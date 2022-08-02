Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustments approve resident requests

Read on www.kttn.com
Trenton City Council meeting on Monday to include agreement for purchasing transformers
The Trenton City Council will consider approval of ordinances that involve agreements. A meeting will be at the Trenton City Hall on Monday, August 8th at 7 pm. The meeting will also be available on Zoom. One ordinance would approve a volume commitment agreement with Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Incorporated. At...
Grundy Electric Cooperative holds annual membership meeting
A large crowd attended Grundy Electric Cooperative’s Annual Membership Meeting held on August 4, 2022, at Trenton High School in Trenton, Missouri. Over 240 members and guests began the evening with dinner served by Grundy County 4-H Members. Entertainment was provided by The Marks Family from Jefferson City. Members...
City of Trenton to hold public hearing on property tax rates
The City of Trenton will hold a public hearing regarding property tax rates later this month. The hearing will be at Trenton City Hall on August 22nd at 7 p.m. This year’s proposed rate for general purposes is $1.0017. For the Park Department, it is $.1843. The combined total is $1.186 per $100 of assessed valuation. That is $.0238 higher than the prior tax year.
Trenton R-9 Board of Education to meet August 9th
The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will hold a tax rate hearing before its regular meeting next week. The tax rate hearing will be at the district office on August 9th at 5:25 pm. The proposed rate is $4 and 46.98 cents, which is 4.11 cents higher than the prior tax year.
Delinquent Tax Sale to be held at courthouse in Trenton
The Grundy County Delinquent Tax Sale will be held at the courthouse in Trenton later this month. The Collector-Treasurer’s Office, reports that, as of August 2nd, there are 99 properties to be offered on August 22nd at 10 a.m. Of those properties, 45 are at Leisure Lake, and 35...
Cameron Community Park nears completion
The lights are in and the backstops are up at the $6.5 million Cameron Community Park at Old Somerville as crews continue pushing to reach their October completion date. Although officially set to open this spring, in order to coincide with the start of little league baseball, softball and soccer seasons, contractors hope to have a significant portion of the park open this fall.
North Central Missouri Fair officials announce results of Horticulture entries
There were 67 entries submitted on August 2nd in the senior division of Horticulture at the North Central Missouri Fair of Trenton. Marie Clark of Spickard had the most entries with 15, two received blue ribbons. Twyla Johnson of Spickard had the second most entries with 13, six received blue...
Life Options Green Hills hires Nurse Manager to oversee medical services
Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy + Health Center is pleased to introduce Linda Marshall as their Nurse Manager. Mrs. Marshall oversees and facilitates all of the medical services Life Options provides. Marshall shares, “I am honored and excited to take on the role of Nurse Manager. I look forward to reaching out, educating, and supporting our community’s women, men, and families. Through this role, I can help Life Options Green Hills grow to reach women and families.”
Contested Races In The Livingston County Primary
The Livingston County Primary includes two local races that are contested within their party. For Livingston County Clerk, the candidates are Republicans Sherry Parks and Jay Shirley. This race will be decided in the primary as there are no Democrat candidates for the office. For the 12th District State Senate,...
Gentry County Route to Close Wednesday and Thursday
GENTRY COUNTY, MO – Missouri Department of Transportation crews plan to close Gentry County Route FF from Route C to 600th Road tomorrow (Wednesday) and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, for pavement repair. During the closures, motorists will need to use an alternate route.
Chautauqua in the Park in Chillicothe seeks volunteers
The 37th Annual Chautauqua in the Park will be held September 10-11, 2022 at Simpson Park in Chillicothe, Missouri. This annual event, sponsored by the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce and the Chillicothe Area Arts Council, and presented by Hedrick Medical Center, has a wide variety of entertainment, activities, artists, crafts, and food.
Low-cost stroke screening for Medicare patients to be offered in Gallatin
The Active Aging Resource Center and the Daviess County Health Department, both of Gallatin, are partnering to host a stroke detection screening. The screening will be held at 609B South Main Street in Gallatin on August 25th from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm by appointment only. A cardio gauge screening...
Chillicothe Area Arts Council to host karaoke contest
The Chillicothe Area Arts Council will host a karaoke contest on three Mondays in August. Area residents of any age can participate in the contest at the Grand River Multipurpose Center of Chillicothe on August 8th, 15th, and 22nd from 5 to 6 pm. Participants choose two songs to sing. Soloists, duets, and trios will be accepted. Friends of the Arts members will be judges. The entry fee is $5.00 per person.
Kansas man extradited to Grundy County
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the extradition of a Tonganoxie, Kansas man to Grundy County on August 4th. Fifty-one-year-old Michael David Collett was arrested in Leavenworth County, Kansas August 3rd on alleged failure to appear in court on a felony driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender. A waiver of extradition was signed.
Carnival that was to be in Trenton for North Central Missouri fair cancels at the last minute
Due to circumstances beyond any local control, the carnival will not be coming to the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton. The cancellation was confirmed this morning which fair board officials say came from the Spectacular Amusements Carnival. Individuals who have made advance purchases of carnival armbands are to go...
2 hospitalized after driver failed to yield to emergency vehicle
DEKALB COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 2p.m. Wednesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Toyota Camry driven by Israel E. Mariano, 18, Independence, was westbound on Grand Avenue in Cameron. The driver failed to yield to an emergency vehicle. The...
Obituary & Services: Elizabeth Catherine (Lisa) Molloy
Elizabeth Catherine (Lisa) Molloy, age 58, a resident of Carrollton, Missouri, a loving wife, mother, sister, and aunt, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Lisa was born Elizabeth Catherine Timmons in Chillicothe, Missouri on September 16, 1963, to Ernest William (Dub) II and Gertrude...
General John J. "Black Jack" Pershing's boyhood home in Laclede, Missouri is a State Historic Site
View of the General John J. Pershing House, Laclede, Missouri.Anthony Apostoloaros, photographer for HABS, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources maintains General John J. Pershing's boyhood home. It's treated as a state historic site.
Independence Resident Seriously Injured in Cameron Accident
Polo man injured after running off road, striking car in post office parking lot
The Highway Patrol reports a Polo man sustained minor injuries as the result of a sports utility vehicle running off the road and hitting a car in the post office parking lot in Polo Thursday morning, August 4th. Emergency medical services took the driver of the car, 70-year-old Billy Helton,...
