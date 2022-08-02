Pro Football Focus Calls CB William Gay Steelers’ Best Value Free-Agent Contract Since 2013

Read on steelersdepot.com
4 takeaways from the Steelers QB battle so far
The biggest story out of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp is the position battle between Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett. It has been a mixed bag so far and here are our big takeaways so far. Every guy has looked great. . .and not so great. As we said,...
ESPN
Pittsburgh Steelers sign hold-in WR Diontae Johnson to contract extension
PITTSBURGH -- Diontae Johnson got his deal. After a weeklong hold-in at the Pittsburgh Steelers' training camp, the wide receiver and the team reached a two-year extension that averages $18.355 million per year, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Kimberley Martin. The deal, worth up to $39.5 million if he...
fantasypros.com
Diontae Johnson and Steelers 'remain miles apart' in contract negotiations
Diontae Johnson continues his "hold-in" at training camp but the receiver and Steelers are reportedly not close to the parameters of a new contract according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac. (Gerry Dulac, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) Fantasy Impact:. Johnson has been participating in individual drills but has not taken part in...
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
NFL・
Mitch Trubisky reportedly struggling during 1st team reps at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky arrived for training camp preparing to be the starter in Week 1, with a competition
Yardbarker
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/3/22)
WR David Bell (foot) WR Anthony Schwartz (knee) CB Reggie Robinson II (core muscle) LB Anthony Walker (groin) P Corey Bojorquez (right foot) Odom, a 27-year-old UDFA, has spent time in the NFL with the Falcons, Packers, and Commanders. His career-best season was in 2022 with the USFL’s Houston Gamblers....
Giants sign veteran OT Will Holden
The New York Giants added veteran offensive tackle Will Holden to the roster on Friday. The 6-foot-7, 312-pound lineman replaces
NFL・
CBS Sports
Steelers' Diontae Johnson agrees to a two-year, $36.71 million extension, per report
Another wide receiver hit the jackpot this offseason, as Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson has agreed to a two-year, $36.71 million extension, per NFL Media. The two sides reportedly worked hard over the past 24 hours to end his training camp hold-in. Johnson reportedly receives $27 million guaranteed in...
