born and raised here; I had no clue that certain things we do are only a Texas thing. We sat and discussed a few things, and I was shocked. I've been to other states, and I've traveled this great nation. Why have I never noticed these things?
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Study Reveals Texans Are Good Sleepers but Many Suffer With Insomnia
Based on Google search data, it was found that these insufficient sleepers have searched for sleep medication online. With help from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), JAMA, and the County Health rankings we are able to discover that some states struggle with insomnia. This past year, a study just...
Texans Have Gained Weight Over the Last Ten Years
A lot has changed in America since 2012. Ten years later we are all looking in the mirror and wondering what happened. Texas ranked number 10 on the heavier end of the fatness scale. We somehow managed to gain quite a bit of weight since 2012. Apparently, we are NOT...
Texas’ Economy Isn’t the Only Thing That’s Growing, New Weight Study Finds
Some of the best food you ever had in your life is going to be here in Central Texas. I can promise you that. In fact, the Lone Star State is a foody's paradise, but maybe everything here is too delicious, if the results of a new study are any indication.
What’s the #1 Purchase Most Texans Put On Their Credit Cards
As the saying goes, "everything's bigger in Texas" right? Absolutely, however, our credit card debt is not the case. According to the information just released by the World Population Review, Upgraded Points Credit Company, and Forges Magazine, we Texans are pretty savvy with our money. Texans put far less debt...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top 5 Ways To Irritate Someone From Texas
Giving those of you who are new to the state some things that really irritate us. Calling the state tree of Texas a Pee-Can Tree - This is probably the most egregious act of all. Pee-Cans are what we would call a porta-potty at the fair. The proper pronunciation of pecan is [puh-KAHN].
The Most Popular Mega Millions Numbers to Use and the Texans Who Won
Are you trying to figure out how to win the Mega Millions lottery? Well, so am I and nearly 90% of all Americans. While the Mega Millions current jackpot is up to $1.02 billion making it the third largest in the history of the lottery. I'm going to share with...
6 Ways to Save Even More Money On Back to School This Year
It'll be here before you know it. Those three little words that some parents wait all summer to hear. Back to school. A fresh school year will be upon us soon. Students from all around the Big Country get ready for that big first day. There's a lot to going...
If You Won The Mega Millions Lottery What Is The 1st Thing You Would Buy? This Is What West Texans Have To Say
How many times has the question been asked of you? If you won the lotto, what is the first thing you would buy? Everything Karen. Everything. Especially when the Texas Lottery Mega Millions is up to $810 million! I doubt any of us could spend that amount of money in this lifetime but if I won it, I sure would try! lol.
Amazon to Start Prime Air Drone Deliveries in Texas
Back in June, Amazon said that they're going to offer drone deliveries to customers in a city in California. A month later, the company confirmed the good news that drone delivery would also be coming to Texas. The new delivery option won't being until later this year, but it's still...
Something You Don’t See Everyday…Wind Turbine Spins On Fire In Texas!
ICYMI over the weekend here in Texas, a wind turbine caught on fire in Crowell, Texas. Crowell, about 2 hours East of Lubbock, was the sight of the wind turbine that spun on fire as onlookers caught video. Scroll down to see video. WIND TURBINE SPUN ON FIRE MAKING HUGE...
CHEERS: 14 Texas Musicians & Bands That Have Their Own Booze Brand
Here in Texas, we have some of the biggest, most legendary, artists of all time from George Strait to ZZ Top to Post Malone. Once you reach a certain stature, like those 3, you're always in the eye of the public. So, it should come as no surprise that these celebrities have their own brand of beer, wine, or liquor.
A Texas Prison Reached 149 Degrees This Summer
This feels like cruel and unusual punishment. I know some folks out there reading this are saying, well if they don't like it, they shouldn't have committed those crimes. I do not think prison should be a pleasant experience, but people should be serving their time and not being tortured. Texas A&M's Hazard Reduction and Recovery Center just shared a survey they conducted earlier this month.
MIX 92-5
Abilene, TX
678
Followers
2K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 92.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mix925abilene.com
Comments / 0