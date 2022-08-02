Roku's Losing Streak: Can This Stock Shape Up?

Read on www.fool.com
Related
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Why Camping World Holdings Stock Jumped 18% on Wednesday
Higher prices helped the company set another sales record. Keep an eye on the company's inventory, as demand for RVs may decline in a recession. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
My Top Tech Stock to Buy in August (and It's Not Even Close)
Alphabet's stock is cheaper than it's been in the last decade. The company is home to the most dominant search engine in the world. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Should SNDL Investors Jump Ship After Its Reverse Stock Split?
SNDL deployed a reverse stock split, and it has authorization for more consolidation within the next year. Until its financials improve, this will remain an incredibly risky stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
IN THIS ARTICLE
My Top Dividend Stock for the Second Half of 2022 (and It's Not Even Close)
UPS has a 3.3% dividend yield and plenty of growth prospects.
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett's 3 Favorite Sectors to Invest His Money
Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a moneymaking proposition for nearly 60 years. There's little question that Warren Buffett prefers to put Berkshire Hathaway's capital to work in these three sectors of the market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
Here's What Investors Should Know About Amazon's Potential Acquisition of One Medical
Amazon has strategically broadened its empire in recent years. The $4.1 trillion healthcare market presents it with a massive opportunity. The company's wide array of resources positions it to succeed in the healthcare space. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
3 Reasons Why AbbVie Stock Could Be Approaching a Make or Break Moment
AbbVie's latest earnings report is underwhelming the market. Its aesthetics portfolio is unexpectedly underperforming for reasons beyond its control. Humira is performing better than expected, and so are Skyrizi and Rinvoq. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split?
Tesla (TSLA -5.11%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?. Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split. If...
Motley Fool
Here's Why SoFi Technologies Stock Soared Today
Management sees profitability improving in the second half of the year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Hyzon Motors Are Crashing Today
Hyzon is investigating accounting errors related to revenue recognition. The company's deal to acquire its stock has been delayed and may not occur at all. Hyzon has withdrawn financial guidance for 2022 and beyond. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Despite Roku's Disappointing Results, Here's Why I'm Still Not Selling
The maker of streaming players is still growing users and seeing increased streaming hours. Despite advertising headwinds, Roku was able to continue monetizing its users. The company is poised to benefit from growth trends in the streaming space. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.
A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
Motley Fool
Alphabet Shows Once Again Why It Is the Best FAANG Stock to Own
Alphabet, Google's parent, reported second-quarter earnings last week. Losses for Google Cloud and "other bets" mask the company's true profitability. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Before Fall
The crypto market is still in a slump, making right now a great time to buy. Ethereum's recent announcement is good news for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why B&G Foods Stock Fell 13% at the Open Today
The company's sales were solid, but its earnings were relatively weak. Investors likely reacted most negatively to the updated earnings outlook. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, AMTD Digital, Restaurant Brands, Alibaba and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in midday trading on Thursday:. Coinbase — Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange jumped about 15% after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, that will allow its institutional clients to buy bitcoin. The ticker COIN also became one of the most mentioned names on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, according to Quiver Quantitative. Earlier in the day, the stock soared as much as about 40%.
Motley Fool
2 Under-the-Radar Chip Stocks to Buy for the Long Run
The semiconductor sector has made a habit of outperforming the broader stock market over the last five years. Ultra Clean Holdings has generated strong growth in the first half of 2022 despite challenges in the broader industry. MKS Instruments has a reach unlike any other company in the entire sector.
Motley Fool
1 Reason Meta's Big Metaverse Bet Could Flop
The social media giant is burning more than $10 billion a year on the metaverse. Demand for VR headsets has been underwhelming thus far. The technology is still at an early stage, and it's unclear if it will reach mass adoption. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Has Significant Upside Potential. Time to Buy?
InMode continues growing despite tightening consumer wallets. The company all but prints cash, which it stores on the balance sheet. The stock could be a long-term winner thanks to a depressed valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Comments / 0