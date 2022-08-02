Latest UFC rankings update: Sergei Pavlovich boots Derrick Lewis from heavyweight Top 5

Read on www.mmamania.com
RIP Ronda Rousey's 'Road House' Remake
The sports world has suffered some big loses lately. Bill Russell, Vin Scully, and now Ronda Rousey's Road House remake. With the news that Jake Gyllenhaal will
UFC 277 medical suspensions: Amanda Nunes, Julianna Pena among five fighters to get indefinite sits
The UFC 277 medical suspensions have been revealed and both Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena have been suspended indefinitely. In the main event of UFC 277 on Saturday in Dallas, Nunes dominated Pena over five rounds to reclaim her bantamweight title. In the fight, Pena suffered a nasty cut while Nunes had damage on her face and both women were suspended indefinitely.
Conor McGregor joins ‘Road House’ cast in leading role
Conor McGregor has booked a leading role in the Amazon Studios remake of “Road House,” the production company announced on Monday. McGregor joins Jake Gyllenhaal in the reimagining of the 80s cult classic, which begins filming this month in the Dominican Republic. The ex-champ’s role has not been announced, but Deadline reported he will play an original character.
Returning Conor McGregor WARNED to stay away from welterweight — ‘We’d just destroy him’
Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, who also held gold at 145 pounds, has long teased a run at the welterweight title in an effort to become the promotion’s first ever three-division champion. Unfortunately for MMA fans, “Notorious” got rich and famous and became a part-time fighter who now sports a putrid 1-3 record over the last five years, getting stopped in all three losses.
Former UFC champion Rich Franklin says he would consider fighting again , under the right circumstances: “Yeah I got a couple more left in the tank”
Former middleweight UFC champion Rich Franklin says he would consider fighting again, under the right circumstances. Franklin, 47, (29-7 MMA) has not entered the Octagon since November of 2012 where he went down to defeat against Cung Le (9-3 MMA) in a middleweight bout. ‘Ace’ officially retired in the fall...
USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings, Aug. 2: Amanda Nunes reclaims No. 1
The women’s bantamweight division has a new name at the top, although it’s a familiar one. In the main event of UFC 277, Amanda Nunes dominated Julianna Pena over the course of 25 minutes. Whether she knocked Pena off her feet multiple times from strikes or dominated top position on the mat with hard ground and pound, Nunes turned in one of the most complete performances of her career to reclaim the bantamweight title and the No. 1 spot in the rankings.
Dana White felt Amanda Nunes was ‘a little gun-shy’ in Julianna Pena rematch despite ‘complete shutout’
Amanda Nunes thoroughly dominated Julianna Pena in their big champion vs. champion rematch at UFC 277 this past weekend (July 30, 2022), yet it still wasn’t enough to avoid some criticism. Across all three judges' scorecards, the reigning women’s Featherweight champion won every single round with two judges giving...
Dana White says a third fight with Valentina Shevchenko “makes way more sense” for Amanda Nunes compared to a Cris Cyborg rematch: “I mean Amanda absolutely dominated Cyborg”
UFC President Dana White believes a third fight with Valentina Shevchenko “makes way more sense” for Amanda Nunes compared to a Cris Cyborg rematch. Nunes ( MMA) reclaimed her status as UFC “champ champ” last weekend in Dallas, scoring a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Julianna Pena.
Dana White: Brandon Moreno one of UFC's biggest stars, regardless of nationality
LAS VEGAS – Dana White is raving about Brandon Moreno’s stardom. When asked about newly crowned interim flyweight champion Moreno (20-6-2 MMA, 8-3-2 UFC) being the biggest Mexican star in the UFC at Tuesday’s 48 post-fight news conference for Dana White’s Contender Series 48, White said he’s a lot more than that.
Bisping: “Coward” Paul At Fault For Rahman Jr. Cancellation
Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has decided which side he blames for the Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. fight cancelation. Paul’s sixth professional outing is certainly not coming to the ring easily. After his fifth was threatened by a late withdrawal last December, the same man behind that late panic, UK professional boxer Tommy Fury, pulled out again last month.
Oliveira On Makhachev Bout: “I Didn’t Want This Fight”
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has acknowledged that Islam Makhachev isn’t the opponent he was looking to face. Last month, the man set to appear opposite “Do Bronx’ in the next title fight was confirmed. Having been stripped of the belt following a UFC 274 weight miss, the Brazilian cemented number one contender status with a submission win against Justin Gaethje in Arizona.
Yair Rodriguez discloses what he said to UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski during chance hotel encounter
Yair Rodriguez has revealed what he said to Alexander Volkanovski when they ran into each other last week. Ever since his valiant display against Max Holloway and controversial win over Brian Ortega, Yair Rodriguez has been discussed as a potential next opponent for UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. While ‘The Great’ may be out with a hand injury right now, Rodriguez is hungry to welcome him back to the division when he’s fit and ready to do so.
Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler lightweight banger in the works for UFC 281 in New York
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is close to finalizing a lightweight slobberknocker between top 155-pound contenders Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, currently attached to the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) fight card, set to go down on Sat., Nov. 12, 2022 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. That’s according...
X-Factor! Check out some UFC Vegas 59 main card predictions
This weekend (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will return to UFC Apex and Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Vegas 59. While the main event of Jamahal Hill vs. Thiago Santos and co-main battle between Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal both seem to promise violence, the rest of these match ups, well ... they leave something to be desired. Two Heavyweight contests and two women’s Flyweight bouts? What did the Las Vegas locals do to deserve such punishment? Oh, that’s right, it’s the culmination of the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).
Morning Report: Henry Cejudo picks Valentina Shevchenko in an Amanda Nunes trilogy fight: ‘She’s gotten a lot better’
Having reclaimed her status as double champion, Amanda Nunes may be headed toward facing yet another familiar face. UFC 277 this past weekend saw “The Lioness” playing with her prey just as she predicted, thrashing now-former bantamweight titleist Julianna Pena from pillar to post over the course of their main event rematch. Nearly finishing Pena on three separate occasions in round two, Nunes went on to dominate the later half of the fight with her grappling and violent ground and pound, slicing the forehead of “The Venezuelan Vixen.”
Dana White heaps praise on newly crowned UFC interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno: “He’s one of the biggest stars that we have”
Dana White is heaping praise on newly crowned UFC interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno. It was Brandon Moreno (20-6 MMA) vs Kai Kara-France (24-10 MMA) in the flyweight co-main event this past Saturday, July 30th at UFC 277 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Moreno, 28, defeated Kara-France...
UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs. Hill Fight Card, How to Watch
UFC Vegas 59 will feature a light heavyweight main event between former title challenger Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill. Santos is hoping to earn another opportunity at the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. He came close to defeating Jon Jones for the title at UFC 239 on July 6, 2019, but Jones won by split decision.
