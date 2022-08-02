ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac, FL

J.P. Taravella High School Holds Bootcamp for Freshmen

By Agrippina Fadel
tamaractalk.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on tamaractalk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Observer Newspaper Online

New Tuition-Free Pre-School to Open in Deerfield Beach

The City of Deerfield Beach announced a 10-year lease agreement with Bezos Academy to open a tuition-free, Montessori-inspired preschool in 2024, pending completion of construction. The Bezos Academy preschool will be located in the Center for Active Aging’s newly built childcare center. “I am incredibly excited about this partnership...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Hundred of backpacks handed out to families in need in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — More than 600 backpacks full of supplies were distributed at theDelray Beach Housing Authority all free of cost on Thursday. This is a partnership with AffordableHousing.com and other partners that’s been going on for the past 18 years. Inside the backpacks are notebooks, pens,...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
North Lauderdale, FL
Coral Springs, FL
Education
City
Tamarac, FL
Tamarac, FL
Education
City
Coral Springs, FL
City
Lauderhill, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade Schools Police hold active shooter drill in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – Two months after the Uvalde school shooting, officials with the Miami-Dade County Public School District hoped to learn from previous incidents Wednesday, holding an active shooter drill at Hialeah Senior High School. “I want anyone who’s thinking of causing damage to any of our schools, to...
HIALEAH, FL
tamaractalk.com

Register Now for Beautification Grants Workshop

Beautifying the city is not easy, so the Tamarac Housing Division wants to help the residents navigate the grant writing process and application for the Neighborhood Partnership program. Held on August 4, from 3 to 4 p.m., the Virtual Informative Neighborhood Partnership Workshop will teach the residents how to create...
TAMARAC, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Boyd Anderson High School has a new locker-room named after one of its greatest coaches- Coach Eugene “Georgia Boy” Richardson

Boyd Anderson High School’s retired Coach Eugene “Georgia Boy” Richardson has been making history most of his life. From Moultrie, Georgia where he and his twelve brothers and sisters picked watermelon, cotton, and tobacco in the fields, to Bethune Cookman, and on to the NBA, Coach has left greatness in his wake. He has traveled the world playing basketball and has been inducted in the Hall of Fame in Santa Domingo. When he chose Broward County, he brought that greatness with him. He married Ms. Mary Bines and they settled in as he coached at Coconut Creek High School for many years before settling at Boyd Anderson High School for the rest of his career.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bootcamp#The New School#Highschool#Tamarac Talk
tamaractalk.com

Detectives Search For Missing Tamarac Man

UPDATE: Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit have located 44-year-old Eric Shapiro. Shapiro was found unharmed and is being reunited with family, detectives said. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in finding a 44-year-old man missing from Tamarac....
TAMARAC, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WSVN-TV

2 daughters of American Airlines employee at MIA, 1st-generation college students, receive scholarships

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida sisters are celebrating a prestigious honor after they received scholarships from American Airlines. Jazlyn and Jailene Jimenez are soaring to new heights after a lifetime of having each other’s back. The students at the University of Central Florida are receiving a piece of more than $1.2 million in scholarship money from the American Airlines Education Foundation.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: New Vicky Bakery in Fort Lauderdale, plus Foxtail Coffee arrives in Boca

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Vicky Bakery, Fort Lauderdale This Miami-based brand now has a bakery in downtown Fort Lauderdale, on Las Olas Boulevard at the base of the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
tamaractalk.com

Voters Can Drop Off Their Mail-in Ballots at These Locations

Early voting has begun for the upcoming primary election on August 23, 2022, and there are multiple ways to cast your ballot: vote-by-mail, early voting, and on voting day. So far, 28,289 Broward County residents have mailed back their ballots. Have a vote-by-mail ballot? Mail them, or drop them off...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Talk Media

We Rank 5 Coral Springs Shops on our “Ice Cream Palooza” Tour

If you are like me, you love eating ice cream no matter what season it is: Coconut ice cream, sundaes, banana splits, and DQ Blizzards are my favorites. Like most, I have great memories of ice cream trucks in the neighborhood with push-ups, screwballs, chocolate eclairs, and Ice cream sandwiches. Going to a local joint for a flying saucer, banana split, or cone dipped in chocolate was heaven.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
WSVN-TV

Treat yourself at this new medical spa in Fort Lauderdale

You don’t need a special occasion to treat yourself, so why not let all your worries get sucked away? At Fort Lauderdale’s newest spa, Balens Estetica and Wellness, their Hydra facial has the potential to leave you feeling brand new, so leave the kids, and the stress at home, and let’s get some good skin.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy