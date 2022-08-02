Read on brooklyneagle.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
The F.M. Kirby Foundation May Have Grants Available for Your OrganizationMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Scholastic Roundup: The one Point God was missing…
Richard Kosik, the PSAL Advocate watched New York City Point Gods on SHOWTIME last week with a keen eye. “One glaring exclusion from the list of point guards,” he said, “was Sebastian Telfair who led Lincoln to three New York City PSAL Championships. And, I believe two state titles.”
WATCH: MMA fighter and jiujitsu black belt turns suspect into human rag doll
A New York City mixed martial artist and jiujitsu black belt is going viral after he turned a suspected criminal into a human rag doll.
FodorsTravel
Would You Take the Longest Rail Journey in the U.S.?
The Crescent, whose route dates back to the 19th century, takes you 30 hours and 1,377 miles between New Orleans and New York City. s The Crescent, a hulking 9-carriage Cadillac of a train gently pulls out from the Union Passenger Terminal in New Orleans, a wave of calm suddenly sweeps through the corridors as though it’s being pumped out of air conditioning units.
caribbeanlife.com
‘FYA’ IN THE PARK
Former St. Vincent and the Grenadines Calypso Monarch Fya Empress on Saturday electrified picnic-goers at the Second Annual Vincy Day Picnic in Brooklyn. Fya Empress, whose real name is Lornette Yoland Nedd, brought the crowd alive at Canarsie Park, on Seaview Avenue and East 85th Street, in Brooklyn, ripping them with her signature “True Vincy.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Live Like a New York Legend! Lou Gehrig’s Former Home For Sale
Another beautiful home with New York Yankee pedigree is up for sale, this time in Westchester County. Let's take a look inside the former home of one of the most famous baseball players of all time, Lou Gehrig. Yankee Homes for Sale in New York. This isn't the first time...
NYC SummerStage concert series starts on Staten Island Thursday: Here’s the full weekend schedule
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— After a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the free Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage concert series is coming back to Staten Island, beginning Thursday evening and continuing through the weekend at Corporal Thompson Park in West Brighton. The SummerStage program is New...
10 Best NYC Booze Cruises And Boat Parties For The Summer
Is there a better way to spend a summer afternoon than cruising around NYC waters with some boozy drinks? We think not! Now that we’re in the dog days of summer it’s time to grab your crew and hit the open waters for a day (or night!) of fun. We gathered up some of our favorite NYC booze cruises that are perfect for sipping on tasty cocktails, dancing the night away, or even just grabbing some food. Check out our picks below! Even though the sun is starting to set even earlier now, a sunset booze cruise truly can’t be...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
New Yorkers go out of their way to avoid these NYC streets
Live in NYC long enough and you’ll soon learn which streets to avoid. That’s the takeaway from a viral tweet by one New Yorker, @alex_abads on Twitter, who simply wrote this week that there are certain streets we all go out of our way to not walk down. His is 23rd Street in Manhattan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Commercial Observer
Capital Automotive Buys Luxury Coney Island Car Dealership Site for $54M
Capital Automotive Real Estate Services drove off into the sunset with a $54 million deal to buy a building leased to a luxury car dealership in Coney Island, Brooklyn. The real estate investment trust bought the under-construction building at 809 Neptune Avenue, which will become a Jaguar and Land Rover dealership, from MBB Auto Group on June 30, PincusCo first reported. Capital Automotive nabbed $21 million in debt from Citibank to finance the purchase, according to property records made public Tuesday.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Our world in photos: August 3
CALIFORNIA — Water: A helicopter carried a water bucket while battling the McKinney Fire, on Tuesday, in Klamath National Forest. Photo: Noah Berger/AP.
84-year-old swimmer drowns at Brighton Beach in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A man drowned Thursday after swimming in a closed-off section of a Brooklyn beach.Police say 84-year-old Aronov Femyon was unconscious when on-duty lifeguards at Brighton Beach pulled him from the water around 3:45 p.m. and performed CPR.He was taken to Coney Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Officials say Femyon was in a section of the beach that was closed to swimming and marked off with red flags.The New York City parks department released a statement saying in part, "This unfortunate incident is a painful reminder that New Yorkers should never enter the water in closed sections of our shoreline where lifeguards are not present."
Queens beach closed to swimming due to bacteria in water
NEW YORK -- A Queens beach is temporarily closed to swimming due to high levels of bacteria in the water.A red flag was posted on a lifeguard stand at Jacob Riis Park on Thursday, warning beachgoers to stay out of the water.The National Park Service says unsafe levels of bacteria were found in water samples.Due to the increased health risk, the beach is closed to swimming until further notice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Butter Prices Skyrocket in New York and This Is Why
Until recently, shopping for butter has always been an afterthought. We’d go to the grocery store and pop a package into our cart and not give it a second thought. But today, with the price of butter over $4.00 for a box of four quarters, many of us are rethinking our butter usage.
Missing Brooklyn teen found in Harlem after tip to police: source
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A missing 14-year-old girl who disappeared while babysitting her younger brother and sister in Brooklyn last week was found in Harlem Thursday, according to a law enforcement source who spoke to PIX11 News. “She was staying in an apartment. Someone called the police,” the source said. Police officers from the […]
norwoodnews.org
Painters & Allied Trades Union to Conduct Three Apprentice Recruitment Drives in Aug & Sept
District Council 9, a chapter of the International Painters & Allied Trades Union, announced on Tuesday, Aug. 2, that it will conduct three formal apprentice recruitment drives beginning Aug. 9. All three recruitment drives are being conducted at the union’s training center based in Long Island City in Queens.
Bloody Elbow
Video: BJJ black belt takes down guy accused of sucker punching construction workers in NYC
Last week, on the streets of New York City, a couple of construction workers were allegedly sucker punched. Ro Malabanan said he witnessed those attacks and decided to do something about it. Malabanan, a BJJ black belt under Marcelo Garcia, posted footage of what went down to his Instagram. The...
NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
Shaking, shivering, shoveling: Brutal winter in store for NYC, according to Farmers’ Almanac
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Get ready to bundle up. This winter season in New York City will be filled with plenty of shaking, shivering and shoveling, according to the Farmers’ Almanac 2022-2023 Winter Outlook. This year, with extreme summer weather conditions broiling the country, and the growing concern...
Texas girl, 16, found after being reported missing in Brooklyn: NYPD
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl visiting New York City from Texas was found in the Bronx the day after she went missing in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. The teen, an Austin resident, was staying at a 39th Street hotel near Fifth Avenue with her family, an NYPD spokeswoman said. She was last […]
bkmag.com
Lidl is opening its first-ever store in Brooklyn
Lidl, a popular discount grocery chain, is opening its first-ever location in Brooklyn. The 25,000-square foot store will be the “centerpiece” of a new residential and retail complex at 120 Fifth Avenue in Park Slope, the site of the now-demolished Key Food. Lidl is known for its low...
Comments / 0