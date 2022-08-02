J.P. Taravella High School Holds Bootcamp for Freshmen

Read on tamaractalk.com
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsTaxBuzzMiami, FL
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Jurors in Parkland gunman's trial visit blood-stained mass shooting site sealed since 2018 as state rests its caseKabirParkland, FL
This is the Only Covered Bridge in Florida on the Public Right of Way, and it's a Florida Heritage SiteL. CaneCoral Springs, FL
Observer Newspaper Online
New Tuition-Free Pre-School to Open in Deerfield Beach
The City of Deerfield Beach announced a 10-year lease agreement with Bezos Academy to open a tuition-free, Montessori-inspired preschool in 2024, pending completion of construction. The Bezos Academy preschool will be located in the Center for Active Aging’s newly built childcare center. “I am incredibly excited about this partnership...
NBC Miami
Broward Teacher's Union Questions Reimbursement of Principals' Trip to Naples Ritz Carlton
The images on the Broward County Principal and Assistants Twitter page show what it looked like at the end of July when the principals gathered at the Ritz Carlton in Naples. The professional association they belong to said they did more than 11 hours of required professional training in those seminars.
WPBF News 25
Hundred of backpacks handed out to families in need in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — More than 600 backpacks full of supplies were distributed at theDelray Beach Housing Authority all free of cost on Thursday. This is a partnership with AffordableHousing.com and other partners that’s been going on for the past 18 years. Inside the backpacks are notebooks, pens,...
NBC Miami
South Florida School District Allowing Students to Use Preferred Name on Forms
Students in one South Florida county will get a chance to use whatever name they feel comfortable with during the upcoming school year. The School District of Palm Beach County will allow students to fill out registration forms with their preferred name starting with the 2022-23 school year, NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reported.
850wftl.com
Palm Beach County school officials warn parents NOT to send children to school with tasers
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLA) — As the new school year approaches, Palm Beach County school leaders warn parents not to send their children to their place of learning armed with tasers, according to the school district. Last year many students were expelled from school due to possession of the...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade Schools Police hold active shooter drill in Hialeah
HIALEAH, Fla. – Two months after the Uvalde school shooting, officials with the Miami-Dade County Public School District hoped to learn from previous incidents Wednesday, holding an active shooter drill at Hialeah Senior High School. “I want anyone who’s thinking of causing damage to any of our schools, to...
tamaractalk.com
Register Now for Beautification Grants Workshop
Beautifying the city is not easy, so the Tamarac Housing Division wants to help the residents navigate the grant writing process and application for the Neighborhood Partnership program. Held on August 4, from 3 to 4 p.m., the Virtual Informative Neighborhood Partnership Workshop will teach the residents how to create...
thewestsidegazette.com
Boyd Anderson High School has a new locker-room named after one of its greatest coaches- Coach Eugene “Georgia Boy” Richardson
Boyd Anderson High School’s retired Coach Eugene “Georgia Boy” Richardson has been making history most of his life. From Moultrie, Georgia where he and his twelve brothers and sisters picked watermelon, cotton, and tobacco in the fields, to Bethune Cookman, and on to the NBA, Coach has left greatness in his wake. He has traveled the world playing basketball and has been inducted in the Hall of Fame in Santa Domingo. When he chose Broward County, he brought that greatness with him. He married Ms. Mary Bines and they settled in as he coached at Coconut Creek High School for many years before settling at Boyd Anderson High School for the rest of his career.
Study: Rents in Wellington, Royal Palm often cost households half their paychecks or more
ROYAL PALM BEACH — Renting in Palm Beach County's western suburbs is economically "overwhelming," a recent Florida International University study has found. And it's poised to get worse. In 2018, about 57.4% of Royal Palm Beach and 56.7% of Wellington renters were "overwhelmed" with housing costs, meaning they spent at least half and...
‘Selfless Service’: Retired Coral Springs Police K-9 Dies
A longtime Coral Springs Police dog has died, the department said. K-9 Cesar, a German Shepard who served on the police force from 2012 until 2020, was just 13 months old when the department assigned him a partner in Officer Timothy Coker. Police did not say how the retired K-9 died.
tamaractalk.com
Detectives Search For Missing Tamarac Man
UPDATE: Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit have located 44-year-old Eric Shapiro. Shapiro was found unharmed and is being reunited with family, detectives said. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in finding a 44-year-old man missing from Tamarac....
tamaractalk.com
Broward County Animal Care Hosts “Clear the Shelters” Event with a Family Fun Day
Broward County Animal Care is participating in the nationwide annual Clear the Shelters campaign to help more than 200 dogs and cats at the shelter find a forever family. To celebrate the campaign, Animal Care Division will host a weekend-long kick-off event on Friday, August 5, with giveaways from Funky Buddha Brewery.
WSVN-TV
2 daughters of American Airlines employee at MIA, 1st-generation college students, receive scholarships
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida sisters are celebrating a prestigious honor after they received scholarships from American Airlines. Jazlyn and Jailene Jimenez are soaring to new heights after a lifetime of having each other’s back. The students at the University of Central Florida are receiving a piece of more than $1.2 million in scholarship money from the American Airlines Education Foundation.
Now open: New Vicky Bakery in Fort Lauderdale, plus Foxtail Coffee arrives in Boca
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Vicky Bakery, Fort Lauderdale This Miami-based brand now has a bakery in downtown Fort Lauderdale, on Las Olas Boulevard at the base of the ...
Click10.com
‘I miss him’: Tears flow during last day of Parkland victim impact statements
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Corey Hixon was among the last witnesses to testify on Thursday before the state’s prosecution team presented the evidence to seek the death penalty for the Parkland school shooter. Hixon lives with Kabuki Syndrome, a developmental disability. He wore a burgundy bow tie, a...
tamaractalk.com
Voters Can Drop Off Their Mail-in Ballots at These Locations
Early voting has begun for the upcoming primary election on August 23, 2022, and there are multiple ways to cast your ballot: vote-by-mail, early voting, and on voting day. So far, 28,289 Broward County residents have mailed back their ballots. Have a vote-by-mail ballot? Mail them, or drop them off...
We Rank 5 Coral Springs Shops on our “Ice Cream Palooza” Tour
If you are like me, you love eating ice cream no matter what season it is: Coconut ice cream, sundaes, banana splits, and DQ Blizzards are my favorites. Like most, I have great memories of ice cream trucks in the neighborhood with push-ups, screwballs, chocolate eclairs, and Ice cream sandwiches. Going to a local joint for a flying saucer, banana split, or cone dipped in chocolate was heaven.
WSVN-TV
Treat yourself at this new medical spa in Fort Lauderdale
You don’t need a special occasion to treat yourself, so why not let all your worries get sucked away? At Fort Lauderdale’s newest spa, Balens Estetica and Wellness, their Hydra facial has the potential to leave you feeling brand new, so leave the kids, and the stress at home, and let’s get some good skin.
floridapolitics.com
Broward Sheriff: Fragmented 911 system would send MSD calls to wrong agency
The Commission named after school tragedy met for a status update in Sunrise Tuesday. Conditions that contributed to 58 minutes of chaos at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — and students bleeding out on classroom floors — still exist today, a school safety panel heard Tuesday. Four...
Parkland Mayor Received Secret $20k Contract from Agency Behind Controversial Development
When it comes to the controversial plan to put commercial development on a defunct golf course on the edge of the Everglades, Parkland Mayor Rich Walker has made his position clear from the beginning. He’s for it. The mayor, who owns a sign company, voiced his support early and...
